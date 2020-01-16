The best off-road hoverboard

If you thought riding a hoverboard around your house or a driveway was fun, wait until you take one off-road. Yes, it can be a little more challenging, but for the adventurous individual, an off-road hoverboard opens up a whole new world of riding possibilities.

The best off-road hoverboards have larger tires to help navigate rough terrain and feature a longer battery life for increased riding time. If you'd like to learn more about this particular model or what to look for in other quality off-road hoverboards, keep reading. For kids, we like the TOMOLOO Music-Rhythmed Hoverboard because of its exciting music and lights.

Considerations when choosing off-road hoverboards

Weight capacity

The top priority when shopping for an off-road hoverboard is finding one that can safely support the weight of the largest individual who will be riding it. Take note of the listed maximum capacity, and don't test its limits to avoid damaging the hoverboard or injuring yourself.

Tire size

Tires for off-road hoverboards are either 6.5 or 8.5 inches in diameter. Larger tires provide a better off-road riding experience and overcome obstacles more easily. This is the biggest factor in determining what terrain you can explore with your off-road hoverboard.

Speed

Once you get the hang of riding an off-road hoverboard, the faster it goes, the more fun you will have. However, a novice might want to focus on a model with slower speeds to help reduce the chance of injury while he or she is learning to ride.

Battery life

The longer your battery lasts, the longer you can ride. Often, this is expressed as cruising distance, so you know you will have enough power for a return trip. For example, if your cruising distance is 10 miles and you travel 6 miles away, you won't have enough juice to make the return trip.

Foot pad size

This is the size of the area where you will be standing. In general, a larger platform offers greater stability. A platform that is too small may be impractical for adult riders.

Features

Bluetooth speakers

If you purchase an off-road hoverboard with Bluetooth speakers, you can stream your favorite music to your hoverboard to create a party wherever you go.

LED Lights

Some off-road hoverboards feature LED lights on the front and back edges, as well as on the wheels. Higher-priced models may include an app that allows you to create a light show that can accompany your music.

Price

At the low end of the price range, you can get lighter-duty hoverboards with 6.5-inch wheels for around $100. From $100 to $300, you will find 8.5-inch wheels, Bluetooth connectivity, and a better build quality. For above $300, you will find the most durable models with longer battery life and larger foot pads.

FAQ

Q. How do you get on and off an off-road hoverboard?

A. The best, safest way to get on an off-road hoverboard is to board it the same way you would walk up stairs -- keeping your stance wide, step up with your dominant foot and follow with your non-dominant one. To get off, step backwards with your non-dominant foot and follow by removing your dominant foot.

Q. How do you control an off-road hoverboard?

A. To move forward, simply lean slightly forward at your ankles. To move backward, lean slightly back in the same manner. To turn left, tilt down with just your right foot. To turn right, tilt down with just your left foot.

Off-road hoverboards we recommend

Best of the best: TOMOLOO's Music-Rhythmed Hoverboard

Our take: A fun and colorful hoverboard that is designed for kids.

What we like: TOMOLOO's hoverboard features Bluetooth technology to stream your favorite music and synchronized LED lighting so it feels like a party wherever you ride. It supports riders weighing up to 165 pounds and can travel over 7 mph under optimum conditions.

What we dislike: Although this is a fun board for children, it is not designed to withstand rugged use.

Best bang for your buck: SISIGAD's Hoverboard Self Balancing Scooter

Our take: A highly affordable and fun off-road hoverboard that is suitable for both kids and adults.

What we like: This eye-catching hoverboard can support up to 260 pounds and can reach a maximum speed of 9 mph. It also features flashing lights on the wheels and Bluetooth speakers.

What we dislike: The battery life is not as impressive as some of the higher-priced models.

Choice 3: Swagtron's Swagboard T6 Off-Road Hoverboard

Our take: An all terrain off-road hoverboard with an impressive speed and weight limit.

What we like: This off-road hoverboard can travel at speeds of up to 12 mph and handle 30-degree inclines. It is suitable for grass, gravel, and mud, and it can support up to 420 pounds.

What we dislike: This particular model has a great deal of kick, so inexperienced riders might want to start off with a slower model to reduce the chance of injury.

