If you're an avid cyclist, you always want to be prepared for emergencies on the road. You definitely don't want to be caught with a flat tire in the middle of a ride, which is why it's a good idea to have spare road bike tubes on hand to repair any tire mishaps that might occur. A bike tube is a soft, flexible, and inflatable piece of rubber inside a bike tire with a valve on the bottom that lets air in and out of the tube. When the tube is filled, it can look larger than the actual tire, but because it's made of soft rubber, it can deflate gradually over time or when it comes into contact with sharp objects in the road.

With our buying guide, you'll have all the information you need to find the best road bike tube for your rides. We've also provided a few specific product recommendations, including our top choice from Continental, which offers high performance and durability and works with a variety of tire widths.

Considerations when choosing road bike tubes

Tire size

Not all road bike tubes can fit every tire size, so it's important to know the circumference and width of your bike's tires. The measurements are usually found on each tire's sidewall with the circumference listed first and the width listed second. For example, if your bike's tire reads 27 x 1.25, that means it has a circumference of 27 inches and a width of 1.25 inches.

Tube size

Road bike tubes are usually sized to match bike tire size. In most cases, the tube has the compatible tire sizes listed on the packaging or in the product description. It can get a little complicated, because multiple tube sizes may fit each tire size since the tube can stretch. You may need to try a few different tube sizes to find an option you like.

Features

Tube type

You can choose from several different types of road bike tubes, which vary in terms of their thickness and durability. Your options include:

Butyl rubber tubes are the most common. They typically feature a one millimeter thick wall and are suitable for most road conditions.

Latex tubes offer a lighter weight design but aren't as durable as butyl rubber tubes. You aren't always able to patch a damaged latex bike tube, either.

Thorn-proof tubes feature a thicker top wall, which protects the tube from punctures and increases durability but also makes the tube heavier. They're a good option if you live in an area where thorny plants are found near the road.

Self-sealing tubes have a special sealant along the tube's inner wall. The sealant can close small holes that develop if you ride over nails, sharp rocks, thorns, or other items, so you don't lose too much air.

Valves

Road bike tubes typically feature one of two types of valves: Schrader or Presta. The majority of road bikes use Presta valves, which have a long, narrow shape and a tip on the outer side that features a manual closure with a locknut. Budget-friendly bikes may use a Schrader valve. They are shorter and thicker and usually encased in the tube material, so they feature a spring-loaded insert valve tip. A Presta valve is usually best for thinner bike tires and is often easier to fill with air if you have to do it when you're out on the road.

Price

Road bike tubes range from $5 to $24. Basic butyl rubber tubes generally go for $5 to $7, but you pay $9 to $15 for tubes with higher quality valves and $17 to $24 for tubes with extra features like thorn resistance.

FAQ

Q. How do I prevent my road bike tube from getting flat?

A. Always check the air pressure on your tires before you head out on a ride. If your tires are underinflated, the tube can get pinched by the tire itself and go flat. If you often ride on roads that feature sharp rocks, thorns, or other debris, you might benefit from self-sealing tubes.

Q. What supplies do I need to fix a flat tire on the road?

A. In addition to a spare tube, carry an air pump and a puncture kit with you.

Road bike tubes we recommend

Best of the best: Continental's Road Bicycle Tube Value Bundle

Our take: Offers a generous supply of effective road bike tubes that can usually get you through an entire cycling season.

What we like: Provides a comfortable ride while still offering significant durability. Can fit bike tires in a wide range of widths. Resists wear and tear effectively, so they hold up better than more affordable tubes.

What we dislike: Valves can come loose and get jammed in the pump when you try to add air.

Best bang for your buck: Sunlite's Street Fit 360 700c Road Tubes

Our take: An affordable pair of road bike tubes that provide features and ride performance that set them apart from similarly priced competition.

What we like: Compatible with 700c rims and tires in nearly all widths. Convenient and easy to put on in a hurry, so they're ideal for emergency flats. Features removable core stems for inserting sealant.

What we dislike: Removable cores can come loose when you're trying to put the tube in place.

Choice 3: Kenda's Presta Valve Tube

Our take: An excellent road bike tube for basic riding and touring. Includes multiple tubes so you always have one for emergencies.

What we like: Offers a lightweight design that still holds a great deal of air to prevent rolling resistance. Features a Presta valve that can be used with most bike pumps. Heavy-duty and durable, so they work well for most road conditions.

What we dislike: Don't have removable stem cores, so you can't add sealant for added puncture resistance.

