The best road bike tire

Cyclists who always aim for a comfortable, fun, and fast ride know that a big factor in achieving that dream is their bicycle's tires. A road bike tire needs to have good traction, enough give to cushion the rider on uneven surfaces, and the durability to deal with road debris while accumulating hundreds of miles.

Finding the right balance of performance features in a road bike tire can be time-consuming. But our buying guide will give you the information you need to know on what to look for in a road bike tire. We've also included reviews of our top picks at the end, including the Continental Grand Prix 4000 S II, which is extraordinarily strong yet lightweight.

Considerations when choosing road bike tires

Type

There are three types of road bike tires, each with unique characteristics.

Clincher tires, which wrap around an inner tube and clinch the inside rim, are the most common type of road bike tire. Their biggest issue is pinch flats, where the inner tube gets caught between the tire and the rim.

Tubular tires are essentially reinforced, treaded tubes that are glued to the wheel rim and are popular for high-end road bikes. These are fantastic for shedding weight, but they are really difficult to change if you get a flat while on the road.

Tubeless tires are clinchers that rely on liquid sealant or a sealing layer, along with a special interlocking rim, to maintain air pressure. They've become a popular option for almost all types of cycling.

Size

Road bike tires are available in a range of sizes that conform (mostly) to the most common wheel sizes of bikes on the market today. That sounds simple enough, but then the measurement systems come to the fore and can confuse things. Some manufacturers list their tire measurements using millimeters, while others use inches. So, cyclists trying to order a 29-inch diameter tire for their mountain bike may be frustrated when a manufacturer only lists tire sizes in millimeters.

Metric or not, a tire's diameter and width will always be listed in the same order: a 29 x 2.5-inch tire or a 700 x 40c (millimeters) tire, for example.

Tread

A tire's tread is also an important factor. Most road bike tires have a patterned tread that can handle varying road conditions. Other tread types include hybrid, which combines smooth and patterned treads and is great for less well-maintained roads, and slicks, which have no tread and conform tightly to well-maintained paved road surfaces.

Cyclists looking to lighten their road bike often opt for a narrower tire, but that will likely require new rims and tubes, too. To stay within your budget, focus on tires with thin or hybrid treads that match your current tires' measurements.

Price

Clincher tires are the most commonly sold, easiest to install, and usually the lowest priced, ranging from $20 to $55. Tubular and tubeless tires start in the $24 to $36 price range, but climb quickly, topping out at $79 and $90 respectively for most brands.

FAQ

Q. Which tire is more comfortable: a wider or thinner tire?

A. The wider and thicker a road bike tire, the more comfortable the ride, particularly at slower speeds. Thinner tires have very high psi rates and offer a lot more feedback, which is jarring and annoying on bumpy roads and when you're not speeding along. Comfort is often a trade-off for speed, so consider which factor is more important to you when choosing a tire.

Q. I'm putting on new clincher tires. Can I keep using the same inner tubes I've been riding on?

A. Experts and pro shops recommend that you replace the inner tubes when you put on new tires. But many cyclists ignore this advice. If your new tires are the same diameter and width as the old, you should be able to continue with the current tubes as long as they are still in good shape. It's wise to carry spare tubes with you on your rides, though.

Road bike tires we recommend

Best of the best: Continental's Grand Prix 4000 S II

Our take: A smooth roller that grips nicely in turns and isn't fazed by road debris.

What we like: This is a lighter weight tire that is ideal for commuting and touring. Grippy during sharp maneuvers but doesn't impede speed. Reinforced sidewalls resist splits, and its fiber layers help prevent punctures.

What we dislike: Tire pressure has to be watched closely, as this model is susceptible to snakebite flats.

Best bang for your buck: Continental's GatorSkin

Our take: One of the most resilient tires in its class, this tire is heavy but holds up well in the city.

What we like: A long service life that can last well past the manufacturer's stated mileage. Good flat resistance, particularly against dreaded pinch flats.

What we dislike: As a thicker, heavier tire, it can be a bear to mount on the rim.

Choice 3: WTB's Byway

Our take: An all-road tire designed to stand up to daily bike commutes on roads of any quality, it's heavier than some tires but pretty rugged.

What we like: Fast over paved surfaces thanks to smooth center but can still handle rough terrain or wet roads with side treads. Tubeless.

What we dislike: Not ideal for traditional road biking. Reports of tearing.

Samantha Bookman is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.