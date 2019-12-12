The best roach killer

When it comes to killing cockroaches, the idea that they could survive a nuclear apocalypse seems entirely possible. Killing roaches and other pests on a larger scale can require some professional-grade assistance. There are products on the market that trap or poison cockroaches, but they're not all suitable for every household, especially those with small children or pets. Destroying an infestation at all life stages is critical.

Whether it's an aerosol spray, a toxic powder, or a trap, a good roach killer needs to do its job long enough to disrupt the colony's recovery process. If you're in need of an effective roach-killing product, read our buying guide. Our top pick is Combat's Source Kill Max R2 Large Roach Bait, a powerful bait station that sends poison-laden cockroaches back to their nests for total self-destruction.

Considerations when choosing roach killers

Types of roach-killing products

There is no single approach when it comes to exterminating cockroaches. Some cockroach colonies respond better to chemical sprays, while others are more likely to enter bait traps or ingest poisoned food pellets. Some roach-killing sprays eliminate visible roaches on contact but do little to kill off the rest of the colony inside the walls. Others work on a "domino theory," where a few cockroaches carry poisoned bait back to the nest and spread it to others.

When shopping for an effective roach killer, experimentation with different types can be helpful. Some roach killers, such as gels or sprays, can be harmful to children and pets, so household safety is also a consideration.

Length of effectiveness

A cockroach infestation is not a short-term pest problem in most circumstances. A roach spray designed to kill on contact can address an immediate problem but not affect the larger roach population at all. A gel or powder formula can reach the nest but must be ingested for results. There are roach killers that continue to kill roaches and other pests for weeks after application by interrupting the complete lifecycle of the colony.

Range of pests

While cockroaches may be the primary target for extermination, there are also other types of household pests that need the same treatment. Some roach sprays are formulated specifically for cockroaches, but others are designed for a wider spectrum of insects. If you have a problem with such pests as silverfish, bedbugs, spiders, or palmetto bugs, a roach spray with a broader range may be a better investment.

Features

Applicators

Applying insecticides can be a messy and hazardous process, so many roach killer manufacturers make it easy to perform. Self-contained roach "motels" do not require any contact with their active ingredients and can be tossed away after use. Sprays often have nozzles and hoses that allow for pinpoint application in crevices. Powders such as boric acid should be handled with protective gloves.

Odor

Some roach killers use powerful chemicals in their formulas, and there is some unpleasant odor as a result. Others either contain no distinctive odor at all or the manufacturers add a pleasant chemical fragrance to the formula.

Price

The least expensive approach to roach extermination is a roach trap, which can be found on store shelves for around $3 to $5. However, chemical roach sprays, powders, and gels with a multi-pest spectrum can cost $15 or more depending on the brand and formulation.

FAQ

Q. How can I tell if my new apartment has a roach infestation?

A. Cockroaches are nocturnal by nature, so you rarely see them during daylight hours. You can look for evidence such as fecal droppings, egg cases, and a pungent rotten egg odor. You can also check for activity in a darkened room at night. Roaches tend to follow trails to sources of food and water.

Q. I thought I was a good housekeeper. Why do I have a cockroach infestation?

A. While cockroach colonies thrive in squalid and unhygienic conditions, they can also survive in homes that are well-maintained and sanitary. As long as the colony has access to the smallest source of water and food, it can continue to live within the walls. Minimize the chances of an infestation by eliminating as many food sources as possible. Some cockroach populations are driven indoors by cold weather, not bad housekeeping.

Roach killers we recommend

Best of the best: Combat's Source Kill Max R2 Large Roach Bait

Our take: If human or pet exposure to insecticide is a concern, these self-contained bait traps are a safer alternative to sprays or powders.

What we like: Traps can be placed in remote areas. No messy powders or sprays required. Safe to use around pets and children.

What we dislike: Trap openings may be too small for larger roaches to enter. Bait does not appeal to all species of roaches.

Best bang for your buck: HARRIS' Boric Acid Roach and Silverfish Killer Powder with Lure

Our take: Boric acid is safe around pets and children and can be applied to very remote locations through a special straw. Good inexpensive solution.

What we like: Effective on both roaches and silverfish. Continues killing pests for weeks after application. Roaches die within 72 hours of contact.

What we dislike: Powder cannot become damp, which limits placement options. Can be tracked to other areas by pets.

Choice 3: Ortho's Home Defense MAX Insect Killer Spray

Our take: While some precautions are needed during application, the final result is a long-lasting treatment against many household pests, not just roaches.

What we like: Kills a wide variety of pests, including spiders, ants, and roaches. Provides protection for up to 12 months. Odorless and non-staining formula.

What we dislike: Not safe around pets or children until product dries. Some problems with sprayer reported.

Michael Pollick is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.