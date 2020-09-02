The best Ring doorbell of 2020

Ring was one of the early innovators in smart doorbells and has become perhaps the best-known name in the field. It's certainly very popular.

With good reason. Their range of video doorbells offers an extensive set of valuable functions that are both convenient and enhance your home security.

However, with models from around $80 to as much as $350, there are clearly some major and potentially very important differences. After some recent model upgrades, we've revised our Ring doorbell review so you can stay up to date with the info you need.

Best Ring doorbells of 2020

1. Ring Video Doorbell Pro: Our long-standing top pick, this model had class-leading features when introduced, and it still offers terrific performance and top value.

2. Ring Video Doorbell Gen 2: This updated model, a newcomer to our list, remains low cost but is now enhanced with higher-resolution images and better motion detection.

3. Ring Video Doorbell Elite: While the company's current top model has advanced features we love, the higher price might put some off.

Choosing the right Ring doorbell

Before we look at which Ring doorbell might be right for you, let's take a quick look at the functions they all share, and the advantages these devices bring you.

All Ring doorbells offer 1,080-pixel resolution, generally termed high definition (HD). On small devices like phones, tablets, and Alexa, there's really no point in anything better. You'll get crisp daylight images and, thanks to InfraRed (IR) sensors, pretty good black-and-white nighttime pictures, too.

Download the Ring app to your phone and get notification if the motion sensor is tripped or someone presses the bell. You could be quite literally anywhere in the world. You can have two-way conversations. You can share access, too. Customizable motion zones mean you can exclude parts of the garden -- say a neighboring path that might otherwise set it off -- or you can set up privacy zones. You can snooze motion detection, too. Add Alexa (extra cost), and you can have voice control from inside your home as well.

For the technically minded, all Ring doorbells work on either 2.4 GHz or 5.0 GHz WiFi. You'll need an internet connection with an upload speed minimum of 1MB, though 2MB is recommended -- but any decent connection should give you that. Operating range is from -5°F to 120°F. Although weatherproof, we would suggest a partially sheltered position if practical.

While initially the entry-level Ring doorbell had a lower 720-pixel resolution, the second-generation upgrade has brought them all into line at 1,080 pixels. Pro and Elite models do have a wider field of view, there is enhanced customization (though this may change with app updates), and the latter both also include four face plates so you can choose the color you prefer. A few people have been disappointed that the rechargeable battery in the second-generation Ring video doorbell is not changeable. However, its working life should exceed 40,000 hours of operation, and hard wiring is always an option.

Not all Ring doorbells have the same power requirements. Some need existing doorbell wiring (or to have it installed), which is a fairly straightforward task. Some will run off wire or a rechargeable battery -- but if it's the latter, then you won't have the full-time monitoring options (live view). You will still have motion sensing and push activation. The Elite, which is noted for the stability of images it provides, uses Power over Ethernet (PoE) rather than wire or battery. However, PoE is more complex to install, and Ring itself recommends it's handled by a professional.

FAQ

Q. Is the Ring app compatible with all phones and tablets?

A. It works with a wide range of Android, iOS, and Windows devices, though some older models may not be supported. It's always a good idea to check before ordering.

Q. Do I have to buy Alexa for my Ring doorbell to work?

A. No, it works fine with most phones and tablets. However, Alexa gives you more options and can integrate it with other smart-home devices, such as smart locks.

In-depth reviews of the best Ring doorbells

Best of the best: Ring Video Doorbell Pro

What we like: High resolution 1,080-pixel imaging provides great picture quality. Constant video monitoring and auto-notification possible, in addition to motion and actual doorbell ringing. Alexa / Echo compatible.

What we dislike: Requires existing doorbell wires or new wiring. Transformer not included.

Best bang for your buck: Ring Video Doorbell Gen 2

What we like: Upgraded to 1,080-pixel resolution, which improves both day and night images. Privacy zones added. Can run from battery or be hardwired. Fast, simple setup.

What we dislike: Non-replaceable battery. Mounting awkward on some surfaces.

Choice 3: Ring Video Doorbell Elite

What we like: Its main plus is the stability of images using PoE. Offers 1,080-pixel image resolution with customizable motion zones and two-way talk. Choice of four faceplates.

What we dislike: Ethernet connection aside, it doesn't do anything that the Pro doesn't.

