The best Ring doorbell

Knock knock. Who's there? You wouldn't have to ask if you had a Ring video doorbell. They are the perfect example of technology meeting the safety needs of the 21st century. Ring doorbells are easy to install and inconspicuous. They let guests alert you to their arrival. More importantly, though, they let you see who's at your front door and hear what they're saying without needing to open up.

If you're in the market for a Ring doorbell, let us share our advice on the best way to choose one. We've even included a few reviews of our favorites, including our top pick, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro.

Considerations when choosing Ring doorbells

Security needs

If you've reached the point where you want to add some security to your household, then a Ring doorbell should be on your list. Ring video doorbells give you the ability to not only see who is at your door when you're home, but who's there when you're not. If you're concerned about the changing safety needs of your neighborhood, then a Ring doorbell might be a good choice.

Appearance

Ring doorbells look sleek and modern. They come with a number of different faceplate finishes to match the style of your home's décor. The finishes are satin nickel, polished brass, venetian bronze, antique bronze, black, and cream.

Power source

Ring doorbells are powered by one of three different means. Battery-powered Ring doorbells have either a removable battery pack or an internal battery. They both need to be recharged on occasion. It's possible to get a solar charger to make sure it remains charged at all times. Another option is to have your power source hardwired. You can use existing doorbell wiring with a 16- to 24-volt VAC transformer. The third type of power used by Ring doorbells is ethernet. This requires professional installation.

Installation

Although it's possible to install a Ring doorbell yourself, you may want to enlist the help of a professional to make sure it's done right. Also, some of the more expensive models are more complicated, and they require installation by a professional electrician.

Video resolution

Ring doorbells offer varying levels of high-definition video resolution. The resolution on Ring doorbells falls between 720 pixels to 1,080 pixels. The higher the number, the better the resolution.

Features

Night vision

All Ring doorbells come with night vision for their video functions. This means that even when the sun goes down, you'll still be able to see what's happening on your front porch. Just make sure that your motion sensor isn't set too sensitive. If so, you might get awakened regularly by raccoons and other nocturnal creatures prowling the neighborhood.

Two-way communication

Ring doorbells allow you to speak to whoever is at your door, as well as hear their response. This is an important safety feature for those who don't want to open the door for a stranger.

Motion sensor

Ring doorbells come with either basic motion detection, or advanced motion detection. This means that the doorbell will alert you any time there is motion near the doorbell. Basic motion detection will alert you to any motion in the area. Advanced motion detection will do the same, but also allows you to create "motion zones" in different parts of the property.

Ring doorbell prices

Most Ring doorbells will cost between $180 and $500. There's an option for everyone, depending on your budget and your desired level of features.

FAQ

Q. How long will my Ring doorbell work before I need to charge it again?

A. Your Ring doorbell should last between six and 12 months before needing a recharge. The length of charge is highly dependent on how regularly the doorbell is used.

Q. Can I use my Ring doorbell with a smart lock?

A. Smart locks are a security feature that lets you lock and unlock your door from another location. Ring doorbells are compatible with some electric smart locks. Check the product specs of your smart lock to see if it's compatible with a Ring doorbell.

Ring doorbells we recommend

Best of the best: Ring Video Doorbell Pro

Our take: A higher-priced hardwired Ring doorbell, but you get great peace of mind for your money.

What we like: Crisp video quality and competent motion sensor.

What we dislike: Software updates can be problematic.

Best bang for your buck: Ring Video Doorbell

Our take: Reasonably priced security upgrade.

What we like: Video quality is decent and the motion sensor camera works well.

What we dislike: Camera activation can be time consuming.

Choice 3: Ring Video Doorbell Elite

Our take: Hardwired with power over ethernet, this one offers functionality for a good price.

What we like: Motion sensor works great once it has been adjusted.

What we dislike: Some connectivity challenges.

