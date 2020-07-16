The best riding lawn mower battery

If you've got a sizable lawn, you probably need a riding lawn mower to keep up with the grass-cutting chores. Even if you take excellent care of that vehicle, eventually you'll need to replace the battery.

Purchasing a battery may seem like a task you should leave to a mechanic, but it's really not that hard to do. With a few key pieces of information, you can get the perfect battery for your needs. We like the Mighty Max Lawn Tractor Mower Battery because of its impressive starting power. To learn more about finding the right riding lawn mower battery for your needs, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing riding lawn mower batteries

Size and voltage

For the most part, all riding lawn mower batteries are the same size and voltage. In almost all instances, when you are replacing the battery you will need a 12-volt battery that is 7" to 8" long, 5" to 6" wide and 6" to 7" high -- the battery does not have to be snug in the compartment. If your current battery has drastically different dimensions, you will need to find a new battery that matches its dimensions, or it may not fit in your lawn mower.

Terminal position

The terminals are where the wires from your lawn mower attach to the battery. There are two possible terminal positions for riding lawn mowers. The most common is a battery that has the positive terminal located at the left top corner. This is called a U1L battery. Less frequently, you will find U1R batteries, which have the positive terminal positioned at the top right corner. If the battery you purchase does not have the positive terminal in the proper location, you may not be able to connect the wires to the battery because they won't be long enough to reach the correct terminal.

Features

Cold cranking amps

Cold cranking amps (CCA) indicate how much current a battery can deliver for 30 seconds at 0º F. If you purchase a battery with lower than recommended CCAs, the battery might not have enough power to start your riding lawn mower. If you purchase a battery with excess CCAs, it won't harm the engine, but it also won't benefit you in any way. To get the best value, try to match the battery's CCAs with your mower's needs as closely as possible.

Rugged build

Once a riding lawn mower battery cracks, it's no longer any good. Look for a rugged, well-built model that is shock-resistant, vibration-resistant, and has high points for durability.

Price

In general, the more cold cranking amps your riding lawn mower battery has the more expensive it will be. At the lower end, around 150 CCA, you can expect to pay around $40. However, for more start-up power and a durable build, you'll be looking at around $75. Be wary of models that cost significantly more as they might not offer the best value.

FAQ

Q. Is a riding lawn mower battery difficult to install?

A. Not at all. It simply involves placing the battery in its designated location, possibly clamping it down so it is secure (though not all riding mowers require this step), and attaching the wires to the correct terminals -- first connect the red wire to the positive terminal, then connect the black wire to the negative terminal.

Q. What's the best way to store a riding lawn mower battery?

A. At the end of the season, remove the battery from the riding lawn mower and place it on a trickle charger (check the battery manual for charging rate) for just an hour or two each week (being careful not to overcharge the battery) until mowing season comes back around.

Riding lawn mower batteries we recommend

Best of the best: Mighty Max Battery's Lawn Tractor Mower Battery

Our take: Geared for Craftsman mowers, this potent riding lawn mower battery delivers a great deal of starting power.

What we like: This model is sized to fit most riding mowers. It offers a deep discharge recovery to help extend the unit's lifespan. This battery includes a one-year limited warranty to help provide peace of mind when purchasing.

What we dislike: There are no mounting accessories included, but typically, none are needed, so that's not a deal breaker.

Best bang for your buck: Mighty Max Battery's Lawn Mower Battery

Our take: A more affordable replacement battery (also made for Craftsman) that has a few minor tradeoffs to allow for a lower price.

What we like: The case of this battery has been manufactured to be resistant to both shock and vibrations to offer longer-lasting performance. With proper care and charging, this model can last up to five years.

What we dislike: This battery has a lower starting power than our top choice, but it should be sufficient for most riding lawn mower needs.

Choice 3: Universal Power Group's Riding Mower Battery

Our take: A rugged, well-built replacement battery that is best for John Deere riding mowers.

What we like: Built-in handle allows for easier transport and installation. The case is manufactured to be durable and spill-proof.

What we dislike: Doesn't feature deep discharge recovery, so it is important to keep it properly charged.

