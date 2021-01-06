The best rice

A staple in cuisines all over the world, rice can be found in dishes from biryani to gallo pinto. The versatile little grain is a great source of carbohydrates and fiber, plus it contains a range of vitamins and minerals, including magnesium and selenium.

Considerations when choosing rice

White vs. brown rice

With some notable exceptions, rice is either white or brown. Brown rice is a whole grain, which still has its bran, germ, and endosperm. White rice has had these parts of the grain removed to give it a fluffier texture and quicker cooking time. While white rice is the best option in certain recipes, brown rice contains more fiber and a greater range of nutrients, so it's generally the healthier choice.

Types of rice

A wide range of rice types exist, so you have plenty to choose from. Some are more common than others. Here are some different types of rice you may come across.

Basmati rice is a long-grain rice that's commonly used in Indian cooking and to accompany curries from India and Pakistan, but you can easily find it in North America.

Jasmine rice is an aromatic rice also known as Thai fragrant rice which is frequently used in Thailand but is popular in many parts of the world.

Arborio rice is an Italian medium-grain rice that's usually used to make risotto and has a high starch content that gives it a creamy texture.

Sushi rice is short to medium-grain rice that has a somewhat sticky texture when cooked, making it perfect for pressing into sushi rolls and rice balls.

Red rice has a naturally red color from anthocyanins — a type of antioxidant. It's similar to brown rice in taste, texture, and nutritional value.

Wild rice technically isn’t a rice at all; rather, it's a grass seed, but it's used in similar ways to rice and even has rice in its name, so it counts as a type of rice for practical purposes. It has a nutty flavor and a firm bite.

Features

Grain size

Rice is available in short-, medium-, and long-grain varieties. Short- and medium-grain rice have a stickier texture than long-grain rice, which tends to be fluffy when cooked correctly.

Package size

Rice is available in all kinds of package sizes, from 18 ounces to 50 pounds or more.

Price

Depending on the package size and type of rice, expect to pay anywhere from less than $1 to $50 or more for rice.

FAQ

Q. I want to expand my cooking repertoire — what recipes can I make with rice?

A. There are vast numbers of recipes you can make with rice, so it depends on your cooking style and the types of food you enjoy. Some of our favorite recipes made with rice include Caribbean rice and peas; jollof rice, a West African one-pot stew made with rice, tomatoes, and peppers; khao mok, a Thai version of Biryani; and kongbap, a Korean dish featuring rice and beans. However, you can find thousands of rice-containing recipes on the internet, so a quick search for recipes with rice is a good place to start.

Q. How long does rice last?

A. Uncooked white rice can keep for up to three years, while uncooked brown rice stays fresh for roughly six months. Once opened, store rice in airtight containers to keep it fresh for longer. Once cooked, rice lasts around three days in the fridge, but always cool it quickly then refrigerate it right away, as it can easily grow spores that cause food poisoning.

Rice we recommend

Best of the best: RiceSelect Original Royal Blend

Our take: Four types of rice blend together to make a tasty mix that's nutritious and livens up a meal.

What we like: Features basmati-style, brown, red, and wild rice. Comes in a jar for easy storage and to retain freshness. Certified non-GMO.

What we dislike: On the pricey side.

Best bang for your buck: Riceland Enriched Long-Grain White Rice

Our take: An extremely affordable six-pound bag of rice, which is great for households that go through a lot of rice.

What we like: Enriched to improve its nutritional value. Extremely versatile and suitable for use in a wide range of dishes. Easy to cook.

What we dislike: A few customers report receiving split or damaged bags.

Choice 3: Thousand Lakes Food Company Minnesota Wild Rice

Our take: Quality wild rice that's grown in Minnesota and adds a pleasant bite to recipes.

What we like: Higher in protein and fiber than brown rice. Rich, nutty flavor that many people enjoy. Can be eaten on its own or mixed with other kinds of rice.

What we dislike: Long cooking time.

