The best reusable sandwich bag

With an environmental crisis looming, it's natural to want to cut down the amount of waste you produce. Reusable sandwich bags can replace single-use plastic sandwich bags or cling wrap, neither of which are commonly recyclable. If you or your family members take sandwiches to work or school daily, think of how much single-use plastic you can save.

We've written this guide to give you the lowdown on reusable sandwich bags, plus we've included some recommendations. Our favorite reusable sandwich bag is Stasher's Silicone Reusable Food Bag.

Considerations when choosing reusable sandwich bags

Material

Plastic reusable sandwich bags are a common choice, as they're inexpensive and durable. They're often made from a type of vinyl called PEVA, but there are other options, too. If you choose a plastic sandwich bag, make sure it's BPA-free.

Silicone is a food-safe material partway between a plastic and a synthetic rubber. It's a great choice for holding food as it's stain-resistant, doesn't absorb odors, and is generally dishwasher-safe. Silicone sandwich bags are more expensive than their plastic counterparts, however.

Fabric reusable sandwich bags can either be made from synthetic fabrics such as waterproof PUL, or natural fabrics, such as cotton or burlap. Their properties vary, depending on the chosen material, but they're usually machine washable.

Sizes

Generally, you receive several reusable sandwich bags in a set and they may be of different sizes. If sandwiches are all you want to carry in these bags, look for medium options somewhere in the region of 6 x 6 inches. However, if you'd also like bags to pack snacks in, smaller bags are useful. Some sets contain some large gallon bags that are handy for storing dry foods or leftovers in the fridge.

Features

Washability

You'll thank yourself later for choosing reusable sandwich bags that are easy to clean. If you wash all your dishes by hand, it's not such a big deal to wash a couple of sandwich bags, too, but if you use a dishwasher, it can be frustrating. Look out for options that are either dishwasher-safe, or in the case of fabric bags, machine washable.

Closure type

The majority of reusable sandwich bags use some kind of zip closure. However, you can also find options with self-adhesive closures, hook and loop closures, or drawstring closures.

Price

Since reusable sandwich bags can come in packs of various sizes, compare the price per bag. You can find some inexpensive options for less than $1 per bag, but most mid-range reusable sandwich bags cost between $1 and $3 apiece. Some high-end bags cost $5 or more per bag.

FAQ

Q. Do reusable sandwich bags comply with TSA carry-on rules?

A. When taking liquids in a carry-on, they need to be in bottles of 3.5 ounces or less and stored in a single clear ziplock bag of one gallon capacity or smaller. While not all reusable sandwich bags meet these criteria, many do. As long as a sandwich bag has a ziplock closure, is made from clear material, and is a gallon in capacity or less, you can use it to store liquids in your carry-on bag.

Q. Are reusable sandwich bags airtight?

A. You can find some totally airtight reusable sandwich bags. These are made from some kind of plastic and have a leak-proof ziplock seal. Not only are airtight sandwich bags waterproof and leak-proof, they also keep food fresh in the fridge for longer. However, if you don't intend to use your sandwich bags for extended storage, they don't need to be airtight.

Reusable sandwich bags we recommend

Best of the best: Stasher's Silicone Reusable Food Bag

Our take: A sturdy and versatile reusable sandwich bag that's dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

What we like: Available in a range of colors and sizes. Free from BPA, PVC, and latex. Can be used to store food in the freezer and is even oven-safe up to 400°F.

What we dislike: Marketed as an "alternative to plastic storage," but silicone falls into the plastic family.

Best bang for your buck: Qinline's Reusable Storage Bags

Our take: This 10-pack of reusable bags includes 4 sandwich size, 4 snack size, and 2 gallon size bags.

What we like: Made from tough PEVA plastic. BPA-free. Secure, leak-proof zip closures.

What we dislike: Suitable for handwashing only.

Choice 3: Langsprit's Premium Reusable Sandwich & Snack Bags

Our take: Suitable for kids or the young at heart, these bags sport a range of cute designs from plants to planets.

What we like: Made from waterproof PUL fabric. Each set includes three bags of varying sizes. Standard zipper closure is easy to use.

What we dislike: Though the material is waterproof, the bags aren't leak-proof.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.