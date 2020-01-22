The best reusable produce bag

If you're concerned about the environment and want to do your part for planet earth, there are many small but impactful actions consumers can take to reduce waste that ends up in landfills. Bringing reusable bags to your supermarket is one way to cut down on the millions of tons of plastic generated every year.

While you may already use reusable grocery bags, many shoppers overlook the multiple plastic produce bags used in one shopping trip to hold and carry fresh produce. Several brands now offer reusable bags designed specifically for produce that you can bring along with you to the store or farmer's market. Learn more about these eco-friendly products in this shopping guide, which includes reviews of our top picks at the end, such as Naturally Sensible's Reusable Produce Bags, a set of five bags perfect for the grocery store or farmers' market.

Considerations when choosing reusable produce bags

Before purchasing reusable produce bags, you'll want to think about the following factors:

Quantity

Reusable produce bags typically come in sets of three to 15, as most consumers buy more than one type of produce at a time. You'll want to have bags on hand not only for different fruits and veggies, but also bulk items, such as nuts or coffee beans. Count how many produce bags you use in a typical shopping trip and make your decision based on that.

Size

Many packs include multiple sizes of bags, from small to extra-large. Again, consider your shopping habits when selecting the sizes you need. For example, extra-large bags may be in order if you frequently buy veggies like celery or leeks or have a big household.

Weight

Because a lot of produce is weighed to determine its price, the weight of the produce bag is important to consider. Select light bags to keep the total cost of your shopping trip down.

Material

While reusable produce bags should be semi-transparent so that a cashier can easily identify the types of produce they contain, they should also should be durable enough to resist tears. Most reusable produce bags are made out of one of these materials:

Organic cotton bags have an attractive, natural look and are sturdy. But it's a heavy material that doesn't fare well in wet conditions (including your washing machine).

Jute is a vegetable fiber that makes for a durable yet biodegradable produce bag. However, this natural material also doesn't hold up well when wet.

Hemp is another strong plant material, but it stands out from the first two options because it's usually machine washable. However, hemp produce bags can be quite pricey.

Polypropylene is a flexible but incredibly sturdy plastic material. Even though you will be reusing produce bags made from polypropylene, it's not made from an earth-friendly material, which is why we recommend opting for recycled plastic polypropylene bags if you choose to go this route.

Polyester is a mold- and water-resistant plastic material used for reusable produce bags. With this material, we also recommend seeking out a recycled option.

Nylon is a strong, durable, water-resistant material you'll find in many mesh-style produce bags. Pay attention to the size of the mesh openings, as wider mesh weaves may not be appropriate for smaller items.

Features

Color coding

Many reusable produce bags feature color coding, often according to size, so consumers know what they're reaching for, whether the bag is empty or in the fridge. Some bags also feature tags that identify the tare weight for cashiers to calculate into the final price.

Machine washable

You'll want your bags to be machine washable, because of the inevitable spills and spoilage that will soil them. Check the manufacturer's care instructions to see if your bags can be thrown in the washing machine. Some can only be cleaned by hand.

Drawstring

Many bags feature a drawstring at the opening to keep contents from tumbling out, which is a concern especially with small items, such as cherry tomatoes and brussel sprouts.

Price

Expect to pay around $15 for a 15-pack of reusable produce bags made from synthetic materials. The same price will get you about half that quantity if you're purchasing bags made from natural materials.

FAQ

Q. Can I put my reusable produce bags in the fridge?

A. Unless you're planning to eat your produce right away, we don't recommend it. Some types of produce need a moist environment to stay crisp and fresh, and most reusable produce bags don't provide that. You're better off transferring your produce to food storage containers or reusing plastic storage bags.

Q. Which produce bag materials aren't machine washable?

A. While we always recommend following the manufacturer's care instructions, typically bags made from natural fibers can shrink in the washer and dryer. For those bags, we recommend hand washing in cold water and then air drying.

Reusable produce bags we recommend

Best of the best: Naturally Sensible's Reusable Produce Bags

Our take: A set of five nylon mesh produce bags for larger hauls from the farmers' market.

What we like: These 12" x 14" bags are roomy to accommodate large items and quantities. Color-coded bags feature drawstring closures. Lightweight material.

What we dislike: Not machine washable.

Best bang for your buck: Ecowaare's Reusable Mesh Produce Bags

Our take: Set of 15 bags in multiple sizes for the conscious consumer on a budget.

What we like: Affordable mesh polyester bags. Transparent and easy for grocers to scan. easy for consumers to clean in the washing machine.

What we dislike: Drawstrings don't always stayed closed.

Choice 3: INCOK's Reusable Mesh Produce Bags

Our take: An organic cotton set of nine sustainably sourced produce bags.

What we like: No harsh chemicals or synthetic materials. Pack includes three color-coded sizes. Ethically produced from natural cotton fiber. Comes with a lifetime warranty.

What we dislike: Machine-washable cotton is susceptible to shrinking.

Ana Sanchez is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.