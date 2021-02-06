The best retro video game console

Some people love today’s video games, especially the slick, modern graphics. Others love the vintage, blocky graphics that represented the early video games made for play at home.

If you want to relive your childhood, retro video game consoles can do the trick. Rather than the original consoles, these retro consoles use licensed copies of the original, using some modern technologies to deliver the vintage feel.

Although your personal favorite retro gaming console may be the same brand you had when you were younger, for general vintage game play, our recommendation is the Game Monkey Neo Geo Mini Pro Player Pack. It has 40 classic games preloaded.

Considerations when choosing retro video game consoles

When looking at purchasing a retro game console, many people are looking for brands and gaming titles that match what they played when they were younger. Fortunately, many of the most popular vintage gaming consoles from a few decades ago have retro versions available.

Atari: This retro console has many highly popular vintage Atari games, even those originally made for different models of Atari consoles, including Space Invaders and Frogger.

Neo Geo: Originally, Neo Geo made full-size arcade games, so it didn't have a console for home use. Now, gamers can buy a portable Neo Geo console that gives access to these vintage full-size arcade games, such as Aero Fighters.

Nintendo: Nintendo has fully embraced the retro gaming market, releasing a few different vintage consoles featuring a number of highly popular games, including Super Mario Bros. titles.

PlayStation: Even though the original PlayStation 1 is only about 25 years old, a retro version is available for purchase with games like Tomb Raider.

Sega: Sega is no longer a video game producer, but fans of Sega can find a retro version of the popular Genesis system that includes Sonic the Hedgehog games.

Other retro consoles include games from a few different original vendors, giving gamers a high level of versatility. Rather than using preloaded games, some of these models contain compatible slots that allow you to insert your original game cartridges and CDs and play them without the need for the original gaming console.

Features

When looking for the ideal retro gaming console, you may want to be certain it includes some of these features.

Controllers: Part of the allure of retro gaming consoles is that they contain copies of the original controllers. Having the original button layout on the retro controller will quickly transport you back when playing the vintage games again.

Screen: Retro consoles may have a built-in small screen, especially if they're designed for on-the-go gaming. If they're designed to mimic a larger vintage console, you should be able to hook them up to your television. Understand that the blocky graphics on these retro games may not look very good on a modern HDTV.

Number of players: Some retro gaming consoles only work as one-player games. Others ship with two controllers, so you can play head-to-head with other players, if desired, or alone.

Price

The least-expensive retro consoles will cost $25 to $50, but these may include unlicensed copies of the original games. For licensed consoles and vintage games, expect to pay anywhere from $50 to $300.

FAQ

Q. Are retro video game consoles legal?

A. Most of them are, as the manufacturer has licensed the old games from the original manufacturer. However, there are some knockoff models on the market that contain poor copies of original games.

Q. Are the games on retro consoles exact copies of the originals?

A. It depends on the console you select. Sometimes, designers have to make slight modifications to make the game more playable on the retro console.

Retro video game consoles we recommend

Best of the best: Game Monkey Neo Geo Mini Pro Player Pack

Our take: For on-the-go classic gaming, this compact Neo Geo setup has copies of original full-size arcade games, all on a handheld device for convenience.

What we like: Flexible, as it offers use of the built-in screen in the kit or HDMI cables for connecting to your television.

What we dislike: The quality of the graphics is extremely poor when displayed on your HDTV.

Best bang for your buck: Nintendo Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros.

Our take: Fans of the original Super Mario Bros. games will have a lot of fun with this retro handheld console.

What we like: Includes some extra features to expand on the original games. Features a low price.

What we dislike: Smallish built-in screen will disappoint some players.

Choice 3: Sony PlayStation Classic

Our take: Includes 20 preloaded retro games that PlayStation gaming fans will love seeing again, all at a reasonable price.

What we like: Includes two controllers, so you can play with a friend. Some highly popular Sony games included here.

What we dislike: Oddly, there is no AC adapter included with this console, so you’ll have to supply your own.

