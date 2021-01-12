The best retro radio

When it comes to electronics, manufacturers strive to incorporate more modern elements into their products — casings become more lightweight, components become more streamlined, and designs become more functional than decorative. However, many people are still interested in vintage or retro products that evoke a feeling of nostalgia, and such is the case with retro radios.

Many retro radios faithfully reproduce the look and function of collectible sets from the 1930s through the 1960s. They feature stylized wooden casings with chrome accents and analog tuning displays. Some retro radios incorporate modern technology such as Bluetooth, headphone jacks, and input/output ports.

We’ve compared dozens of retro radios and have created a short list of promising contenders. At the top of our list is Sangean WR-11SE 40th Anniversary Edition Hi-Fi Tabletop Radio, a streamlined tabletop model with an elegant walnut casing and a vintage sliding dial.

Considerations when choosing retro radios

Design elements

There are reproduction/retro radios available that match virtually every era of the 20th century. When choosing a vintage-style radio as a functional display piece, consider your chosen time period. An ornate wooden radio from the 1920s won’t match the theme of a 1950s man cave, and an art deco table radio would seem out of place in a 1960s wall display.

The design elements of the casing, the control dials, and the tuning face all play a part in projecting the right era. Some models are designed to resemble period jukeboxes, while others are direct reproductions of popular originals.

Modern components

There’s a reason why many radios of old haven’t survived to present-day — most radio sets from the 1930s through the 1950s used fragile glass vacuum tubes, not solid state transistors. Original tuners were also designed to process analog radio waves, not digital or satellite signals. For these reasons, almost all retro radios use modern components for actual tuning and sound reproduction.

A retro radio may have Bluetooth installed, allowing the user to select other formats besides AM and FM stations. Some also include headphone jacks for private listening, or an output for external speakers. Retro radios with rechargeable batteries often incorporate a USB port for external charging. Other modern components include digital tuning and auxiliary inputs and outputs. There are some retro radios that include either functioning or non-functioning old-school elements such as vacuum tubes.

Size

Retro radios are available in a wide array of sizes and designs, from pocket-size transistor radios to furniture-size 1930s consoles. In terms of display, tabletop models are popular. They fit comfortably on a shelf or coffee table, and the sound reproduction quality is surprisingly good.

Smaller portable radios work well as accent pieces in a larger themed collection from a specific era. The largest wooden cabinets are generally standalone pieces that add vintage ambience to an office or study.

Price

Portable reproductions of transistor radios can be found for around $20 to $30, but performance is often variable. Tabletop models with some modern components (Bluetooth, SD card, USB port) are generally in the $30 to $70 range and should provide decent performance with modern speaker technology and digital tuning. For the ultimate retro radio experience, a well-crafted reproduction radio with vintage design elements and modern components costs at least $100 to $120.

FAQ

Q. Can I connect a retro radio to Bluetooth or tune in satellite stations?

A. It largely depends on the model. Some modern reproductions include Bluetooth connectivity, USB-compatible ports, and slots for SD cards. Others only tune in AM and FM signals but may include a digital antenna to meet modern FCC standards.

Q. Can I adjust the sound quality on a retro radio?

A. Most retro radios include dials to adjust the balance between treble and bass, but that’s about it. Some manufacturers install more modern speaker systems into retro-looking shells, so you may be pleased with the overall sound reproduction. Some owners may prefer the vintage hiss and fade of an original analog radio, however.

Retro radios we recommend

Best of the best: Sangean WR-11SE 40th Anniversary Edition Hi-Fi Tabletop Radio

Our take: The sleek ’50s design and walnut veneer fits well with other vintage items, but the radio still packs a few modern punches.

What we like: Includes auxiliary input for other devices. Powerful volume level. REC out, AC/DC inputs, and headphone jack available. Precision tuning.

What we dislike: AM station reception is variable. Sound mix is bass-heavy.

Best bang for your buck: Greadio Retro Radio

Our take: This mini FM radio is definitely built for traveling, with a classic walnut finish that will appeal to collectors and hobbyists.

What we like: Lightweight, compact design makes it easy to take on the go. Includes an AUX port to connect to your phone. Appealing price point. One-year money back guarantee.

What we dislike: Some complained that the battery life is too short.

Choice 3: Rerii Retro Bluetooth Radio

Our take: This radio looks great on an office bookshelf or in a rec room with a vintage theme, and modern Bluetooth technology improves tuning and channel options.

What we like: Includes Bluetooth connectivity and an aux cable. Casing is real walnut, with a solid vintage design. Uses an onboard rechargeable battery, no AC cord. 15-hour play time.

What we dislike: Speaker quality is lacking. Susceptible to electronic interference.

Michael Pollick is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.