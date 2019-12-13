The best retractable water hose

There's one common piece of outdoor hardware that by design is bulky, challenging to store, and difficult to wrangle: a garden hose. However, the convenience of having a supply of pressurized water on hand to wash a car or irrigate a garden or lawn usually outweighs the struggles of hose maintenance. Many homeowners find a workable solution in a retractable water hose system. A mechanical reel automatically or manually retracts the hose between uses or the hose itself shrinks.

Whether a reel system or a self-expanding hose, the point is to store the hose as compactly as possible. Uncoiled hoses can be easily damaged by lawn mowers or become safety hazards to others. If you're in the market for a retractable or expandable water hose system, read our buying guide. Our top pick is GARDENA's Retractable Hose Reel, a solid retractable reel system that fits well on existing outside water sources near lawns, gardens, or driveways.

Considerations when choosing retractable water hoses

Hose design

The main selling point of a retractable water hose is that it does indeed retract when not in use. There are two main ways to accomplish this: a retractable reel or an expanding hose.

Retractable reel: For those who already own standard garden hoses, a retractable reel makes good economic sense. The reel releases a desired length of hose and then draws it back in for coiled storage. Some retractable reels offer mechanical assistance to make this task even easier.

Expandable: Expandable water hoses have become increasingly popular in recent years. An expandable hose uses a flexible web design that expands under water pressure and shrinks to its original length when the water supply is cut off. The user does not have to operate a mechanical reel, just allow the excess water to drain as the hose becomes more compact.

Method of retraction

While an expandable hose is designed to retract on its own, a retractable reel requires some assistance. Some retractable hose reels work manually, which means the user must use a handle or lever to retract the hose physically. This may not be a major consideration with smaller lengths of hose, but manually reeling in 100 feet of heavy-duty garden hose may be challenging for some.

Other retractable water hose reels use mechanical means to help reel in excess line. This may be a coil spring that gains tension when the hose is released and uses that tension to pull the hose back onto the reel. Often, a single button releases the spring mechanism, but sometimes the user must give the reel a slight tug to start the process.

Features

Size and length

One variable feature of household hoses is the amount of water they can deliver under pressure. This is largely determined by the diameter of the hose -- a larger diameter means a larger flow of water but could also mean lower pressure. Many hoses have a diameter of 5/8ths of an inch, which provides a good flow rate without making the hose too heavy to handle. Other sizes include 1/2 inch and 3/4 inch.

The overall length of a retractable hose is often a matter of personal need. Garden hoses are generally sold in manageable 20 to 25 foot lengths, with watertight connectors for expansion. They can also be purchased in 50 foot or 100 foot lengths, but weight and flow rate do become concerns. It is best to measure the total area of the space and purchase just enough retractable hose to meet your needs.

Hose materials

While a retractable hose reel can accommodate hoses made from any material, durability is an issue. The least expensive hoses contain vinyl or plastic, which cuts down on the weight but also means the hose is more likely to develop splits or leaks, especially on rough terrain.

Hoses made from rubber are less likely to become damaged by debris or weakened by sunlight, but they are more expensive and can be harder to handle without a retractable reel. A good compromise is a hybrid hose that contains both rubber and vinyl components, along with solid metal fittings.

Price

The least expensive retractable water hose is an entry-level expandable hose with metal fittings, costing between $20 and $40 depending on length and construction quality. A decent retractable water hose reel system can cost at least $60, with high-end models running in the $150 to $250 range.

FAQ

Q. My new retractable water hose has a "burst rating" of 400 pounds. Is this a good thing?

A. A retractable hose's burst rating determines how much water pressure it can withstand before developing a major leak. It is measured in pounds per square inch (psi). We recommend models with at least a 350 psi burst rating.

Q. Is it safe for my children to drink from a retractable water hose?

A. Drinking from any form of garden hose is discouraged by experts because chemicals from the hose material can leach into the water. However, many manufacturers provide information about the safety of a particular brand.

Retractable water hoses we recommend

Best of the best: GARDENA's Retractable Hose Reel

Our take: This is a good choice for homeowners with dedicated outdoor water outlets for gardening or car washing.

What we like: Hose is heavy-duty, very durable. Spring-assisted rolling and pulling action easier than manual spooling. Mounting bracket can hold many accessories.

What we dislike: Very heavy (30 pounds), difficult to transport. Spring retraction mechanism can fail sooner than expected.

Best bang for your buck: GrowGreen's Improved Expandable Hose

Our take: While not mounted on a retractable reel, this affordable expandable hose provides the same convenience as full-length retractable models.

What we like: Available in several different lengths. Brass fittings are durable. Hose self-contracts for easier storage. Very lightweight -- less than six pounds.

What we dislike: Expandable hose shrinks between uses, not ideal for slow garden irrigation or lawn sprinklers.

Choice 3: Power Products USA's Retractable Hose Reel

Our take: This retractable water hose reel pivots as it releases or reels in the hose, making it great for homes with a centralized outdoor water supply.

What we like: Retraction reel is mounted on a swivel. Spring retraction mechanism rated for five years of service. High-quality brass fittings. Retraction speed is steady and controlled.

What we dislike: Hose diameter is smaller than average (half an inch), so water pressure and volume can be affected.

