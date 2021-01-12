The best repair kit for inflatables

Whether it’s a pool toy, a piece of sports equipment, an air mattress, or a holiday display, inflatables have become a part of everyday life. They are lightweight, versatile, easy to set up, and even easier to store. However, many inflatable products can be challenging to repair. Leaks and tears are difficult to avoid, especially with heavy use.

This is why many people seek out repair kits for their inflatable possessions, much like a cyclist would carry a patch kit for emergency innertube repairs. Vinyl and latex inflatables require a specific kind of approach when it comes to patching leaks and tears. Better repair kits use a combination of a chemical adhesive and a reinforced vinyl patch to create a durable fix.

If you are in need of a repair kit for an inflatable product, please read our helpful shopper’s guide below. We have compared dozens of inflatable repair kits on the market today and have created a short list of promising contenders. Topping our list is the Airhead Vinyl Repair Kit, an affordably priced, commercial-grade repair kit with durable patches and a generous supply of quick-curing adhesive.

Considerations when choosing repair kits for inflatables

Inflatable construction

Manufacturers use a wide variety of materials to create inflatable products. An inflatable raft, for example, may be constructed from rubber, while an inflatable pool toy could be made from vinyl or polyvinyl chloride (PVC). When shopping for an inflatable repair kit, it is important to know which materials can be repaired by that specific brand. A repair kit that’s not formulated for rubber or neoprene may not cure quickly or create a durable seal. The patches for a vinyl repair kit may not have the flexibility required for a rubber-based raft.

Information about material compatibility should be included on the repair kit’s packaging. The product may be promoted as a “vinyl repair kit,” or “suitable for all plastics.” There could also be information about materials that aren’t repairable with the product.

Repair method

Different repair kits for inflatables address the problem in different ways. Some include a strong adhesive and a set of customizable patches. The user applies a layer of adhesive over the leak, then presses a patch to seal it. After the adhesive cures, which could be a matter of minutes, the patched inflatable should hold air again. The patched area should be as strong as the original material.

Other repair kits use a special adhesive that bonds with the damaged material and forms a protective coating. This is a common repair with PVC or vinyl inflatables with pinhole-size leaks that wouldn’t necessarily require a full-size patch. It is essential to allow these adhesive-only kits to cure thoroughly before returning the inflatable to service.

There are also vinyl and plastic repair kits with peel-and-stick patches. No additional adhesive is required, and the patches cure quickly. This is a good option for fast repairs on lightweight inflatables such as holiday decorations and small pool toys.

Other considerations

Repair kits for inflatable products often use a strong adhesive (similar to rubber cement or “super glue,” which means there may be some unpleasant odors as it cures. Proper ventilation when working with chemical adhesives is important. There are repair kits available with non-toxic ingredients or less noticeable fumes.

Water resistance can also be a factor, especially when repairing pool toys, air mattresses and other outdoor products. The quality of a repair can also be affected by exposure to UV light, which can weaken the bond between the patch and the product over time. UV light resistance is often a selling point for vinyl repair kits.

Price

A basic repair kit for vinyl and PVC inflatables can usually be found on store shelves for around $5, but it may be limited to one specific type of material. More versatile kits with quick-curing adhesives and a substantial supply of patches should cost between $10 and $15. For heavy-duty repairs on material such as rubber or neoprene, hardware stores and pool supply outlets should have higher-end kits available for $20 or more, including adhesives rated for immediate underwater repairs.

FAQ

Q. Are vinyl repair kits safe to use indoors?

A. Proper ventilation is the key. Peel-and-stick patches can be applied under any condition, but repair kits with a separate adhesive can produce strong odors during the curing process. Some can even be flammable. You can make minor repairs indoors as long as you keep the adhesive away from any sources of ignition.

Q. My pool toy keeps losing air, but I can’t find a leak anywhere. Where should I look for the cause?

A. Pinhole leaks can be challenging to find with a visual inspection. You may want to brush a mixture of water and liquid detergent over the surface and watch for bubble formation. You should also inspect the inflatable valve stem for any signs of damage or debris. A vinyl patch kit may not address issues with a faulty valve stem, however.

Repair kits for inflatables we recommend

Best of the best: Airhead Vinyl Repair Kit

Our take: The patches included in this kit may be on the small side, but they will form a strong bond on problematic areas such as split seams.

What we like: Formulated specifically for vinyl repairs. Generous supply of adhesive for multiple repairs. Works well on commercial-grade vinyl-based equipment.

What we dislike: Limited number of patches in original kit.

Best bang for your buck: Tear-Aid Vinyl Repair Patch Kit

Our take: This economical vinyl repair kit is a good one to keep on hand for fast repairs of multiple inflatable pool toys or vinyl Christmas displays.

What we like: Patch material can be cut to size. Adhesive is non-reactive to vinyl, will not become sticky. Cures almost immediately.

What we dislike: Does not work well on seams or weight-bearing vinyl inflatables such as air mattresses.

Choice 3: Coghlan's 8880 AirStop Sealant

Our take: While some vinyl repairs may benefit from kits with patches, the AirStop will seal multiple pinhole-size leaks quickly and invisibly.

What we like: Repairs pinhole leaks without patches. Works well in hard-to-reach seams and welds. Effective on PVC and nylon materials.

What we dislike: Some repairs can fail without additional reinforcements. Adhesive is thinner than expected.

Michael Pollick is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.