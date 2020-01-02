The best refrigerator water filter

Refrigerator water filters turn tasteless water into a refreshing, thirst-quenching beverage. They're effective at removing contaminants, many of which affect water flavor or are harmful to drink.

When you buy a refrigerator water filter, you're not just investing in cleaner water or better taste. You're also investing in water that is filtered to achieve superior clarity and odorlessness. However, finding the right filter means considering a few factors, including compatibility with your refrigerator and the targeted contaminants of the filter.

Not sure which water filter is best for your refrigerator? Take a look at our buying guide to simplify your choice. We're including our top pick, PureLine's Refrigerator Water Filter, which provides up to 400 gallons of tasty crystal-clear water.

Considerations when choosing refrigerator water filters

Fit

Filters are designed to fit certain refrigerator models, but not all of them. You'll need to refer to a size or compatibility chart to determine whether the filter is compatible with your refrigerator.

Differences in refrigerator design can also mean different filter locations; this impacts the ease of installation.

Design quality

For the most part, refrigerator water filters are made of commercial-grade plastic and carbon filters. Well-made filters feature leak-proof gaskets, and, when shaken, won't sound as if parts are floating around on the inside.

It's also important to be aware of knockoff filters. These look similar to premium filters but are poorly constructed with substandard parts. To make sure you're buying a genuine refrigerator water filter, research the retailer to confirm that they're reputable.

Connection style

The majority of refrigerator water filters can be installed within seconds by the average person. Many filters lock or twist into place, so you won't need to shell out money for a plumber for each replacement. Some refrigerators, especially older models, may be more challenging to connect.

Targeted contaminants

The main responsibility of refrigerator water filters is removing contaminants. There are some manufacturers who advertise how many are removed by the filter, whereas others specifically list the targeted contaminants. On average, filters can remove anywhere from six to 60 types of harmful particles, including mercury, rust, or even parasites.

Frequency of replacement

The frequency of replacement is expressed either in gallons or as a recommended timeframe. The average water filter lasts for about 200 to 400 gallons of water (or from three to 12 months). Some refrigerators have features that let you know when it's time to change a filter. Otherwise, you'll need to mark a reminder on your calendar.

Customer satisfaction

Many of the best-performing filters are made by manufacturers that stand behind their products. They often offer services such as technical support during installation. Some filters come with warranties, so be sure to keep all documentation related to the purchase.

Price

Refrigerator water filters cost between $10 to $15 apiece, though premium ones that filter out the most contaminants can cost as much as $50 each. You can snag a better deal with multi-filter purchases, which drops the price of some filters to as low as $6 each.

FAQ

Q. Isn't it less expensive to simply use filtered water pitchers or water bottles?

A. Actually, using a refrigerator water filter is often more cost-effective. Replacement filters will cost more individually, though they filter nearly three times as many gallons of water as bottle or pitcher filters.

Q. Can I recycle my old refrigerator water filters?

A. It depends on their materials, so you'll need to defer to the manufacturer. Some can be placed in a recycling bin, while others can be shipped back to the manufacturer for commercial recycling.

Refrigerator water filters we recommend

Best of the best: PureLine's Refrigerator Water Filter

Our take: Reliable removal of chlorine and other common contaminants for better-tasting water.

What we like: Provides 400 gallons of filtered water. Broad compatibility and easy tool-free installation. NSF- and NSFI-certified.

What we dislike: Some taste concerns in the event the unit leaks. Compatible with select refrigerators, mainly GE models.

Best bang for your buck: Best's Refrigerator Water Filter

Our take: Get the quality of a high-end filter at a wallet-friendly price. Comes with a 100% lifetime guarantee from manufacturer.

What we like: Lasts 6 months. Known for providing great-tasting water. Excellent customer service through manufacturer's guarantee.

What we dislike: Flow is a bit slower than others, but it's not too noticeable.

Choice 3: Whirlpool's EveryDrop Refrigerator Water Filter

Our take: Compatible with name-brand refrigerators. Replacement only takes a few seconds.

What we like: Removes 24 contaminants. Can be used with various refrigerator styles. Improves overall water flow. NSF-, 401-, 53-, and 42-certified.

What we dislike: An expensive option compared to others. Some reports of clogging. Installation has a learning curve.

