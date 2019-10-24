The best refractometer

Whether you are making wine, fruit juice, beer, honey, or checking the salinity of your aquarium, you need a refractometer. A refractometer measures the concentration of a solution, for example, how much sugar is dissolved in water. Most homeowners and hobbyists will prefer a handheld analog model because that type of refractometer is the most affordable, and it is easy to use.

We like Anpro's Brix Refractometer for its price, dual scale, and automatic temperature compensation. If you'd like to learn more about this item, how refractometers work, and what to look for in quality models, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing refractometers

For home use, you will likely be interested in a portable handheld device rather than a desktop refractometer, such as you might find in a lab. Your two options are analog or digital.

Analog

Analog refractometers are the most cost-effective option. There is no need for power, everything is accomplished quickly and easily by placing a few drops of the solution you're measuring in the designated location and holding the refractometer up to the light to view the scale. The downside is that these models must be precisely calibrated and held up to a sufficient light source in order to achieve accurate readings.

Digital

Digital refractometers cost significantly more, but you get a number of benefits such as an easy-to-read display and effortless calibration with the push of a button. Getting a measurement is just as simple: Add your liquid and press a button to receive a precise reading. The downside is the aforementioned price, plus the ongoing cost of batteries.

Features

Automatic temperature compensation: Temperature can greatly affect the accuracy of a refractometer. A unit with automatic temperature compensation (ATC) is the easiest way to achieve error-free readings.

Scale: There are different reasons for using a refractometer, and because of this you may need different scales (e.g., Brix, parts per thousand, specific density). A unit that displays the scale you use will be the easiest to operate. Some models feature dual scales for added versatility.

LED: Some analog refractometers feature an LED that can be used as a light source. This makes the unit much easier to read.

Durability: There are a few tiny moving parts on an analog refractometer. Even the best models can be fragile, so the sturdier the build, the better.

Case: Most refractometers come with a case. This is ideal because you'll want to keep the unit from getting scratched or dirty as this will affect its precision.

Price

You can find a very basic analog refractometer for $17 to $20. If you'd like an analog model with automatic temperature compensation (ATC) or an LED light, you'll find those handheld models in the $20 to $30 price range. You may also find a few analog models in the $70 range, but after that, you're looking at anywhere between $100 and $500 for a handheld digital model. A desktop refractometer that would be found in a lab can cost several thousand dollars.

FAQ

Q. How does a refractometer work?

A. A refractometer simply measures how much light bends (refracts) when traveling through a liquid (or a solid). The less pure a sample is, meaning the higher the concentration of a dissolved substance (such as sugar) that it contains, the greater the refraction.

Q. Is a refractometer difficult to use?

A. Not at all. In most instances, all you need to do, after properly calibrating the instrument, is place a drop or two of the liquid that you want to measure on the designated area and hold the refractometer up to a light source to take a reading.

Refractometers we recommend

Best of the best: Anpro's Brix Refractometer

Our take: A dual-scale refractometer that is specifically designed to measure the sugar content of your home-brewed beer.

What we like: This unit is easy to operate and quickly measures the sugar content of beer by using either Brix or specific gravity scales. Additionally, it has an automatic temperature compensation from 10 to 30 degree Celsius.

What we dislike: Like all refractometers, the accuracy of this model depends on calibration and temperature. If the unit is not precisely calibrated or the liquid is a different temperature than the refractometer, you will get false readings.

Best bang for your buck: Magnum Media Salinity's Professional Refractometer

Our take: A quality, dual-scale refractometer that is specifically designed to measure very low concentrated salt solutions, making it ideal for aquariums.

What we like: This easy-to-use model has automatic temperature compensation (ATC), and it comes with a durable case for storage and transport. The refractometer measures in two scales: specific gravity and parts per thousand.

What we dislike: Although this model is easy to calibrate, you must remember to do it before each and every use.

Choice 3: Hobein's Brix Refractometer

Our take: A versatile handheld refractometer with a dual scale: Brix (0 to 32%) and specific gravity (1.000 to 1.130).

What we like: This device is designed for measuring the sugar content of beer, but it can also be used with wine, fruit juices, and other homemade beverages as well. Besides the refractometer, this kit includes a calibration screwdriver, a pipette, a lens cleaning cloth, a user guide, and a storage case.

What we dislike: Some users have experienced difficulty when getting this refractometer properly calibrated. Be sure to read the instructions thoroughly and take time to be precise when calibrating.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.