The best reel mower

With increased focus on the environment and individual health, push reel mowers are seeing a resurgence in popularity. Modern bearings and gear mechanisms make them easier to use than ever, and because of the way they cut, they're better for your grass than powered mowers. In the following guide we look at what you need to consider when deciding which reel mower to buy. We've also made a few recommendations. Our favorite, the Fiskars 18-Inch StaySharp, comes from a company well-known for quality. It offers precision cutting with less effort yet can still cope with the most difficult of grasses.

Considerations when choosing reel mowers

Pros and cons

A reel mower has a rotating cylinder, usually with four or five blades, which cuts across a base plate called a "bed knife." In essence, it's like neatly cutting each blade of grass with a pair of scissors -- unlike the pounding the grass would take from a rotary mower, which bruises and damages the fibers.

The main drawback of a reel mower (though some might see it as a benefit) is the amount of physical effort required. However, today's push mowers are much easier to use than their predecessors. Not only do you receive valuable exercise, but also you're doing the job quietly. You're not disturbing the neighbors, and you're not releasing poisonous gases into the environment.

Where push mowers are less effective is on irregular surfaces or lawns that have lots of stones, which would damage the blades. Overall lawn size has minimal impact. You would walk behind a powered mower, so why not walk behind a push mower? Only if your yard is big enough to require a ride-on mower does it become a consideration.

Features

Cutting width

Cutting width is obviously important, and it varies from 14 to 20 inches. The wider the mower, the less passes you have to make. However, if you have small areas, there's much to be said for a narrow model, especially in and around beds and borders.

Wheels

Most have two wheels and rollers for support. Some have four wheels. There's an argument that the latter are easier to push and cut more effectively, but it can restrict maneuverability. It all depends on the area you have to mow.

Cutting height

You'll want to look at cutting height adjustability. With small lawns that are regularly cut, you don't need much. However, you also don't want to trim your grass too short. Variation can also be an indicator of the mower's capabilities. If it can leave the grass several inches long, it suggests it's quite a powerful machine.

Handles

T-handles are common; though, some prefer the hoop style common on powered mowers. Padded grips improve comfort, but check the material. The foam ones on cheap machines often aren't durable.

Weight

Push reel mowers are usually quite light, but if they have thick steel blades they can be heavier than you might think. It's worth checking.

Grass collector

Grass collectors are seldom provided. They may be available as an extra, but those we looked at were widely criticized as having too little capacity or would spill clippings when only part full.

Assembly

Most push reel mowers require minimal assembly on arrival. If it does require any assembly, many are tool-free.

Price

The most affordable push reel lawn mower we were able to find is a 14-inch model at about $75, which is fine for a small yard. Not surprisingly prices increase in line with size: about $100 for a 16-inch and as much as $140 for a 20-inch. However, complex high-end models can be as much as $250.

FAQ

Q. Will I need to sharpen a reel mower often?

A. No. Unless you damage a blade by hitting a stone, it might be only once per season -- perhaps even less. Manufacturers usually have recommendations, but you'll probably notice if the mower is not cutting cleanly. You can use a file to re-sharpen, or buy a back lapping sharpening kit.

Q. Apart from sharpening, is there any other maintenance?

A. Clean after use with warm soapy water and a stiff bristle brush. Lubricate moving parts following maker's instructions. You may occasionally need to adjust the alignment between reel blades and bed knife. It's a simple task, and you only need a screwdriver.

Reel mowers we recommend

Best of the best: Fiskars' 18-Inch StaySharp

Our take: Traditional meets high-tech to tackle even large lawns.

What we like: Advanced mechanism multiples effort for efficient and powerful mowing. Blades stay sharp longer. As much as four-inch cut height adjustment. Will handle difficult grasses.

What we dislike: Expensive -- and no grass catcher. Not as maneuverable as some.

Best bang for your buck: Great States' 16-Inch Reel Lawn Mower with Grass Catcher

Our take: Popular low-budget model for those who like peace and quiet.

What we like: Five bearing-supported blades provide smooth cutting. Nice cushioned grips. 10-inch wheels and support rollers make for easy steering. Good cut height adjustment.

What we dislike: Struggles with long or difficult grass.

Choice 3: American Lawn Mower Company's 14-Inch Five-Blade Push Reel

Our take: Low-cost option for those with compact garden spaces.

What we like: Cheap lightweight mower can be surprisingly effective in a small yard. Height adjustable. Nice big rubber wheels make it maneuverable.

What we dislike: American Lawn Mower Company -- actually made in China. Variable quality.

Bob Beacham is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.