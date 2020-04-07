The best reed diffuser set

If you're looking for alternatives to candles, wax burners, or room sprays, reed diffusers are a popular option for a safe, low-maintenance way to add a pleasant aroma to a room.

Reed diffusers consist of a jar, sticks, and scented oils. To give your room a touch of lingering fragrance, simply flip the sticks to expose the saturated ends. Within seconds, your room is filled with a pleasant scent, such as lavender, cucumber melon, or vanilla.

If you'd like to outfit your favorite space with a reed diffuser set, take a look at our buying guide. Our top choice is Nest Fragrances' Reed Diffuser. Its unparalleled collection includes unique scent profiles such as "ocean mist and sea salt," "tarragon and ivy," and "lemongrass and ginger."

Considerations when choosing reed diffuser sets

Room size

Choosing the right reed diffuser set begins with taking your room's dimensions into consideration. Smaller spaces like bathrooms and hallways are best served by diffusers that house five ounces of oil. For larger rooms, such as bedrooms or living rooms, choose diffusers that hold more than five ounces, or place a few smaller diffusers around the room.

Types of reeds

Diffuser reeds wick scented oil into the air to disperse the scent around the room. They're usually made of bamboo or rattan, and while they look alike, they disperse fragrance completely differently. Bamboo's configuration of horizontal nodes makes for a slow, steady dispersal, whereas rattan's vertical channels deliver scent rapidly.

Holder

The diffuser oil and reeds are housed in jars of various shapes, sizes, and designs. Simple jars are cylindrical or square and feature transparent or frosted glass. More decorative jars can have etched designs, colored glass, or feature mosaics.

One feature to compare in jars is the opening. Those with wide mouths usually have more intense aromas, whereas those with slender openings gradually release fragrance into the room.

Diffuser oil

Top-rated reed diffuser sets use essential oils as opposed to synthetic ones. Essential oils are more potent, and as they're naturally derived, offer an authentic scent experience. Synthetic oils, while affordable, often have subpar scent quality and dissipate quickly.

Features

Style

Reed diffuser sets are versatile and blend in with most home décor, as glass jars and reed sticks match furniture and textiles easily. If you'd like to turn your reed diffuser set into a focal point, you can choose one with ornate designs or arrange several in a row on a mantle or bookshelf.

Refills

Generally speaking, diffuser oil lasts anywhere from a couple weeks to three months. The longevity is usually stated on the packaging so you can anticipate refills. Some sets are packaged with additional reeds or oils, but you can purchase them separately if you'd like to try a different brand, reed material, or fragrance.

Price

Reed diffuser sets geared toward smaller rooms can be found for $15 or less. Those with larger volumes and more concentrated oils cost closer to $25. Designed reed diffuser sets with premium jars and oil blends can run $50 and up.

FAQ

Q. Can I mix my own essential oil blend to use in my reed diffuser set?

A. Yes, especially if you're skilled in balancing scent profiles and notes. Stick to scents that complement one another, like lavender and vanilla. On the other hand, if you're well-versed in essential oils, have fun experimenting to develop unique concoctions.

Q. Are reed diffuser sets more cost effective than candles and wax warmers?

A. It depends. Replacing the reeds and oils can seem costly every couple months. With that said, there's a good chance that you spend the same, if not more, on replacing candles and wax melts.

Reed diffuser sets we recommend

Best of the best: Nest Fragrances' Reed Diffuser

Our take: Pleasant aroma with an ornate geometric bottle. Popular for bathrooms and bedrooms.

What we like: Extensive scent collection. Alcohol-free formulas. Packaging is ideal for gifting.

What we dislike: Better suited for smaller spaces.

Best bang for your buck: Cocod'or's Preserved Real Flower Reed Diffuser

Our take: Parisian inspiration for a diffuser. Elegant and countertop-worthy.

What we like: Made with real dried flowers. Available in five scents. Fragrance lingers for a couple months.

What we dislike: Some scents are more natural-smelling than others.

Choice 3: Chesapeake Bay's Candle Reed Diffuser

Our take: High-end frosted glass jar in a taller design than other diffusers.

What we like: Versatile enough to complement any décor. Impressive scent variety.

What we dislike: Scents last closer to several weeks as opposed to three months.

