The best red dot sight

The simplicity and effectiveness of a red dot sight has gained them many fans. They're often more robust than alternatives, too. That said, there is sometimes confusion about exactly what they do, so we've put together a quick, concise report to explain the ins and outs. We've also made a few recommendations at the end. Our favorite, the Bushnell Trophy TRS-25, comes from one of the top names in outdoor optics. It's an extremely versatile sight, built for top performance in all conditions.

Considerations when choosing red dot sights

What a red dot sight does

The main drawback with the standard iron sights on your weapon is that you need to line them up -- and however good you are, that takes precious time. Depending on the background, they can also be hard to see clearly.

Red dot sights are clear, bright, and, once set up, need no alignment. The red dot shows you where your bullet will hit. You don't need to think about it, just shoot. The only limitation they have is range. They can be combined with magnifying scopes, but most are not, so effective distance will depend on the shooter's skill. They're best when you want the ability to react fast at modest distances.

Though mostly intended for use instead of iron sights, some can be used in conjunction with them. This is known as co-witnessing.

Features

There are two types of red dot sights: tubeless and tubed (also known as open and closed). Tubeless models have two lenses very close together, allowing them to be very compact. Handgun sights are usually tubeless (though not always). Their disadvantage is that the optics are more prone to damage. The tubed type often have better-quality lenses, though they can suffer from fogging. The best models are nitrogen purged and o-ring sealed to prevent this. Coatings are used to reduce glare or reflections. Descriptions can be confusing, but basic models are just called "coated," while premium optics are "fully multi-coated."

The dot (also called the reticle) isn't the same size on all devices. It's described in MOA (minutes of angle), which tells you its size at 100 yards. It's based on a specification that says a 1 MOA dot is 1 inches wide at 100 yards. Although you can find red dot sights that are this precise, most are between 3 and 6 MOA.

In terms of precision and accuracy, a 3-inch dot on a target 100 yards away might not seem very good (though you'd likely still hit what you're aiming at). However, the closer you get, the smaller the dot. So at 50 yards that's only 1.5 inches. At 25 yards, it's 0.75 inches. This underlines what we say about their best use being at close and medium ranges.

Incidentally, a dot is far and away the most common, but not the only shape available. You can find those that mimic crosshairs, for example, which some shooters prefer. Brightness may also be adjustable to suit different light conditions.

You'll want to check adjustment for windage and elevation, which is usually in single MOA steps. It's a bonus if you can make changes without tools. Similarly tool-free mounting is convenient. Most red dot sights will fit standard rails, but you need to be sure before ordering.

Price

The cheapest red dot sights are around $30, and while they function OK, optical quality is not always great. For another $10 or $15, you can start to find gear from well-known brands, and most shooters will pay less than $100. Red dot sights for handguns tend to be more expensive, as are those with magnifiers. You can pay $1,000 and more for some.

FAQ

Q. Are red dot sights difficult to set up?

A. Not at all. Basically, to "zero in" (as it's called), you set the red dot to the same position as your iron sight, take a couple of shots at a target, and adjust windage and elevation accordingly. The sight maker should supply full details. There's lots of useful info online as well.

Q. Does a red dot sight put a dot onto the target?

A. No, those are laser sights. A red dot sight does not project, it's used instead of iron sights because most find them easier to see. Laser sights are frequently banned when hunting. Red dot sights are fine.

Red dot sights we recommend

Best of the best: Bushnell's Trophy Red Dot Sight

Our take: High-quality construction means consistent accuracy for owners of muzzleloaders, pistols, shotguns, and rifles.

What we like: Superb nitrogen-purged, o-ring-sealed optics. Capable of being fully immersed. Quick and easy fitting. Maintains performance without constant adjustment. Long battery life.

What we dislike: Occasional flaws slip through quality control, but not often.

Best bang for your buck: Dagger Defense's DDHB Red Dot Reflex Sight

Our take: Dependable budget unit that's praised for its accuracy and durability.

What we like: Good value. Bright reticle. Features four reticle patterns and red or green dot. Solid customer service. Constructed of quality aluminum.

What we dislike: Battery life could be better. Won't work for all rifles.

Choice 3: Vortex Optics' Red Dot Sight

Our take: Compact handgun model. Low profile allows for co-witnessing.

What we like: Fully multi-coated lenses offer good clarity and reduce glare. O-ring sealed and shockproof. Simple setup. Precise windage and elevation adjustments.

What we dislike: Expensive (though typical of handgun models). Awkward fit on Glocks.

