The best recliner slipcover

If you're not ready to part with a beloved recliner that's seen better days, extend its useful life with a slipcover. A recliner slipcover can hide a multitude of sins on that comfy old pal of yours. The trick is in finding a slipcover that fits your recliner like a glove, is easy to get on and off, and is thick enough to withstand the rigors of everyday use by you or your pet.

We'll help you transform your recliner by sharing some favorite slipcovers, including our top pick, the form-fitting and soft-to-the-touch Chun Yi One-Piece Stretch Spandex Jacquard Recliner Chair Slipcover.

Considerations when choosing recliner slipcovers

The beauty of a recliner slipcover is that it helps your chair look fresh and clean, assuming you can take it off to machine wash and put it back on easily. Some recliner covers come as one piece, while others may come as four pieces. The more pieces, the easier it will be to install the cover. In addition, separate pieces will make the recliner look more tailored since the slipcover will look almost custom-made. If you opt for a one-piece cover, consider a style that has discreet placement labels. The labels take away the frustrating guesswork and help you position the slipcover, so it goes on easily.

The second most important consideration is selecting the right size for your recliner slipcover. Today's recliners come in various sizes, from petite to oversized, yet you'll see many one-size-fits-all recliner slipcovers. In addition, some covers run small, some run large. Standard covers fit chair widths of between 30 and 37 inches. Some may stretch enough to fit 40-inch-wide chairs. If your chair is on the larger side, choose a slipcover with a lot of spandex so it stretches further.

Features

Tuck tools help you push in excess fabric in various places on your recliner so it has a taut look and feel. You may think the tuck tools that come with your cover are just extra expendable packaging when, in fact, they're useful accessories to keep. Tuck tools can include foam or rubberized cylinders or recliner upholstery tacks that keep the fabric tucked in snug to the back and sides of your seat.

Strangely enough, not every recliner cover has an opening for the side handle that operates the chair. If you have a lever, note which covers have a small opening. In addition, we haven't found a recliner cover with a hole for an electric recliner button. That means you either have to search around for it over the cover or use the remote control wand to operate the chair.

Price

Most recliner slipcovers, including shields that strap onto the chair, range in price between $15 and $25. Covers that come in multiple pieces and with better, more stylish, and thicker fabrics can cost between $25 to $50. You'll find specialty slipcovers that fit wingback recliners or T-cushions over the $50 mark.

FAQ

Q. How do I keep the slipcover from falling off the footrest or from becoming floppy and unkempt?

A. A new slipcover will probably conform to any style of footrest, even a split footrest with different size parts. However, one-piece slipcovers, and even those with a separate footrest piece, can stretch out over time. To keep your slipcover looking taut at the footrest, use small bungee cords or sheet holders to strap the cloth down from underneath the chair. Discreetly attaching the fabric to the bottom of the recliner's footrest with upholstery tacks works, but you'll have to undo it all to take the cover off for washing. Stapling is another option, but will likely void any warranty.

Q. Are recliner slipcovers waterproof?

A. Though many slipcovers claim to be waterproof, they rarely are. At best, they can temporarily repel liquids to give you time to blot it up. Add extra protection against spills, incontinence, or pet accidents by adding a washable seat protector pad underneath the slipcover. That way you can toss it all in the wash together.

Recliner slipcovers we recommend

Best of the best: Chun Yi's One-Piece Stretch Spandex Jacquard Recliner Chair Slipcover

Our take: A recliner slipcover that stretches for a great snug fit at an equally great price.

What we like: The fabric is soft and comfortable, the bottom is fitted with elastic for a finished look, and comes out of the washing machine beautifully.

What we dislike: The fabric may be too thin for some people, and there's no cutout for a recliner's side handle.

Best bang for your buck: Sofa Shield's Reversible Slipcover Furniture Protector

Our take: The simplest slipcover to put on and take off at an extraordinary price.

What we like: In addition to washing exceptionally well, the 10-year warranty, color combinations, quality stitching, and adjustable elastic straps make this an easy slipcover choice.

What we dislike: It's slippery on leather recliners.

Choice 3: Sure Fit's Stretch Pique Recliner Slipcover

Our take: A one-piece recliner slipcover with a slot for the chair's side handle that fits beautifully, made by a highly reputable company.

What we like: The slipcover covers the entire back of most chairs, the bottom is elastic, and the fabric's waffle texture has a nice, comfortable feel.

What we dislike: Pricey.

Marilyn Zelinsky-Syarto is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

