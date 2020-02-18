The best reciprocating saw

Reciprocating saws are tremendously versatile tools. They're easy to handle and capable of rapidly cutting through plastic, wood, and metal. Their popularity among homeowners and professionals means there are plenty of options to choose from.

BestReviews can help you decide which reciprocating saw is right for you. Among our favorites, the top spot goes to DeWalt's 20-Volt MAX Reciprocating Saw. It has plenty of power, a range of user-friendly features, and the long-term reliability you expect from this leading brand.

Considerations when choosing reciprocating saws

Corded vs. cordless

There are quite a few corded reciprocating saws, with motors from 7 to 12 amps. This range covers tools suitable for everything from jobs around the home up to contractor standard. If you don't mind the cord, they offer good value, and you never need to stop work to charge a battery.

However, the greater convenience of cordless tools means they now dominate the market. Most are rated at either 18 or 20 volts, and there's no practical difference. Brushless motors make more efficient use of that power, and inexpensive brush motors are still common. Batteries, when included, can be anything from 2.0Ah (Amp hour) to 5.0Ah. A higher Ah rating means greater run time, but more cost.

With cordless reciprocating saws, initial specifications often look very similar, so check to see which are DIY models and which can handle heavy-duty tasks.

Stroke length and strokes per minute

The two factors to check are stroke length and strokes per minute (SPM). Although the actual blade size determines the maximum cut, the speed and length of the stroke are a good indicator of what the saw is capable of. For example, if you have two reciprocating saws that both run at 3,000 SPM, but one has a stroke length of 3/4 inch and the other is 1 inch, the latter can be assumed to be more powerful.

Orbital action

Several reciprocating saws add an orbital action, which increases cutting efficiency dramatically, though it depends what you're cutting. You shouldn't use orbital action with metals -- the saw will jump -- and it can make the tool more difficult to manage, so it's not advised on detailed jobs.

Features

Blade

Your reciprocating saw may not be supplied with a blade, or it may just have one. They don't last forever, so it's a good idea to add a pack of spares to your order. Using the right blade for the material you're cutting has a major impact on performance.

Blade changing

Pretty much all reciprocating saws have tool-free blade changing. Some have a single position, some can be set at 90 degrees to the saw, and some have an additional slot for flush cutting. The shoe -- the metal plate that helps you guide the saw -- should be adjustable for angle and depth, which helps extend blade life.

Weight

Weight can vary from a few pounds up to seven or eight. It's something to think about if you work above your head for any length of time.

Warranty

A standard warranty on many reciprocating saws is one year, though the best manufacturers offer three.

Price

The least expensive reciprocating saws are corded models at around $35 to $45. Power is modest, but they suit many DIY users. Cordless models start around $35, but that's "bare tool" -- expect to pay $70 and up if you need a battery and charger. The highest quality tools are found between $100 and $200, and we see no reason to pay more than that.

FAQ

Q. Do I need any safety gear with a reciprocating saw?

A. Always wear eye protection. A lightweight dust mask is also a good idea. Be careful when changing the blade; they can get very hot, particularly if you're cutting metal. Let them cool for a minute first.

Q. Does it matter who I buy replacement blades from?

A. No. Reciprocating saw blades have a universal fit, so any brand is okay. We recommend buying quality blades. Inexpensive blades are often a false economy, usually with poor wear rates.

Reciprocating saws we recommend

Best of the best: DeWalt's 20-Volt MAX Reciprocating Saw

Our take: Powerful cordless suitable for busy contractors and tradespeople.

What we like: 1-1/8-inch blade stroke and variable speed up to 3,000 SPM. Clever four-position blade clamp provides multiple angles and flush cutting. Good grip and balance. Body has rubber armor. Three-year warranty.

What we dislike: Not much. Bare tool. No blade included.

Best bang for your buck: BLACK+DECKER's 20-Volt MAX Reciprocating Saw

Our take: Lightweight tool for the DIY enthusiast at a great price.

What we like: A 7/8-inch blade stroke gives an indication of the limited power, but it's good enough for lots of home and garden jobs. Easy to handle. Variable speed up to 3,000 SPM.

What we dislike: Bare tool. Some problems with blade clamp.

Choice 3: Makita's JR3050T Reciprocating Saw

Our take: Durable high-performance corded model for heavy-duty use.

What we like: Powerful 11-amp motor for continuous all day use. 1-1/8-inch stroke. Variable speed up to 2,800 SPM. Built-in blower clears dust from cut line. Tough rubberized body protects motor and bearings.

What we dislike: More expensive than many.

