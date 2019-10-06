The best reading light

Reading a page-turner and can't put it down? Read into the wee hours of the night and see how the story ends with a reading light.

A reading light is an essential accessory for the avid reader. It's a convenient alternative to a big bulky lamp. Reading lights clip onto books, e-readers, and desks and are fully adjustable. Enjoy a comfortable reading experience -- especially with LED illumination, which gives off a white light that's easier on your eyes than incandescent bulbs.

Light up your next novel and take a look at our buying guide to find the right reading light. Our top pick is Light It! by Fulcrum's LED Wireless Book Light, which has a compact, lightweight design for home and travel use.

Considerations when choosing reading lights

Types of reading lights

Clip to books: These popular types consist of a small clip that attaches to a book or an e-reader. The clip itself aims to be as compact as possible to avoid getting in the way of the text. Some models are a bit heavy, which can be bothersome to someone who already has difficulty holding a book upright.

Clip to furniture: These reading lights are bigger than book-clip styles, as their hinges are larger for attachment to desks, shelves, or headboards. Their lights are often larger, too, providing a greater area of illumination, so you won't struggle to frequently reposition when you turn the pages. On the downside, they're a bit bulky when they're not in use.

Wearables: Instead of fussing with a clip on your book or e-reader, consider a wearable reading light. These wrap around your neck, and like clip-on styles, can be adjusted to position light on the pages. As convenient as they are, sometimes it's a challenge maintaining the light's position when you shift your body.

Illumination

Most reading lights have LED bulbs, though there are some that still use incandescent bulbs. The latter tends to be less expensive, but as it emits yellow light, you may experience eye strain from reading in low light. LED bulbs are far more popular for reading lights; they emit bright white light, which is softer on the eyes.

Power source

Reading lights are powered by batteries, AC adapters, or USB plugs. As far as batteries go, most models take AA or AAA batteries. Certain reading lights are rechargeable, though these models are pricier. Some reading lights offer more than one power option, which is helpful if you want to use it for travel.

Adjustable settings

Brightness: Simple reading lights have only one brightness option, whereas more advanced models feature as many as four. If you're somewhat sensitive to bright light, opt for a reading light with more than one brightness setting.

Position: Reading lights can be positioned in a myriad of ways thanks to bendable goosenecks. Once you adjust the position, the gooseneck retains its shape until you move it again. If you bend it too hard in clip-on reading lights, you might end up with a permanent kink.

Perks of reading lights

Maintaining roommate relationships. If you have a significant other, roommate, or share a dorm, reading lights don't disturb others while they sleep.

Provides light during power outages. Reading lights let you continue reading in the event of power outages, and depending on how bright the light is, you can rely on it as a flashlight.

Gentle enough for sensitive eyes. If you read in low light, you might end up with eye strain, headaches, or even migraines. Concentrated light, especially LED light, alleviates the problem and provides bright and crisp illumination for you to read, headache-free.

Price

Reading lights cost between $8 and $20. For less than $12, you can find a basic model with a couple light settings. For $12 to $20, you can choose between a variety of adjustability features as well as better, more user-friendly designs.

FAQ

Q. Can I use a reading light to see my keyboard when I type at night?

A. Yes, and you'll do best with clip-on desk models or wearable styles. Smaller clip-ons geared toward use with books have too small a hinge to adequately attach to a desk or nearby surface.

Q. What's the best place to clip my reading light on a book?

A. For hardcover books, clip on the right-hand corner on an angle. Paperback books are tricky since they vary in size, but for the most part, it's best to clip the reading light at the top of the book.

Reading lights we recommend

Best of the best: Light It! by Fulcrum's LED Wireless Book Light

Our take: Impressive illumination and neck flexibility so it's easy to get into a comfortable, well-lit reading position.

What we like: LED light features multiple light settings. Despite its lightweight nature, this clip-on light is durable.

What we dislike: A bit too bulky and heavy for use with smaller books and e-readers.

Best bang for your buck: Energizer's Clip-On LED Booklight

Our take: Affordable option from a top name. Comes with its own premium batteries.

What we like: Slimline design and solid battery life. A perfect choice to clip onto paperbacks and e-readers.

What we dislike: Light is far too bright for readers with sensitive eyes.

Choice 3: LEPOWER's Clip-On Reading Light

Our take: Clips onto a desk or headboard if you're not sold on clipping it onto your reading material.

What we like: Adjustable neck and two light settings let readers find a comfortable setup. Has option for USB power.

What we dislike: Some people complain that the dim light isn't great for reading, as it's low enough to strain eyes.

