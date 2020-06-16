The best RC helicopter

The latest generation of RC (remote-controlled) helicopters have more in common with modern drones than the clunky, limited-range remote control helicopters from days of yore. Not only are they lots of fun, many models now have the ability to take quality aerial photographs or video.

Whether you're interested in a budget solution for bird's eye photos or simply want to enjoy the thrill of mastering aerial acrobatics, there's a wide range of RC helicopters to choose from that vary in style, functionality, precision control, and stability. We explore the most important factors that differentiate RC helicopters and share our top recommendations including the hardy, easy-to-fly Blade Nano 230 S V2 RTF RC Helicopter.

Considerations when choosing RC helicopters

LED lights for night use

Consider whether or not you'll be flying your RC helicopter at night. If the answer is yes, make sure you choose a model with bright LED lights. Since these models are rare, your other option is to look for a model that's compatible with aftermarket lights.

Video or photo functionality

An RC helicopter can be a cost-effective way to get drone-like aerial photos and video without the drone price tag. Keep in mind that the photo or video quality is not quite as clear as that of an actual drone. If this feature is extremely important to you, you may be better off buying a drone.

Quadcopter vs. traditional helicopter

Consider whether you'd like a tiny replica of a real helicopter with an iconic spinning top blade, or whether you're open to a quadcopter with four blades that improve stability at high speed and altitude. Quadcopters are typically faster and easier to fly than traditional RC helicopters.

Features

Stabilizers

Some RC helicopters include a built-in stabilizer (gyroscope) that helps the helicopter navigate wind more effectively. Helicopters with a stabilizer are far easier to fly with precision, especially at higher altitudes.

Multi-channel

The number of directions your helicopter can fly (forward, backward, etc.) depends on how many channels it has. Remote controls with more channels give you more options and control for aerial tricks. Most hobbyists consider three channels ideal.

LED lights

LED lights can be fun, flashy additions to your RC helicopter that amp up the thrill of an aerial show. They can also improve visibility at dawn, dusk, or in cloudy conditions. Very bright LED lights also allow you to fly at night.

GPS and autopilot

Some higher-end models offer GPS and autopilot, giving you the option to set and automatically maintain a flight altitude for your RC helicopter. Autopilot makes landings and takeoffs easier by controlling and maintaining a perfect angle and stabilization to help you avoid crashes.

Price

You can find budget RC helicopters with decent battery life and good maneuverability for under $50. RC copters with a price tag between $50 and $150 offer extra features like GPS, toy missiles, better stability, and lights. The most expensive, top-quality options may run as high as $400.

FAQ

Q. How often do I need to change or recharge the batteries on my RC helicopter?

A. How often you need to change or recharge your batteries depends on battery size. Some models can only last about 8 minutes, while others last 15. Some remote controls double as a convenient backup power source.

Q. What differentiates a drone from an RC helicopter?

A. Drones are usually more expensive than RC helicopters but have better battery capacity and can fly significantly longer. Drones also use multiple rotors (instead of a single rotor) to fly, and most have the ability to send photos and video right to your smartphone.

RC helicopters we recommend

Best of the best: Blade Nano 230 S V2 RTF RC Helicopter

Our take: Its responsiveness and acrobatic ability make this hardy copter a popular choice.

What we like: Ready to go right out of the box. Fun to fly for all skill levels. Made for impressive acrobatics. Durable.

What we dislike: Some beginners found the instructions confusing.

Best bang for your buck: SYMA S107G 3-Channel RC Helicopter with Gyro

Our take: Top-selling, multidirectional RC helicopter that's simple to fly and built to last.

What we like: Easy to fly with 3 directional channels. Durable, crash-resistant design. Lightweight. Good price for excellent quality.

What we dislike: A few issues with battery life.

Choice 3: SYMA S107H-E Aircraft

Our take: Excellent craftsmanship and extra features at a decent price point.

What we like: Includes gyro stabilizer. Easy one-key take off and landing. LED lights add flair and visibility in dim lighting. Comes in a stylish red.

What we dislike: Some complaints that battery life is too short.

Noelle Ihli is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.