The best RC car of 2020

RC cars aren't just a fun way to keep your kids (and yourself) entertained, they're also a great way for them to learn hand-eye coordination. More advanced models can offer serious action. High-end RC cars are fast and challenging to drive, and there are organized races for those who want to get competitive.

We've recently been taking another look at old favorites and new models so we can help you pick the best RC car from what's currently available. Our concise guide also goes over the key features you'll want to consider.

Best RC cars of 2020

1. Laegendary 4x4 Monster Truck: New to our top spot, this truck offers fast and furious fun with all-around independent suspension for on road and off.

2. MaxTronic RC Stunt Car: Low-cost entertainment for kids of all ages, this new model on our list can be used indoors and out.

3. Rastar RC Lamborghini Huracán: This newcomer to our short list is a highly detailed, officially endorsed replica, so now anyone can drive their dream car.

More details on each are provided at the end of the article.

Which RC car will give you the most fun?

With RC cars running anywhere from around $20 to well over $200, there's obviously plenty of choice. So how do you narrow it down?

A good place to start is with who it's for. Our favorite monster truck is tremendous fun, but it's just too much to handle for someone of five or six. They need something that's relatively easy to control, so you'll want to check how that works, and whether it's designed for smaller hands. Young kids also like flashing lights or noise -- though maybe their parents won't.

Then there's where it's going to be used. A lot of cheap RC cars are designed for carpet, or maybe smooth asphalt. You'll pay considerably more for those that can handle dirt, grass, sand or mud. At the upper end of the price scale, some are even waterproof to the international IPX standard.

You'll want to check physical size. Don't be fooled by photos, look at the actual dimensions. Then there's speed. A small toy doing 4 or 5 mph (about the same as a moderate jog) is no real danger. A lump of ABS plastic, metal and rubber hurtling along at 20 mph plus is a whole other thing! Range will also be a consideration. On top RC cars, you can have control at 200 feet or more. On more basic models it might be less than 50 feet.

The radio frequency used isn't important if you're driving on your own, but if you get two or more RC cars together that share frequencies, you get interference -- the actions of one controller affecting another vehicle. Some frequencies are factory set, so you're stuck with them. Some are switchable, so two RC cars of the same type can play together. The best run at 2.4 Ghz, which uses modulation (very small, rapid changes), so they never interfere with each other. You can run a dozen or more, from different makers, without any problems.

FAQ

Q. How tough are RC cars when it comes to accidents?

A. A lot depends on intended use and build quality. Something that's just designed to run around on carpet will usually bump off furniture without a scratch. Fast outdoor RC 4x4s will often survive the kind of crash that would write off a real car, but they're not indestructible. If you're going to race, expect to do some repairs.

Q. How long do RC car batteries last?

A. It depends on the model, but anywhere from 30 minutes to a couple of hours. High-performance models chew through power fastest. If you're enjoying your RC car, you can bet it won't be long enough, so it's worth keeping a spare set handy.

In-depth reviews for best RC cars

Best of the best: Laegendary 4x4 Monster Truck

What we like: All-terrain beast capable of up to 30 mph. Waterproof motor and battery box. Low-speed mode for learning. 250-foot operating range. Rechargeable batteries included!

What we dislike: Occasional problems with gearing. Half-hour run time.

Best bang for your buck: MaxTronic RC Stunt Car

What we like: Tough RC car for kids. Easy-to-use controller great for small hands. Plenty of maneuverability to keep them entertained. No frequency-interference issues.

What we dislike: Inconsistent build quality. Modest battery life (needs six, not supplied).

Choice 3: Rastar RC Lamborghini Huracán

What we like: A precise 1:24 scale copy of the original authorized by Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A.. Range of around 80 feet. Full range of driver controls.

What we dislike: Smaller than many expect. Not very fast. No batteries.

Bob Beacham is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.