The best razor for women

Women's razors are not just pink-colored men's razors. They have been developed and designed to smoothly glide over the curves and contours of a woman's body for a smooth shave. They include features like hydration strips to moisturize and flexible blades to stay close to the skin as you shave.

Women's razors no longer come in just pink. You can now find them in a range of colors and styles. Read more about women's razors in this buying guide. We've also included our top pick, Gillette's Venus extra smooth women's razor, which has five blades and a moisture ribbon for a comfortable, smooth shave.

Considerations when choosing razors for women

Types

Single-use disposable razors are an inexpensive option that are designed to be tossed after a single use. These tend to have narrower heads, with a single or double blade, and small handles. They work well for the bikini area or in emergencies. They aren't meant to be used more than once.

Multiuse disposable razors can be used for multiple shaves and thrown away once the blades become dull. Their heads have two or three blades and may include a lubrication strip. They may feature a contoured handle as well.

Disposable razors with replacement blades will last the longest of the three types. The handle is designed to be durable and last long term. The handle is often contoured and may also feature a rubberized grip and come with a hanging hook. Blades generally have a lubrication or hydration strip and two to six blades. The blades are designed to be replaced once they have gone dull, and you can buy refills separately.

Other considerations

Handle: Women's razors that have rubberized grips and finger contours tend to be bulkier and larger than single-use razors. Single-use and multiuse disposable razors have slimmer plastic handles with simple textured grips. Consider how heavy a handle is to hold when purchasing a razor; you may prefer a lighter handle for easier maneuvering, especially if you have small hands.

Razors per package: Single-use and multiuse disposable razors often come in packs containing multiple razors, anywhere from two to 18. Consider your needs and the size of your household when choosing either a low- or high-count quantity.

Cost of replacement blades: When considering a women's razor with replaceable blades, you'll need to factor in the cost of these refills, which can be as pricey as the razor itself. Razors with replaceable blades may include a few replacement blades or cartridges in their packaging, but investigate how much refills will cost you in the future.

Features

Single- vs. multi-blade: Razor heads with multiple blades should theoretically give you a better shave. However, shave quality may depend more on the quality of the blade itself and not so much the number of blades. For the best shave, select a head with multiple quality blades that will hold their edge.

Hydration and lubrication strips: A nice feature on women's razor blades is hydrating or lubricating strips. A strip that's lubricated for a smoother shave is often placed below the blade, whereas a strip designed to hydrate and moisturize the skin is placed above. Some razors feature both.

Head movement: Blade heads that swivel allow you to glide your razor over rounded areas without having to adjust your grip. Spring-loaded heads maintain even pressure as you go over these areas, and they minimize the need for making a second pass. Pivot heads will tilt up or down, depending on how you angle the razor, and they help you shave those difficult-to-reach areas.

Price

Women's razors can cost as little as 34 cents for a single-use disposable model and as much as $20 for a model with replacement blades. Expect to pay between $1 to $2.50 for a multiuse disposable razor.

FAQ

Q. Do I need a separate shaving cream or gel if my razor has a lubrication strip?

A. This depends on personal preference. If you have sensitive or dry skin you may want to use a shaving gel or cream in addition to a lubrication strip, so the blade glides more smoothly over your skin. Some women are satisfied with just the lubrication and/or hydration strip with water.

Q. How often should I change my blades if I shave once per day?

A. For daily shavers, we recommend changing your blades once per week. If you shave less often, you can extend that period. Basically, you want to be sure your blade is clean and sharp every time you shave.

Razors for women we recommend

Best of the best: Gillette Venus Extra Smooth Women's Razor

Our take: A wildly popular razor boasting five blades that smoothly sail over skin.

What we like: Blades have a moisture ribbon, which makes shaving gel optional. Handle comes with two refills. Blades last long.

What we dislike: Pricey. Large head may not be ideal for the bikini area.

Best bang for your buck: BIC Soleil Bella Sun-Twist Scented Disposable Razor

Our take: A multiuse and multi-blade disposable razor at an affordable price point.

What we like: Bargain pack of three razors come in a variety of appealing colors. Four blades per head. Shea-butter hydration strip. Rubber-grip handles.

What we dislike: May rust if not properly cared for and stored.

Choice 3: Schick Intuition Sensitive Care Razor for Women

Our take: A fantastic razor that eliminates the need for shaving cream altogether.

What we like: Replaceable blade includes shaving cream that lathers and moisturizes as you shave. Perfect for sensitive skin. Pivoting head.

What we dislike: Although the razor includes two refills, replacement blades are pricey.

Ana Sanchez is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.