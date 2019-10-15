The best razor

Modern razors come in a variety of forms: electric, disposable, safety, and the classic straight. Each is used differently and produces a slightly different quality shave. While most men are comfortable with electric or disposable razors, there are benefits to using safety or straight razors -- both of which will last a lifetime. Our top pick, Gillette's Fusion Proglide, provides a close shave with a long-lasting five-blade head. To learn more about the types of razors available and how to choose the one that's right for you, continue reading our buying guide.

Considerations when choosing razors

The four common types of razors vary in their use, price, comfort level, and lifespan. Each has its benefits and drawbacks, and the price of replacement blades can vary.

Disposable razors are generally inexpensive and easy to use. These designs typically have a head that holds anywhere from two to six blades. In some cases, the entire razor should be thrown out when the blades become dull--in others, the head is replaceable, allowing you to purchase new blade refills and continue using the handle.

Electric razors are another popular design. These razors are battery-powered or may be plugged into a wall to give you a quick shave with several rotating or oscillating blades. Some models are waterproof and can be used in the shower, and others may be used with shaving cream. These razors range greatly in price. While they do not offer the closest shave, it is difficult to cut yourself with these easy-to-use razors.

Safety razors are an old-fashioned option that are very easy to use and offer excellent value over time. These designs hold a razor blade in their head, allowing you to make use of both sides of the blade. Because the blade cannot move or flex in the head, it is up to you to adjust your angle as you work. Once you get past the forgiving learning curve, it is easy to achieve a very close shave with few cuts. Replacing the blade is as simple as buying a pack of razors for a few dollars--the safety razor itself will likely last forever.

Straight razors are the most intimidating option, but they can provide the closest possible shave with little irritation. The blade must be regularly sharpened, and it takes quite a lot of practice to use without hurting yourself. While these are more expensive, they offer a classy way to get an excellent shave every morning.

How many blades?

Disposable razors generally feature two to five blades for the closest possible shave. There are arguments for and against multiple-blade systems. On the one hand, more blades means fewer passes may be required to get all hairs. But the additional blades can prove irritating and mean you have more opportunities to cut yourself. At the end of the day, it's a matter of preference. Fortunately, disposable razors are fairly inexpensive, so it's easy to try a few different designs.

Price

While safety razors and straight razors are the most expensive up front, ranging from around $40 to $150, their low cost of maintenance and replacement blades makes them the most economical option. Disposable razors cost as low as $5 but have expensive replacement blades, while electric razors cost from $20 to $100 and have similarly expensive replacement cassettes and heads.

FAQ

Q. Why do I always nick myself when I shave?

A. The most common cause of nicks is too much pressure. Ideally, you should apply barely any pressure at all and let the blades gently cut your hair. Another common cause is dull blades, which can snag your skin.

Q. Can razors be kept in carry-on luggage on airplanes?

A. Safety razors and straight razors cannot be brought on planes. Electric razors and disposable razors are allowed, however.

Razors we recommend

Best of the best: Gillette's Fusion Proglide

Our take: This popular razor offers a smooth shave with its five-blade head that flexes easily to glide over your face.

What we like: It's hard to beat the value of this high-performing disposable razor. Customers are often surprised by how long the blades last.

What we dislike: Replacement blades are not cheap.

Best bang for your buck: Gillette's Mach3 Turbo

Our take: This affordable razor comes with two cartridge refills and blades that are engineered to last.

What we like: Pivoting head glides easily over contours. Handle is comfortable. Not only do the blades last a long time, but the lubrication strip keeps on going, too.

What we dislike: Some complained they didn't get an especially close shave for the price.

Choice 3: Feather's Double Edge

Our take: This safety razor may not be much to look at, but it works well and will last a lifetime.

What we like: The price of this safety razor makes it among the most economical options available. Replacing the blades is easy.

What we dislike: The plastic parts can feel cheap and flimsy. Some customers found the angle of the blade too aggressive.

