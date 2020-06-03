The best ratchet tie-down strap

If you are transporting anything using your vehicle, and the load comes loose and scatters across the highway, you will be responsible for any damage or injuries that occur as a result of the spill. To greatly reduce the likelihood of a mishap, you need a trustworthy set of durable ratchet tie-down straps to secure your load.

The right ratchet tie-down straps fasten securely, are weather resistant, and are rated to safely handle the transport task you need to accomplish. We particularly like Rhino USA's Heavy-Duty Ratchet Tie-Down Set for its impressive 5,208-pound break strength. To learn more about this set or the features to look for in other quality ratchet tie-down straps, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing ratchet tie-down straps

The two key elements you need to consider when purchasing ratchet tie-down straps are the break strength and the size of the straps.

Break strength

Every ratchet tie-down strap has a breaking point. This is the weight limit at which the strap will fail. It is called the break strength. Some may be rated at 1,000 pounds, while others might have a 5,000-pound limit. The break strength is not the same as the working load limit. The working load limit is only one-third of the break strength. If the break strength is 6,000 pounds, the working load limit will only be 2,000 pounds.

Size

You need tie-down straps that are not only long enough, but also wide enough to safely secure the load you will be transporting. If you will be transporting an object on your vehicle's roof, for instance, because of the increased wind hazard, you will want to use straps that are at least 2" wide.

Features

Webbing

The webbing is the actual strap. It should be manufactured using a rigid polyester that does not stretch. The material should be treated to resist damage from UV rays and water, as well. Bright colored webbing can help reduce tripping hazards.

Ratchet

This is the mechanism that tightens the straps and locks them in place (under pressure). Look for a ratchet that has a large, ergonomic handle, so it is easy to operate. You also want a ratchet that is rust-resistant and features a locking mechanism that has a quick-release switch.

End fittings

The end fittings are the pieces of hardware that allow you to fasten your tie-down straps together. Hooks in the shape of an S or a J are typical, but if you want the best, you may need to do a little searching to find a model that features a locking carabiner. This is similar to what you would find in mountain climbing equipment, so it will not come undone, even if your load shifts dramatically.

Price

If you are on a budget, ratchet tie-down straps can be purchased for as little as $10 to $20 for a set of four. However, if you'd like a model that offers more than hit-or-miss quality, look in the $25 to $50 range. These ratchet tie-down straps will be more durable and trustworthy. If you are looking for longer or wider ratchet tie-down straps, you will need to spend $50 or more.

FAQ

Q. How often do I need to inspect my ratchet tie-down straps?

A. Before each and every use, you must inspect the webbing of your ratchet tie-down straps for any signs of wear or damage. Also, make sure the ratchet is functioning properly. If you notice anything questionable, discard the strap immediately so you will not be tempted to use it in the future.

Q. Will putting a knot in my tie-down strap make it more secure?

A. No. It will actually weaken the strap by 15 to 20 percent. You should never knot a ratchet tie-down strap.

Ratchet tie-down straps we recommend

Best of the best: Rhino USA's Heavy-Duty Ratchet Tie-Down Set

Our take: A set of four ratchet tie-down straps that boast an impressive 5,208-pound break strength.

What we like: Includes four 1.6" by 8' ratchet tie-down straps, four 1.7" by 17" soft loop tie-down straps, and a carry bag. Ratchet mechanism features large, padded handles for comfort and durability.

What we dislike: Some users have had a little difficulty with the release mechanism sticking on these straps.

Best bang for your buck: AUGO's Ratchet Tie-Down Straps

Our take: Affordably priced set of four ratchet tie-down straps that have a 1,500-pound break strength.

What we like: This impressive set features 15' straps, rubber-coated S hooks, and ergonomic handles for ease of use. Includes a bonus pair of bungee cords.

What we dislike: Straps may not be as durable as those found in higher-priced sets.

Choice 3: Erickson's Pro Series Retractable Ratchet Tie-Down Straps

Our take: A pair of retractable ratchet tie-down straps that feature an innovative operating system.

What we like: The straps are 10' long, and the retracting system keeps excess footage stored tightly in the center of the mechanism, so straps don't incur additional wear from flapping in the wind while driving.

What we dislike: These are lighter duty tie-down straps, rated for a maximum load of only 400 pounds.

