The best rangefinder of 2020

When you need to know the precise distance to an object, be that for hunting, golf, surveying, or whatever, a rangefinder is the tool of choice. They're accurate, easy to use, and most are compact enough to slip into a jacket pocket.

However, with prices anywhere from just under $100 to well over $1,000, it's obvious that there can be major differences. Just what makes one rangefinder better than another is covered in our concise report. We've also revisited our top picks to ensure they still offer you great price and performance options.

Best rangefinders of 2020

1. Vortex Optics' Ranger Laser Rangefinder: This feature-packed model has long been a favorite and delivers unbeatable performance for the money.

2. TecTecTec's ProWild Hunting Rangefinder: If you're looking for great value, this newcomer to our list is tough to beat, as the company has a good reputation for affordable technology.

3. Bushnell's Tour V4 Jolt Golf Rangefinder: A top brand used by over 99% of PGA Tour pros. This model is a long-standing favorite of ours -- if it doesn't improve your game, you can't blame the equipment.

For full reviews of these products, scroll to the bottom.

How to choose the right rangefinder

Although there are optical, ultrasonic and laser rangefinders, it's the last that is far and away the most popular. Optical models are very much old school, and don't have the same level of accuracy. Ultrasonics rely on sound waves which can easily be distorted, and so range is limited (robots in factories sometimes use them to avoid bumping into things).

The actual laser units are all of very similar power, so the main differences are range and accuracy, optical quality, and how the software interprets and displays the signal.

Cheap rangefinders tend to range to around 500 yards, and while they often claim to be accurate to a yard or two, not all of them are that precise. The best can range to in excess of 4,000 yards, though maximum accuracy will probably be at a shorter distance. It's fair to assume that manufacturers are being optimistic, so we'd reduce the numbers by around 25% to get a true, repeatable figure.

Optics are difficult to judge without actual use, but in general recognized big-name brands are a reasonable guarantee of quality. Lens coatings -- designed to sharpen and brighten images -- have an impact. It's a complicated subject, but basically the more the better. Fully multicoated is the highest rating. Bear in mind some rangefinders offer magnification, but by no means all. If you frequently use zoom, any movement in your body will be exaggerated the further away you go. A tripod is a good idea, so make sure the rangefinder can accept one, or an adapter is available.

Software can do all kinds of things. For instance, if your target is above or below you, then although the line of sight (LOS) distance is the same, a bullet or arrow's trajectory needs to be different in each case. Some rangefinders use Horizontal Component Distance (HCD) to calculate the angle and give you a compensated figure. Golf rangefinders do a similar thing with slope setting.

If you're trying to range a moving target, you need a fast scanning speed. Otherwise, by the time the laser beam gets there and back, and is interpreted by the software, the object could have moved considerably.

Rangefinder users are often out in all conditions. So are they waterproof? Well, the optics are usually sealed to prevent moisture getting in and fogging the lenses, and they'll mostly be fine if it's raining, but you wouldn't want to drop one of these devices in a stream. "Weatherproof" is probably a better description, unless you come across one that meets the independent IP (Ingress Protection) standard, and is marked with an IP number (IP67, or IPX7, for example).

FAQ

Q. Are laser rangefinders dangerous?

A. No. Although you should never point any laser device at people or animals, these are low power Grade 1 lasers, considered safe for all conditions. Your natural blink reaction protects you, and even if you stare (why would you?), damage is extremely unlikely.

Q. Can I use a hunting rangefinder for golf and vice versa?

A. Why not? Each type may have sport-specific functions, so it won't offer the full benefit when used for a different purpose, but functionality is basically the same. If you're a hunter who plays golf, for example, it will still give you the range to the green.

In-depth reviews for best rangefinders

Best of the best: Vortex Optics' Ranger Laser Rangefinder

What we like: Compact, rugged and easy to use. Ranges to 1,800 yards with angle compensation or line-of-sight options, plus scan mode for moving targets. Includes belt clip and lanyard.

What we dislike: For us, nothing. A small percentage question its maximum range.

Best bang for your buck: TecTecTec's ProWild Hunting Rangefinder

What we like: Low-cost device has plenty of features and extras. Claimed accuracy of +/- 3 feet, up to 540 yards. Rapid scanning. Comes with pouch, wrist strap, and lens cloth.

What we dislike: Occasional durability issues. A few let in moisture and fog up.

Choice 3: Bushnell's Tour V4 Jolt Golf Rangefinder

What we like: Will range anywhere from 5 to 1,000 yards, with 1-yard accuracy. Pin recognition to 400 yards, and "jolts" to confirm lock. 5X magnification with rapid focus.

What we dislike: A few have quit working, and owners are critical of Bushnell support.

