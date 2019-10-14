Regularly raking your lawn not only clears away debris, elevating your home's curb appeal, but also it makes your grass stronger and healthier. However, you must be careful because using the wrong type of rake can damage your lawn.

The best rake is the one that is long enough, wide enough, and light enough for you to accomplish your chores without acquiring blisters or a sore back. We like the Gardenite 63-Inch Adjustable Garden Leaf Rake because it's long, well-built, and flexible enough to handle a variety of chores. To dive deeper into the features of this model as well as to learn more about the different options you have when it comes to purchasing a rake, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing rakes

Types

There are many types of rakes. The one you need depends on the task you wish to accomplish. Following are the most common rakes:

Lawn rake

This rake has a broad fan of flexible tines that is used to remove light debris, such as leaves, from the surface of your lawn.

Shrub rake

This is a narrower version of a lawn rake. It's used for areas that a lawn rake is just too wide to access, such as in gardens or around shrubs.

Hand rake

This is a smaller version of a shrub rake. It is short, has minimal tines, and is used for those tight gardening locations - the spots where you need to be on your hands and knees to access.

Bow rake

A bow rake has a row of short inflexible curved tines. This type of rake is best for tasks such as leveling soil or spreading gravel.

Thatch rake

This claw-like tool cuts through and removes thatch (organic material - both living and dead - that gathers around the base of a plant), so your lawn can thrive again.

Features

Adjustable

Whether it's a telescoping handle or a rake with an adjustable width, these options give the tool greater flexibility.

Weight

Even a little weight can quickly produce fatigue. Look for the lightest most durable well-built rake you can find.

Comfort

Rakes are one of the hardest gardening tools on your hands. You want the handle to be as comfortable as possible. Plus, it's a good idea to invest in a quality pair of gloves to help prevent blisters.

Build quality

The area of greatest concern is where the head is attached to the handle. If this is weak, your rake will break in just a few uses. Look for a model with reinforcement in this area.

Price

You can purchase a small hand rake for less than $10. However, if you are looking for a light-duty model with a long or a telescoping handle, these types of rakes will cost between $10 and $25. In this price range you can also find rakes with adjustable width. From $25 and more, you'll receive the durable heavy-duty rakes with a better build quality and lightweight design.

FAQ

Q. How is a rake measured?

A. In general, there are two measurements that help you determine which rake is best for your needs: the height and width. Some individuals also like to know how many tines a rake has, but it's the overall width that is more important.

Q. Why do I need to worry about the width?

A. If you have a large lawn, you will want a wide rake, so you can accomplish the job more quickly. However, if you need to clean leaves from behind or between something where there is not much room, you will need a rake that is narrow enough.

Rakes we recommend

Best of the best: Gardenite's 63-Inch Adjustable Garden Leaf Rake

Our take: A durable steel rake with an extra-long handle and an adjustable tine width that is designed for light-duty use.

What we like: This impressive 63-inch rake is manufactured using zinc-coated steel, so it's rust-resistant. The rake tines compress down to seven inches for confined spaces, but they can open up to 22 inches when working in open areas.

What we dislike: The tines may be a bit stiffer than expected, so be careful when first using the rake, so you don't damage your lawn.

Best bang for your buck: Flexrake's Lawn Rake

Our take: A decently sized no-frills lawn rake that is designed to help keep your lawn healthy and looking good.

What we like: This rake's 19-inch steel head features 25 extra-wide curved tines, making it tough enough for even dense lawns. The comfortable price of this versatile tool gives it even more appeal.

What we dislike: If you are a taller individual, this rake may not be ideal because the handle is only four feet long.

Choice 3: Corona's Fixed Tine Shrub Rake

Our take: A lightweight aluminum rake designed to be the most effective in narrow spaces.

What we like: This unit is a solidly built 54-inch rake that features an anti-slip sleeve on the handle for better gripping power while working. The bi-curved bow is designed to apply even pressure across 11 extra-wide fixed tines.

What we dislike: The sticker is difficult to remove because of its placement over the rake's tines.

