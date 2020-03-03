Best rain jackets for dogs

Walking your dog during a rainy spring comes with a whole set of problems.

Your dog might not be keen on getting wet, but it's too warm for a winter dog coat. Plus, you probably don't want to spend ages drying your canine companion when you get home, nor bathe them regularly or put up with that wet dog smell.

Luckily, you can find plenty of light dog rain jackets suitable for drizzly spring months.

This way, most of your dog will stay dry, so you'll just need to wipe their paws after a walk and you'll be ready to relax with your four-legged friend.

Ethical Pet Fashion Rainy Days Slicker Raincoat: $5.79 - $6.34 at Chewy (was $9.99 - $10.39)

This raincoat is nicely watertight but completely without padding, which means it's suitable for the mild yet wet conditions common in spring. It has a hood for head and neck coverage plus a reflective stripe to improve visibility.

PETCEE Waterproof Dog Jacket: $8.99 - $13.99 at Amazon

Thanks to the thin fleece lining, this jacket is ideal for short-coated dogs who tend to feel the cold more, but it isn't too warm for spring use. We love the extra neck and tummy coverage to help your dog stay even drier.

Fab Dog Travel Raincoat: $16.50 - $17.99 at Chewy (was $54)

Since it packs down small, this is the ideal raincoat to take with you on walks just in case it starts raining. It's extremely lightweight, waterproof, and machine-washable too!

Frisco Boulder Dog & Cat Puffer Coat: $2.75 - $9.59 at Chewy (was $10.99 - $15.99)

An adorable puffer jacket that's lightweight for spring and fall use. It's water-resistant but not fully waterproof, so it's better for showers than torrential downpours. You can choose between four colors and a range of sizes.

Ellie Dog Wear Yellow Zip Up Dog Raincoat: $49.99 - $54.99 at Amazon

If your dog needs more protection from the rain than an average jacket can muster, this one covers the front legs, chest, and stomach, plus the neck and head if you put the hood up. The bright yellow hue reminds us of classic kids' raincoats.

Healers Spot-Lite LED Mesh Back Lighted Dog Jacket: $19.98 - $49.95 at Chewy

Do you often walk your dog when it's dark out? This jacket should be at the top of your list. Not only is lightweight and waterproof, making it ideal for spring, but it also has built-in LED lights to improve your dog's visibility and help keep them safe.

Barbour Quilted Reversible Plaid Dog Coat: $65 at Macy's

A genuine Barbour jacket that will make your dog the most stylish on the block. It's lightly quilted, which is great for a chilly spring day. While it will keep off a light shower, it isn't completely waterproof.

Derby Originals 600D Waterproof Dog Blanket Coat: $10.79 - $45.95 at Chewy

Made from strong ripstop fabric, you can be sure this raincoat will last for many springs to come. The waterproofing is reliable, plus it features a polyfill inner that's perfect for spring in colder climates.

Canada Pooch Dog Raincoat: $16.09 - $34.19 at Chewy (was $22.99 - $33.99)

This rain jacket is available in a range of adorable patterns but doesn't put style over substance. The bad news for owners of large dogs is that even the biggest sizes are relatively small.

Pet Life Central Dog Helios 'Torrential Shield' Dog Jacket: $66 at Macy's

Offering excellent chest and stomach coverage, this jacket is especially beneficial for small dogs or dogs with short legs that are prone to getting wet undersides from puddles or wet grass. That said, its strong, lightweight design makes it great for all kinds of pooches.

Outward Hound Silverton Weather Proof Dog Coat: $20.49 - $29.84 at Chewy (was $39.99 - $44.99)

A lightly padded, water-resistant jacket that's perfect for spring showers but may not hold up to extremely wet weather. It's easy to put on and offers great belly coverage.

For your dog's paws

Bone Dry Embroidered Paw Print Microfiber Towel: $6.15 - $19.99 at Chewy

A simple towel makes it easy to dry off wet paws, plus any other wet parts, but it isn't always the greatest option for muddy paws. The microfiber material of this paw-specific towel is lightweight yet highly absorbent.

Dexas Popware for Pets MudBuster Paw Cleaner: $11.95 - $22.63 at Chewy (was $14.99 - $24.99)

This handy device features soft silicone bristles inside, so you simply fill it with water, plunge your dog's paws inside, and twist. This is ideal for muddy paws but still leaves them wet so you may still want to dry them off afterward.

Ethical Pet Clean Paws Dog Towel: $8.14 at Chewy (was $8.99)

We love the little pockets that fit your hands inside so you can more easily dry your pup. Not only is this towel great for drying paws, but it's also good for all-over drying when you need it.

