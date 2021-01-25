Best rain gear for the whole family

The best rain gear

Rain can arrive suddenly and swiftly or linger indefinitely at any time of the year. If you’re not prepared, any amount of moisture — however warm or cold — will quickly become a problem whether it seeps into your shoe or shirt. Rain can cause discomfort, ruin clothes, and cold rain in particular can lower your body temperature and even lead to illness.

Still, there are plenty of ways to keep warm and cozy when you venture out of your home — whether you know rain is in the forecast or not. Here’s our roundup of essential rainy day gear.

Raincoats for the whole family

Backcountry Daintree Men’s Rain Jacket: $59.97 at Backcountry (was $99.95)

This breathable and lightweight men’s rain jacket is the ideal outer layer for cool, wet days and nights. The hood, hem, and cuffs all adjust to prevent moisture from sneaking in. We also love the fit that accommodates active users and the secure pockets to protect valuables.

Columbia Arcadia II Women’s Rain Jacket: $89.99 at Backcountry

For women, we recommend this light, well-ventilated rain jacket ideal for use during the spring and summer. It allows sweat and moisture to escape but adjusts to protect rain from getting in around the wrists and neck. It’s also offered in a variety of eye-catching colors.

Calvin Klein Hooded Water-Resistant Trench Coat: $129 at Macy’s

For those women who desire more stylish or professional rain apparel, check out this option from Calvin Klein. It’s a double-breasted trench coat that resists water, and it has a removable hood and a belt that’s both chic and functional. Though we’re partial to black, it comes in a variety of colors.

Columbia Glennaker Boy’s Rain Jacket: $29.99 at Backcountry

For young ones, this thicker jacket resists rain, retains heat, and keeps you warm and dry through the cooler seasons. It features a lightweight, protective hood, and a sturdy zipper to shield your neck. We like that not only does this jacket come in a few different colors, but it also features reflective details for increased visibility at night.

Rain pants

Columbia Storm Surge Women’s Pants: $34.99 at Backcountry (was $49.99)

Light, airy, and secure, these women’s pants provide lower body protection during wet excursions and fierce rain. The elastic waist adjusts and fits tightly and comfortably, making it a perfect accessory for the active adventurer.

Columbia Men's Rebel Roamer Shell Pants: $50 at Dick's Sporting Goods

These waterproof pants are fully sealed, so they'll keep you dry no matter how hard it's raining or which way the wind is blowing. They're rugged enough for adventuring but comfortable enough for more casual wear.

Rain boots

Timberland Men’s Waterproof Basic Boots: $168 at Macy’s

These simple yet solid boots are perfect for navigating rainy, muddy days. A heavy-duty option from a leading outdoors brand, this pair will keep your feet dry and warm and will last across many seasons. They come in a classic black look or a more adventurous wheat shade.

INC International Concepts Women’s Raelynn Rain Boots: $34.65 at Macy’s (was $49.50)

We love this shiny, stylish rain boot that doesn’t necessarily look like a rain boot. Featuring a one-inch block heel, a round toe, and a shimmering exterior, this black footwear allows you to tackle the rain — but is a welcome accessory for any evening occasion as well.

Sperry Women’s Saltwater Duck Booties: $120 at Macy’s

Functionality doesn’t mean sacrificing on style. Just look at these beautiful and protective rain boots by Sperry designed for Macy’s. They’re non-slip, easy to put on and take off, and have a warm, fleece lining.

Rain gear for dogs

Canada Pooch Torrential Tracker Dog Rain Coat: $45.99 at Chewy

Chances are, your pet might not always enjoy the rain either — but a proper coat can keep them both warm and comfortable when going for a walk. We recommend this colorful and reflective option that helps grab attention at night. We also like the coverage along the belly to protect against splashes, especially useful for smaller dogs.

Frisco Water-Resistant Reflective Dog Boots: $36.29 at Chewy

Protecting dogs’ precious paws is also important as weather turns unpleasant. A quality set of pet boots, like this option from Frisco that resists slipping and water, helps battle against cold rain, ice, and meddlesome salt that’s everywhere come winter.

Other rain gear

Stetson Men’s Gable Rain Safari Hat: $62 at Macy’s

This classic, stylish hat is the ideal companion for any day, especially rainy ones. With a water-resistant surface and faux-leather band, this gorgeous khaki hat will keep you feeling comfortable and looking sharp, whether or not you’re going on an adventure.

Totes NeverWet Folding Umbrella: $26 at Kohl’s

A quality umbrella is a necessary accessory to have at the ready, especially when wind and rain are present. We like this model from Totes that automatically opens and closes because it also serves a dual purpose: protecting against UV rays on sunny days.

ENO ProFly Rain Tarp: $79.95 at Dick’s Sporting Goods

For the outdoor enthusiasts, it’s wise to have on hand some protective gear for sudden rainstorms. Employ this spacious rain tarp when camping or hiking to provide a reprieve from the rain: it’s lightweight, easy-to-set-up, and durable.

Terra Hiker Waterproof Rain Poncho: $16.99 at Amazon

A simple and inexpensive solution to imminent rain is a quality poncho. Ideal for sporting events and outdoor activities, the colorful options from Terra Hiker are dense yet light, resisting hard rain and drying quickly.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.