The best radiator cleaner fluid

The performance of your radiator and cooling system is vital to the health of your engine. Yet basic maintenance of these components is often overlooked, which could leave you on the side of the highway with a cooked motor. There are various treatments available to prevent that kind of problem, and they're not expensive. The following guide explains the various benefits, and we've made a few recommendations. Our favorite, the Purple Ice Super Coolant, can help prolong the life of any car or truck.

Considerations when choosing radiator cleaner fluids

What radiator cleaners do

Although your coolant system is mostly a closed loop, the action of water on metal and plastic components eventually causes wear. Modern aluminum motors don't "rust" in the traditional sense, but electrolysis creates deposits that can do the same kind of damage. There's not just abrasion, there's also the buildup of material that can slow the coolant flow and even cause blockages. When that happens, the engine overheats -- sometimes terminally.

To stop serious harm, auto mechanics recommend a regular radiator flush. Basic products are designed to do just that. More advanced types can also be used to clean fuel tanks.

There are similar products that can actually repair minor leaks in the system. They coat the whole inside surface (though not enough to interrupt the flow) and are drawn into cracks, thus providing a plug. Most need to be reapplied annually, but it's much cheaper than replacing the radiator.

There are also coolant additives designed to increase flow, balance out hot spots, and prevent overheating. They are particularly popular with owners of high-performance vehicles.

Choosing the right radiator cleaner is about identifying the task, then selecting the appropriate product. We've highlighted some of the best solutions for each job, but you need to read the description carefully before deciding. It may be you need more than one solution -- it's often recommended that a basic flush is performed before using a radiator repair compound, to improve adhesion.

Performance improvements

Most complaints you'll read about radiator cleaners are along the lines of "it didn't work" or "it makes no difference." There are three reasons for those assumptions:

Sometimes deposits are particularly difficult to remove. A prime example is when different types of antifreeze are mixed, which can result in a very thick gel being created. Standard radiator flush product may not work, but there are stronger products available -- some of which are designed to attack specific problems. You may need to shop around and try more than one product.

Not all products are compatible with each other. Most radiator cleaners are fine with antifreeze of various types, but you always need to check. A radiator repair product may not be compatible with a particular coolant additive. Reputable brands will tell you -- so again, check.

Radiator flush, radiator repair, and coolant additives are maintenance products. It's not like you're bolting on a turbocharger. You may not notice a difference. But their job isn't to tune your motor, it's to protect it and prolong its life.

FAQ

Q. How difficult is flushing a radiator?

A. Technically, it's a straightforward job, but it will probably take a couple of hours from start to finish. There are numerous online videos to help. If you've not done it before, you need a radiator drain plug. They're about $10.

Q. I just bought a used car. How can I tell if the radiator needs to be flushed?

A. Remove the radiator cap (when the engine is cold) and look at the water. It should be nice and bright (usually green, red, or blue, depending on the antifreeze used). If it's dirty brown, it is contaminated, so it needs to be flushed as soon as possible.

Radiator cleaner fluids we recommend

Best of the best: Royal Purple Purple Ice Super Coolant

Our take: Highly effective engine coolant and system protector, rather than a simple flush.

What we like: Increases heat transfer away from the engine, thus preventing overheating. Prevents corrosion and lubricates water-pump seals, extending their life. Compatible with all antifreezes.

What we dislike: System should be flushed before application.

Best bang for your buck: Prestone Radiator Flush and Cleaner

Our take: Very popular low-cost product for the home mechanic on a budget.

What we like: Cheap and effective way to perform what should be a regular annual maintenance task. Nontoxic nonacidic formula is safe for all cooling system components.

What we dislike: May not clear some stubborn deposits.

Choice 3: Irontite Thoroflush

Our take: Powerful multipurpose product tackles numerous auto and truck problems.

What we like: Effective at clearing all kinds of blockages. Can also be used for fuel tanks and diesel oil coolers. Safe with aluminum, cast iron, and plastics.

What we dislike: Some customers complain it has no effect, but you need to have realistic expectations.

