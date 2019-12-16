The best radar gun

For some people, their first experience with a radar gun often ends with a traffic citation. Police officers use professional-grade radar guns to calculate a vehicle's speed, but that's not the only purpose these devices serve. Athletes and coaches use radar guns to measure performance, such as the speed of a tennis serve, the velocity of a pitched baseball, or the club head speed of a tee-off. These readings provide real-time results to help athletes or engineers measure averages or improve efficiency.

A radar gun is not necessarily the handheld device with a pistol grip seen at traffic checks. Some radar guns are very compact and provide handheld results to users. Many people carry them to calibrate equipment or take casual speed readings for entertainment.

If you are in the market for a radar gun, read our buying guide. At the top of our list is Pocket Radar's Ball Coach Radar Gun, a compact but accurate model designed primarily for sports such as track, baseball, tennis, and hockey.

Considerations when choosing radar guns

Speed calculation

Calculating the speed of any moving object -- whether a baseball or a sports car -- involves measuring the distance from the radar gun and the time it takes for a signal to return. Radar guns marketed to the general public accomplish this in two different ways.

The most common method uses the Doppler effect to calculate velocity. A radio signal is transmitted from the radar gun and strikes a ball, racket, or any other moving object. The reflected radio wave reaches a receiver in the radar gun, and the elapsed time allows a processor to display the speed within seconds. This is the method most commonly used by coaches and athletes.

Police officers searching for speeders use a more advanced radar gun with laser technology. The laser beam strikes the target and is reflected back to a receiver. These readings can be extremely accurate since laser-powered models are calibrated on a regular basis. They are rarely if ever used in a sports or recreational setting.

Common uses

Measuring the speed of a pitch, golf club, or tennis racket is an important part of sports training. Coaches and athletes often set up radar guns in order to measure any increases or decreases in raw speed, which can help a pitcher change techniques or a runner change their stride. Recruiters may also bring a compact radar gun on scouting missions to measure the abilities of a prospect.

Besides sports, radar guns can be used in scientific experiments where velocity is a factor. Engineers use radar guns while calibrating a machine's moving parts or measuring the efficiency of a system. There are also recreational uses, such as a "guess the speed" pitching machine at a carnival or backyard. Some people simply enjoy taking casual speed readings of everyday objects, such as birds or cars.

Design

There are essentially two different designs for radar guns, each with advantages and disadvantages. Most laser-powered and higher-end Doppler models use a pistol grip design. The transmitter and receiver are housed in the bullhorn-shaped upper half, while the user holds the base in their hand and squeezes a trigger to start the process. The speed is usually displayed on a screen in the back of the housing.

In recent years, another style of radar gun has become more popular with sports professionals and casual users. A flat, rectangular box about the size of a smartphone contains a radio transmitter and receiver, along with a digital display and a button. The user points the unit at a target, pushes the button, and a radio wave is transmitted. Using the Doppler effect, the speed is calculated and displayed on the screen. This design is much more discreet, allowing users to measure speeds without becoming a distraction.

Price

For most sports applications and casual use, a basic compact Doppler-powered radar gun is perfectly acceptable and should cost between $100 and $200. If a higher degree of accuracy is required, an advanced Doppler or laser radar gun can cost from $200 to over $2,000 for a police-grade laser model.

FAQ

Q. How accurate can I expect a radar gun for amateur sports to be? I want to check my son's pitching speed.

A. Most radar guns sold for amateur or home use are generally accurate to within one to three miles per hour. This is probably enough for most purposes. If you want speed readings accurate to within tenths of a mile, you need to upgrade to a professional model.

Q. Where do I set up a radar gun to measure the speed of a tennis serve?

A. It depends on the model, but radar guns that incorporate the Doppler effect into their readings should be behind or in a direct line from the object being clocked. Some radar guns can be placed on the side, out of the direct path of a ball, car, or runner.

Radar guns we recommend

Best of the best: Pocket Radar's Ball Coach Radar Gun

Our take: This compact radar gun is designed to meet the needs of track, baseball, and hockey coaches who need to measure body, ball, or puck speeds.

What we like: Stores up to 25 previous readings in memory. Continually measures speed to calculate fastest reading. Has a hands-free training mode for solo users.

What we dislike: May not be accurate at the recommended distance from the target. Signal can be affected by cell phone towers or other electronic devices.

Best bang for your buck: Bushnell's Velocity Speed Gun

Our take: This radar gun is extremely accurate and easy to use. We recommend it for measuring pitch speeds and calibrating vehicles.

What we like: Pistol grip is easy to control, with simple point-and-click operation. Large LCD display. Results posted within seconds.

What we dislike: Heavier than other models. May only work in a "head-on" configuration.

Choice 3: Pocket Radar's Personal Speed Radar

Our take: This radar gun is best suited for non-sports purposes such as equipment calibration, traffic speed tests, and scientific research.

What we like: Very compact and lightweight. Provides up to 10,000 readings per battery set. One button operation for discreet use.

What we dislike: Not a good choice for clocking ball or track speeds. Timing is critical for accurate readings.

