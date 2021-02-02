The best racquetball racket

The game of racquetball is a great way to get exercise and play competitively against people of similar skill levels. It’s a fast-paced game that’s a lot of fun.

Some people enjoy playing it because it requires so little equipment. If you have a court on which to play, you really only need a racquetball, eye protection, and a racquetball racket.

The racket is the most expensive piece of hardware in the equation, so it deserves plenty of consideration. Our favorite model is HEAD Graphene Radical XT Racquetball Racquet, which delivers durability and features aimed at experienced players.

Considerations when choosing racquetball rackets

Weight

Because all racquetball rackets are roughly the same length at about 22 inches, racket manufacturers change up the amount of weight in the racket to help players of different skill levels have more success.

Beginners: Newcomers to the game want a heavier racket which allows them to generate more power, even if they haven’t developed a quick swing yet. These rackets weigh at least 185 grams, but they’re a little tougher to control than lighter rackets.Average: Players with an average skill level want a racket that allows for a mix of power and swing speed, weighing about 170 to 185 grams.Expert: Advanced players should be able to create a lot of swing speed on their own, so a lighter racket of between 150 and 170 grams will help them control the ball better.



Shape

Another way to select a racquetball racket that matches a player’s skill level is through the shape of the racket head. The differences in the shapes between the two types of heads are subtle, as they both closely resemble a teardrop with the narrow end near the handle, but one shape is a little wider near the handle.

Quadraform: The quadraform racket has a slightly wider area near the handle than the triangular shape. This shape gives the racket a larger area for striking the ball, but you sacrifice some power, which makes it a good racket for less experienced players who need a larger contact area.Triangular: The triangular racket allows a more advanced player to generate power behind the shot, but the racket has less surface area for making contact with the ball. Advanced players have more accuracy, so they don’t need as much surface area.



Features

String tension

Strings with a higher level of tension at the racket frame give the player a greater level of control over the swing.

String gauge

The string thickness plays a role in the rebound factor of the ball. Thinner strings have a higher gauge rating and generate more rebound for advanced players than thicker strings with a lower gauge rating.

Grip circumference

A grip that measures 3 5/8 inches in circumference is the most common. Players with large hands may prefer a grip measuring 3 7/8 or 3 15/16 inches.

Price

For beginners or those who don’t play often, a racket at $50 or lower should perform adequately. For advanced players who play frequently, expect to spend $50 to $200 or more.

FAQ

Q. Can I use a different type of racket for racquetball?

A. Not really. You should use a racquetball racket for this game. Other types of rackets, such as tennis or squash rackets, could break down when striking the racquetball.

Q. Are racquetball rackets durable?

A. Yes. Because racquetball games occur on an enclosed court, the chance of the racket hitting a wall or the floor during normal game play is high, and the racket must stand up to this possibility.

Racquetball rackets we recommend

Best of the best: HEAD Graphene Radical XT Racquetball Racket

Our take: As a newer design, the XT model has plenty of advanced features that experienced players love using.

What we like: Offers better-than-average durability. Graphite frame is lightweight to help players generate control.

What we dislike: Pricier than others. Newcomers may struggle to use it adequately.

Best bang for your buck: Wilson Striker Racquetball Racket

Our take: For a low-price racket, you receive a better level of control and power than you might expect.

What we like: The V Matrix frame on this racket gives the player more power and ball speed, yet it remains lightweight.

What we dislike: Durability is a question, especially for those who play frequently or who tend to throw the racket in anger.

Choice 3: Python Racquetball Intro 5000 Racket Series

Our take: When you need a beginner-level racket for a child or someone with a small body frame, this is an excellent starter model.

What we like: Sturdier frame than you may expect to find at this price point, so it’s usable for those who may not treat the racket properly.

What we dislike: Don’t expect to generate high levels of power with this type of racket.

Kyle Schurman is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.