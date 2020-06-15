The best racing drone

Ready to take your drone adventures to the next level? A racing drone adds the challenge of speed and maneuverability and, in competition, plenty of in-the-moment thrills. Like the slot car racers of yesteryear, experienced fliers can customize their drones to boost performance and get an edge on their opponents.

Luckily, there are a range of racing drones available that help novices get in on the action without facing an intimidating learning curve. Read on for our guide to racing drones and check out our recommendations, like the EMAX Tinyhawk, a micro-sized indoor racing drone that's ready to fly right out of the box.

Considerations when choosing racing drones

Drone types

One of the biggest considerations when buying a racing drone is how much you plan to invest in it -- not just money, but time. Professional drone racers spend thousands of dollars and many hours improving and testing their drones. Amateurs may put just as many hours (and sometimes as much money) into their craft.

Ready to fly (RTF): These are great for beginners and enthusiasts who want to start racing on day one. These drones are ready to turn on and start flying right out of the box, with little to no assembly required. Because they're geared toward novices, the controls are simpler and safety features like altitude hold are in place. RTFs tend to be limited in speed (between 20 and 30 mph) but these speeds are plenty exhilarating for first-time drone pilots.

Do it yourself (DIY): Drone racers who want to design and build their own craft can purchase the components separately. This is a less expensive option than RTFs, but only up front. As components are added, costs mount. Even so, a DIY allows users to create exactly the racing drone they want with the speed and maneuverability they need. The components can be swapped out and fine-tuned for optimal performance.

Almost ready to fly (ARF): These drones bridge the gap between RTF and DIY types, allowing racers to buy an almost-assembled model and then add components from a list of compatible parts. These drones can be up and running much faster than a DIY might be, and users can then field test their drones and fine-tune with different parts before challenging other amateur racers.

Features

Size and weight

Racing drones are tiny in comparison to other types of drones, measuring about five inches and weighing around two pounds. This allows the drones to be nimble on the course and helps the battery last a bit longer, even at high speed.

Quad design

Headless quadcopters rule the drone racing world. They're highly maneuverable and can switch directions almost instantly. While some have tapered body characteristics that make them look aerodynamic, the propellers and motors offer the biggest speed and control advantages.

Sturdy frame

A racing drone's frame needs to be durable enough to handle bumps along the course and still recover.

Battery

RTF and ARF drone kits have at least one rechargeable battery of 450 or 650 mAh. Don't expect racing drones to have a long battery life: 10 minutes is the average for high-end racing drones, while beginner-level RTFs may last about 20 minutes. Recharging can take several hours, so consider a drone that allows you to quickly swap in a fresh battery.

Controller range

Racing drones are designed to operate within a controlled space such as an indoor course, and their range is generally only a few hundred feet. Be aware of this when flying outdoors.

Price

Novices can get into drone racing by looking for RTFs in the $79 to $100 price range, which offers a variety of slower "trainer" models to get started. Serious amateurs can find ARFs and DIY starter sets ranging between $200 and $500, depending on the performance and speed characteristics they're looking for, while professional-level drones run from $500 to $750 and upwards of $1,000 in some cases.

FAQ

Q. How can I safely test a new racing drone out of the box?

A. Unbox and test your RTF racing drone indoors in a room that doesn't have any expensive breakables sitting around. This way you won't accidentally fly the drone into high tree branches or onto the roof while figuring out the controls.

Q. Is it worth the time and effort to join a racing club, or should I just practice on my own?

A. If a drone racing club is available to join nearby, then by all means, join up. You'll get tips and instruction on techniques that you'd otherwise have a hard time figuring out. Plus, you have other people to race against, so your skills improve that much faster.

Racing drones we recommend

Best of the best: EMAX Tinyhawk RTF Micro Indoor Racing Drone

Our take: Tiny but mighty, this is an impressively fun ready-to-fly drone thanks to its FPV feature, zippy responsiveness, and decent flight range.

What we like: Three levels of flight control help beginners pick up the basics quickly with minimal frustration, while intermediate and advanced fliers can boost the drone's capabilities for acrobatics. Goggles fit very well and allow for eyeglasses. First-person view is acceptable quality, while flight recording quality is very good.

What we dislike: FPV range is shorter than drone's flight range, but this indoor racer wasn't meant to travel too far.

Best bang for your buck: REMOKING Discoverer RC Drone Racing Quadcopter

Our take: A flashy design that's perfect for beginners thanks to its simpler controls, variable speed modes, and lower price point, making hard crashes less regrettable.

What we like: An RTF that's easy to configure and use, with one-button takeoff and landing feature. Stable flight, even in a steady breeze, making this ideal for outdoor flying. Headless mode makes direction changes almost instant. Two speed modes for different skill levels.

What we dislike: Replacement parts like rotor guards are not an option.

Choice 3: ImmersionRC RC Vortex 180 Racing Drone

Our take: One of the best quads on the market for experienced drone racers, with plenty of options for customization and parts replacement. Beginners should start with a less demanding drone.

What we like: Powerful, fast and responsive, this is a fun drone to fly. As an ARF drone, racers can customize the motors and rotors to eke out a little more speed, but its performance is very good right out of the box.

What we dislike: The learning curve for this quad is a little steep, which may frustrate first-timers.

Samantha Bookman is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.