The best Rachael Ray dog food

Choosing the right food for your beloved dog is no simple task. Breed, size, lifestyle, age, and history may all be influencing factors on what's best. Animal lover and chef Rachael Ray founded Nutrish in 2008 to make selecting dog food a bit simpler -- and cheaper. Her various lines mostly cater to lifestyles and sensitivities, and most are free of corn, gluten, and soy, with some grain-free options as well. You also have a choice between dry and wet food. Our guide will detail all the options, and offer a few highlights, including our top pick, Nutrish Natural Chicken & Veggies Recipe Dry Dog Food, which is made with real meat and vegetables to keep your dog's digestive system healthy.

Considerations when choosing Rachael Ray dog food

Formula

Rachael Ray dog food comes in a variety of formulas that cater to specific lifestyles and eating habits. Most options are not age or size specific, unlike many other companies.

Super Premium: This main line of food boasts real meat, vegetables, and all the necessary nutrients and minerals your dog requires. The cheapest and most popular line, Super Premium comes in wet and dry options, and does, in fact, consider dog size.

Peak: This line of grain-free and protein-rich food is for active dogs who enjoy meat. These recipes are inspired by a dog's ancestral diet. Venison, bison, duck, and quail are among the options, and it's available as wet or dry food.

Zero Grain: Beef, salmon, turkey, and chicken are among the primary ingredients, which are paired with potato or sweet potato in this line of grain-free recipes. Some dog owners believe grains are an unnatural ingredient in a dog's diet and may cause allergies.

Dish: These are meant to be more sumptuous meals featuring real meat with dehydrated fruits and vegetables. Dry and wet options are available, along with grain-free choices.

Just 6: For dogs with allergies or sensitivities, recipes in this line feature just six ingredients to keep meals simple. They do not include egg, dairy, beef, or potato, which are among some more common allergens.

Size

Small bags of dry found are usually under 10 pounds in size, with medium bags around 15 pounds of food. Large sizes run closer to 30 pounds, and some extra-large bags may be available in certain lines. The bigger the option you purchase, the lower the cost per pound. Wet food options will usually come in packs of 6 or 12.

Features

Treats

Rachael Ray also sells dog treats, some of which focus on dental hygiene, while others, like chews, are meant to take more time to engage and enjoy. Other treats can be consumed quickly as quick bites, but all should be given in moderation to avoid weight gain.

SuperMedleys

This trademarked preserved piece of food comes in some recipes of the Super Premium line, and is packed with superfoods boasting important nutrients, vitamins, and minerals. SuperMedleys are meant to improve a dog's immune system, help strengthen joints and muscles, and boost heart function. They should be tasty to your dog, too!

Price

Rachael Ray dog food is among the more affordable options compared to other brands. Medium bags run between $15 and $30, with large bags ranging between $30 and $40. You can get small bags, treats, and wet food packs for $10 or less.

FAQ

Q. Should I feed my dog dry or wet food?

A. Dry food tends to be more popular as it's cheaper and easier to store. Dry food helps keep your dog's teeth clean, as well. However, wet food offers more hydration and may be more enticing to picky eaters. Some owners may offer dry food with a bit of wet, or mix in some water to enhance the aroma for dogs. You should consult your veterinarian with any pressing questions or concerns.

Q. How do I store Rachael Ray dog food?

A. Once opened, wet food should be used within a couple days. You can keep it sealed in the fridge until it's empty. Dry food should be sealed in an airtight container and kept in a cool, dry place. Stored effectively, it can last for months without going bad.

Rachael Ray dog foods we recommend

Best of the best: Nutrish Natural Chicken & Veggies Recipe Dry Dog Food

Our take: A popular dry-food brand among owners and dogs featuring farm-raised chicken.

What we like: Inexpensive, quality recipe with real meat and vegetables. Promotes a healthy coat and strong digestive system.

What we dislike: Dogs should like the scent, but owners may not.

Best bang for your buck: Peak Grain-Free Wet Food Pack

Our take: Quality wet food pack free of grain and high in protein.

What we like: Savory meals for active dogs. Can be used as a topper on dry food. Free of artificial flavors, fillers, and gluten.

What we dislike: Likely less cost effective than dry food.

Choice 3: Zero Grain Turkey and Potato

Our take: Grain-free choice packed with nutrients for sensitive dogs.

What we like: Balanced recipe featuring protein, fiber, prebiotics, and carbohydrates that's easy to digest.

What we dislike: Among the more expensive Rachael Ray dog food options.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.