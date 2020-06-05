The best Rachael Ray cookware set

A quality set of cookware is the backbone of any kitchen. While the individual components can vary from brand to brand, a cookware set needs to include both pots and pans, along with fitted lids and the right utensils. Renowned cook and television personality Rachael Ray has created a wide array of traditional and nonstick cookware sets designed for home cooks at every level of experience. Ray's cookware sets often feature bold, bright colors for visual appeal, but also incorporate technical advances such as anodized aluminum for better results.

When comparing Rachael Ray cookware sets, it pays to consider both aesthetics and functionality. Many sets in the Rachael Ray line are designed to be displayed between uses, while others include nonstick pieces for easier cooking. The retail price of most Rachael Ray sets are in line with other signature cookware lines put out by other recognizable names in the business.

If you are considering a new set of Rachael Ray cookware, read our helpful shopping guide. We have examined dozens of collections and have compiled a list of worthwhile contenders. Our top choice is the Rachael Ray Brights 14-Piece Enamel Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, a complete set of nonstick pots, pans, lids, and utensils ideal for display between uses.

Considerations when choosing Rachael Ray cookware sets

Number of pieces

One major advantage of cookware sets is the price per piece. Individual pieces of Rachael Ray cookware can be ordered online or found on selected store shelves, but it is almost always less expensive to purchase a comprehensive set whenever possible. Some Rachael Ray cookware sets contain only three pieces, such as a trio of skillets, while other sets contain up to 14 pieces, including pots, skillets, lids, baking sheets, and kitchen utensils.

When shopping for a new set of cookware, you should consider your specific needs and buy accordingly. One home cook may only need a few pots and pans to prepare occasional meals, while another might want an entire array of pots, pans, and bakeware for cooking in bulk.

Nonstick or traditional?

Many pieces of cookware in the Rachael Ray line feature easy-to-clean nonstick coatings that are free of PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid), a harmful chemical found in Teflon. However, there are also traditional sets that use stainless steel and anodized aluminum.

More experienced cooks often prefer to work with traditional "clad" cookware because of its durability and even heating. While nonstick coatings certainly make cleanup a cinch, they can wear off over time, especially when exposed to high heat, and need to be replaced more frequently. Nonstick cookware also requires special utensils that will not scratch, scrape, or otherwise damage the coating. If you're looking for a gift for a housewarming or wedding party, a cookware set that contains both clad and nonstick components is a good idea.

Design

Some cookware sets are designed with functionality in mind, but others are meant to be displayed between uses. Many Rachael Ray cookware sets feature bold color palettes that stand out from the rest of the kitchen equipment. If you are looking for a cookware set worthy of public display, consider the Brights line. The Brights line features cookware with an enamel coating that not only adds durability but also a pop of color when the pieces are not in use.

For a more rustic look, Rachael Ray also offers a Cucina line. The Cucina cookware also has an enamel coating, but the colors are more muted. Many of the color choices are based on natural fruit and vegetable shades, such as lemongrass, pumpkin, agave blue and cranberry.

Features

Most Rachael Ray cookware sets include pieces for the cooktop, but not always pieces for use inside the oven. Home cooks who also want to produce their own breads, roasted meats and casseroles will want to consider adding a Rachael Ray bakeware set to complement the cookware collection. While many pieces in the cookware set are considered oven safe, other types of bakeware are better suited for producing cakes, cookies and other baked goods.

Another worthwhile companion to the cookware set is a holding rack for pots and pans. A holding rack not only keeps the pieces close at hand, but it also creates an attractive display between uses. Additional kitchen utensils, protective aprons, heat-resistant oven mitts and instant-read thermometers are also useful additions.

Price

Individual pieces and small skillet sets in the Rachael Ray line can be purchased for less than $60 in many retail or kitchen supply stores. A complete set of standard Rachael Ray cookware, containing up to 14 pieces, will cost between $75 and $150. Higher-end Brights and Cucina cookware sets can retail for $110 to $150.

FAQ

Q. What sets Rachael Ray cookware apart from other cookware collections?

A. One popular feature of Rachael Ray cookware is the use of bold, bright colors. Other cooking sets often use black or other neutral color schemes. These colors allow Rachael Ray cookware to "pop" when displayed between uses.

Q. Is Rachael Ray cookware considered oven-safe?

A. Yes, it is safe to put many of her cookware pieces in the oven, although there are maximum temperature settings that must be observed.

Rachael Ray cookware sets we recommend

Best of the best: Rachael Ray Brights 14-Piece Enamel Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set

Our take: Visually appealing cookware set that includes a surprising number of nonstick components and kitchen tools.

What we like: Double-riveted handles are heat resistant. Includes utensils designed for nonstick cookware. Anodized aluminum and porcelain construction. No PFOA.

What we dislike: Not safe for dishwashers. Dimensions of pots are noticeably different than other brands.

Best bang for your buck: Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set

Our take: The Cucina collection is a comprehensive introductory set for home cooks, and would make a good wedding or housewarming gift.

What we like: Oven safe up to 400 degrees F. Silicone handles resist heat. Affordable price point for Rachael Ray quality. No PFOA.

What we dislike: Larger pans are heavier than expected. Nonstick coating may not be durable.

Choice 3: Rachael Ray Brights 10-Piece Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set

Our take: This set of basic pots and pans is available in a wide array of bright colors, making it ideal as a decorative but functional kitchen display.

What we like: Includes interchangeable glass lids. Hard anodized aluminum construction. Lidded pots and pans hold moisture without creating hot spots. No PFOA.

What we dislike: Not dishwasher safe. Included utensils may not be as durable as standard kitchen tools.

