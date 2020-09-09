You want to keep your rabbit happy and healthy, and choosing the right rabbit food is a vital part of that. Without the correct diet, rabbits can suffer from dental and digestive issues. Luckily, it isn't too tricky to get it right, as long as you learn about rabbits' needs.

This buying guide contains the information you need in order to choose the best rabbit food for your pet. We've also included a handful of recommendations at the end, such as F.M. Brown's Encore Rabbit Food, which is primarily made of quality alfalfa hay.

Considerations when choosing rabbit food

Food types

There are two main rabbit food types out there: pellets and mueslis. Pellets are made up mostly of hay, plus some added protein sources and binder ingredients to form them into pellets. Mueslis contain a blend of pellets, plus flakes of corn, dried fruits, peas, and similar.

You'd assume mueslis are healthier, given the range of added ingredients, but this is where many rabbit owners get it wrong. Mueslis are actually less healthy than pellet foods because they contain too many sugary and starchy ingredients. Although these extra ingredients might be okay in moderation, what often happens is that rabbits opt for the tastier treats and eat around the nutritious pellets and therefore don't end up eating a balanced diet.

Ingredients

What you feed your rabbit should mirror their natural diet as closely as possible -- this means mostly grass and other leafy greens with the occasional cereal or root vegetable. Unless your rabbit has access to a huge amount of fresh grass, the main ingredient in their rabbit food should be grass hay, such as Timothy hay. Alfalfa hay is great in moderation but shouldn't be the main ingredient in an adult rabbit's diet due to its high protein content. Ingredients like nuts and seeds aren't part of rabbits' natural diets and therefore shouldn't be in rabbit food. Dried vegetables and cereals should be kept to a minimum in rabbit food, if present at all.

Features

Protein content

Rabbits only need a moderate amount of protein in their diets. Too much can lead to stomach upsets and other digestive issues. For an adult rabbit, food with a protein content between 12% and 14% is ideal. Young rabbits under six months old need slightly more protein to support their growing bodies, so a food with around 16% protein is optimal. Unfortunately, commercial rabbit foods often contain slightly more protein than rabbits need, so shop around.

Fiber content

It's vital for rabbits to get enough fiber in their diet for healthy digestion. The minimum amount of fiber that's acceptable in rabbit food is 17% to 18%, but it ought to contain more. Somewhere around the 20% to 25% fiber mark is best.

Price

Depending on size and quality, expect to pay anywhere from $5 to $25 for a bag of rabbit food.

FAQ

Q. Is rabbit food all my bunny needs to eat?

A. Despite some rabbit foods claiming to be nutritionally complete, rabbits need more than just rabbit food in their diet, though a quality pellet food is a great place to start. In addition to commercial rabbit food, your bunny should have constant access to fresh hay -- either oat hay or grass hay -- as it's vital to healthy digestion. You should also feed your rabbit a variety of fresh vegetables, particularly leafy greens. Fresh fruit is great as an occasional treat, but it's too sugary for regular feeding.

Q. What are the best vegetables to feed a rabbit?

A. The best vegetables to feed a rabbit are leafy greens. It's a good idea to feed a variety of different greens throughout the week to offer a wider range of nutrients but offer new choices a little at a time to avoid digestive upsets. Good choices include cabbage, lettuce, kale, endive, carrot greens, beet greens, and parsley. Carrots and other root vegetables are fine occasionally but too high in sugar to feed your rabbit daily or in large quantities.

Rabbit food we recommend

Best of the best: F.M. Brown's Encore Rabbit Food

Our take: A nutritious blend made primarily of alfalfa hay pellets plus a handful of baked biscuits containing a variety of nutrients.

What we like: Added probiotics for digestive health. Decent fiber content. Seems to be palatable to most rabbits.

What we dislike: Protein content is slightly high for an adult rabbit.

Best bang for your buck: Kaytee's Timothy Complete Rabbit Food

Our take: Made primarily from Timothy hay, which has more rabbit-appropriate protein levels than alfalfa.

What we like: Extremely good value, pound for pound. Great for dental and digestive health. Added vitamins and minerals to boost nutrition.

What we dislike: A few buyers report receiving bags where many of the pellets have been crushed to powder.

Choice 3: Vitakraft's VitaSmart Complete Nutrition Pet Rabbit Food

Our take: With high fiber and a moderate protein level, this food is suitable for most adult bunnies.

What we like: Timothy grass hay is the first ingredient. Contains added vitamins, minerals, and probiotics. Bag is resealable to retain freshness.

What we dislike: Although mostly made of pellets, it has some muesli elements, which aren't necessary.

