The right quilt set will put the finishing touches on a stylish bedroom. Whether you like solid, understated hues or bold patterns in bright colors, you're sure to find comfortable bedding that will let your personality shine through.

This guide contains all the information you need to pick out the best quilt set for your home. Plus, we've included a handful of recommendations. Our top choice is the Greenland Home Katy Quilt Set, a quality, 100% cotton option with an attractive striped pattern.

Considerations when choosing quilt sets

Set contents

What can you expect to find in your quilt set? Of course, the main component is the quilt itself. The term can be used to describe any bed cover that consists of two pieces of material stitched together with filling in between, so a quilt may also be referred to as a comforter, coverlet, or bedspread. In addition to the quilt, you'll usually receive two matching pillow shams, at a minimum. Larger quilt sets can include decorative cushions, sheets, and valances.

Material

Natural fibers, such as cotton or bamboo, tend to be the most comfortable materials (especially if you don't sleep with a sheet between you and the quilt) because they're breathable and soft against the skin. Polyester or cotton/poly blends are cheaper but don't feel as pleasant and may hold in too much heat. Microfiber isn't quite as durable as cotton, but it is breathable, feels soft, and doesn't pill.

Design

Quilt sets come in all kinds of plain colors and prints. Some people prefer a classic quilt that looks crisp and clean, whereas others like bold prints that stand out from the crowd. There's no right or wrong answer here -- it's totally down to your personal preference.

Features

Reversible quilt

It's fairly common for quilts to be reversible with a different color or pattern on each side. This essentially gives you two looks in one, so reversible quilts are ideal for anyone who gets bored of looking at the same old comforter day after day. Some reversible quilts have completely different options on each side -- such as a solid color on one side and a floral print on the other -- whereas others use variations on a theme -- for instance, multicolored stripes on one side and monochrome stripes on the other.

Size

Simply, you should choose a quilt set that will fit your bed. The majority of quilts feature a decent amount of overhang on each side, so you shouldn't need to size up, from queen to king, for example.

Care

Choose a quilt set that's easy to wash and dry. Ideally, it should be machine washable and suitable for tumble drying -- this will make your life much easier when it's time to wash your quilt set.

Price

You can find inexpensive quilt sets that cost between $30 and $50, whereas top options may cost as much as $100 to $200.

FAQ

Q. How many quilt sets do I need?

A. While you can just about get by with one quilt set if you wash and dry it quickly, we'd recommend buying at least two quilt sets for each bedroom so that you can have one on the bed and the other in the wash. Not only is this more convenient, it's also nice to have a change of color or print every now and then.

Q. How regularly should I wash my quilt set?

A. We'd recommend washing your quilt set once a week to keep it fresh and clean, which is why it's important to choose a quilt set that washes well. If it's being used in a guest room, however, you can wash it between guests.

Quilt sets we recommend

Best of the best: Greenland Home's Katy Quilt Set

Our take: This beautiful, cotton quilt set includes a reversible quilt and two matching pillow shams.

What we like: Subtle hues won't overwhelm the room. Plenty of overhang. Quality channel stitching. Prewashed and preshrunk.

What we dislike: Quilt is lightweight, so best for summer use.

Best bang for your buck: Case Andrea Milano's Chevron Print Comforter Set

Our take: The monochrome chevron print is stylish and on-trend, not to mention reasonably priced.

What we like: Set includes a reversible quilt, two pillow shams, and a decorative pillow. Warm and plush quilt.

What we dislike: Quality of stitching could be improved.

Choice 3: Tommy Bahama's Map Quilt Set

Our take: The vintage-style map print stands out from other options and is quirky without being too bright or loud.

What we like: Set includes quilt and pillow shams. Features 100% cotton shams and outer with a plush cotton/poly fill. Available in twin, king, and queen sizes.

What we dislike: Some reports of shrinkage, so must be washed and dried carefully.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.