The best quesadilla maker of 2020

There are plenty of ways to enjoy a quesadilla: as an appetizer, main course, fun snack, or even breakfast.

If you can't get to your favorite restaurant that serves them, consider investing in a quesadilla maker so you can enjoy them anytime you get a craving.

To keep you in the loop about quesadilla makers, we're taking a look at this year's trends to examine new models and updated features. We're also including a roundup of our favorite models, which highlights a couple long-standing favorites and a budget-friendly new arrival.

Best quesadilla makers of 2020

1. George Foreman's Electric Quesadilla Maker: Tops our short list for a second year in a row by creating the perfect quesadilla with crispy shells and gooey fillings.

2. Brentwood's Quesadilla Maker: A crowd favorite yet again, we're big fans of its compact design and locking lid, which retains heat and doubles as a safety mechanism.

3. Hamilton Beach's Quesadilla Maker: This new arrival to our short list is budget-friendly, heats up quicker than most models we examined, and comes with a one-year warranty.

What you need to know before buying a quesadilla maker

Many consumers wonder whether it's worth spending money on a single-use appliance such as quesadilla maker. However, you'll be hard-pressed to find a similar appliance that can deliver the traditional quesadilla experience.

Panini presses, for example, are rectangular -- so their shape isn't conducive to cooking quesadillas. Waffle makers have deep indentations, and likely won't cook the tortilla or fillings thoroughly. While you can make a quesadilla in a pinch on the stovetop or microwave, you'll miss out on the crispy, gooey consistency achieved by an authentic quesadilla maker.

Being a single-use appliance, it comes as no surprise that quesadilla makers generally keep their design and operation simple. They are often equipped with nonstick plates that require a few minutes of preheating prior to cooking. When the quesadilla maker reaches the optimal temperature -- which is often indicated with lights -- add your tortillas and fillings, then close the lid to let them cook. Depending on the efficiency of the model, it takes between 3 and 8 minutes to cook a quesadilla.

While quesadilla makers generally share the same design, there are some differences among them. Standard models are ideal if you prefer a full-size quesadilla, though there are compact models if you'd like smaller quesadillas for snack-size servings. Certain models are designed with deeper pockets, which may be appealing if you like to stuff quesadillas with a lot of fillings.

Quesadilla makers are reasonably affordable. Entry-level and compact models cost around $20 to $30, whereas well-made quesadilla makers from well-known brands can cost between $35 and $60.

FAQ

Q. Do I have to grease the quesadilla maker?

A. It's entirely up to you. Some consumers feel it's unnecessary to grease the nonstick plates, as it could damage them over time. Other people feel that a light coating of nonstick spray or oil helps crisp up the tortilla.

Q. Should I buy a quesadilla maker with a latch?

A. If possible, yes. It's a design feature worth spending extra money on since these models tend to cook more efficiently with sandwiched nonstick plates. They're also ideal if you like to go heavy on filling ingredients, as they prevent them from squirting out of the quesadilla during cooking.

In-depth reviews for best quesadilla makers

Best of the best: George Foreman's Electric Quesadilla Maker

What we like: Cooks quesadillas in 4 minutes or less. Pockets are deep, making it easy to pile in the fillings. Designed for easy upright storage with a vertical base and wrap-around power cord. Very easy to clean.

What we dislike: The nonstick coating has a shelf life, and toward the end of it, it can peel off or bubble.

Best bang for your buck: Brentwood's Quesadilla Maker

What we like: Has a smaller footprint than other full-size quesadilla makers, making it ideal for small spaces or RVs. Convenient drip tray minimizes mess, which is helpful when using moist ingredients.

What we dislike: Some reports about poorly functioning indicator lights, which made it difficult to tell when the quesadilla was actually done.

Choice 3: Hamilton Beach's Quesadilla Maker

What we like: Affordable option that cooks quesadillas in 5 to 7 minutes. Smooth nonstick surface is easy to wipe down after use. Base and feet are designed to offer maximum stability.

What we dislike: Cleanup is touted to be easy, but the model's numerous nooks and crannies call for more effort than expected.

