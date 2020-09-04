The best queen-size comforter set

If you're in the market for a new bedding set, you've probably discovered that buying pieces individually is expensive. To get the most in comfort and value, choose a queen-size comforter set. Besides giving the most bang for your buck, these coordinated sets take the hard work out of searching for complementary pieces.

To help you find a set that suits your style, take a look at our buying guide. We'll let you know what's on the market today, plus we'll share a few of our favorite sets at the end. Our top choice, Comfy Bedding's Frame Jacquard Queen Comforter Set, strikes the perfect balance of simplicity and modern flair.

Considerations when choosing queen-size comforter sets

What is a comforter?

It seems like a no-brainer, but there is some confusion as to the differences between comforters, quilts, and duvets. Comforters are usually filled with a thick inner layer of down or poly fill, whereas quilts are significantly thinner and only have poly fill. Duvets are much fluffier and bulkier than comforters and are typically protected by a duvet cover that's machine-washable.

Basic sets vs. deluxe sets

The basic pieces of a queen-size comforter set include sheets (usually top and fitted), a pair of pillowcases, and the comforter. Deluxe sets include additional pieces such as pillow shams, decorative pillows, throws, or bed skirts. Piece count doesn't always drive price, because quality of materials and construction are far more important.

Features

Sheet materials

Popular materials for sheets in queen-size comforter sets are cotton, cotton blends, microfiber, and sometimes bamboo. Cotton and bamboo are popular choices for warm weather sets because of their breathable quality. Cotton blends and microfiber aren't quite as breathable, so they're often preferred for cold weather bedding.

Shell materials

The shell materials for comforters are cotton, polyester, microfiber, or flannel. Cotton and polyester are considered highly durable and wash well. Microfiber is smooth to the touch with a velvety finish, and it's an affordable alternative to many other shell materials. Flannel shells are undoubtedly popular for cold weather sets with their cozy, fuzzy feel.

Fill materials

Comforters either have synthetic or natural fills. Most synthetic fills are polyester blends, which are considered the most affordable option. Polyester fills are quite warm as well because they're effective at holding onto body heat.

Natural fills include down and cotton. Down is the most luxurious and by far the most expensive, but it's not ideal for those with allergies. Cotton fill is considered a hypoallergenic alternative that also happens to be lightweight and breathable.

Price

Lightweight queen-size comforter sets of cotton and polyester blends cost around $50. Sets with better-quality materials, including down and down-alternative comforters, cost between $60 and $150. High-end sets made with premium materials such as Egyptian cotton cost $150 and above.

FAQ

Q. Is it common to buy more than one queen-size comforter set?

A. Yes. From a practical standpoint, it's a good idea to have a spare set while another one is in the wash. Many people opt for seasonal queen-size comforter sets, particularly if they live in areas that experience major temperature differences between seasons.

Q. Are all queen-size comforters the same size?

A. Believe it or not, no. Their widths range from 86 to 90 inches and their lengths can be anywhere from 88 to 100 inches. While none of these comforters come up "short," many people prefer a comforter at the larger end of the spectrum, especially if they share it with a partner.

Queen-size comforter sets we recommend

Best of the best: Comfy Bedding's Frame Jacquard Queen Comforter Set

Our take: A set with a neutral geometric pattern that's a customer favorite for its softness and high-quality construction.

What we like: Made with soft, lightweight microfiber. All pieces except decorative pillows are machine-washable.

What we dislike: Material has a tendency to wrinkle. Only available in five colors.

Best bang for your buck: AmazonBasics' Seven-Piece Bed-in-a-Bag Queen Comforter Set

Our take: A cost-effective, lightweight, non-bulky bedding set available in several charming prints.

What we like: Most sets have solid sheets for added versatility. The comforter and shams are color-fast.

What we dislike: Sheets are fairly thin and the comforter isn't the best for use in very cold weather.

Choice 3: Madison Park's Palmer Seven-Piece Queen Comforter Set

Our take: This plush, high-end set exudes elegance, and its design is reminiscent of bedding in five-star hotels.

What we like: Material is wrinkle-resistant and always has a crisp appearance. Comes with three different decorative pillows.

What we dislike: Very bulky. Not for those who struggle with night sweats.

