The best queen sheets set

If it's time to upgrade your bedding and you're in the market for queen sheet sets, you're definitely spoiled for choice, but you may be wondering where to begin.

Choosing a material that appeals to you is a good place to start. Some people prefer the lightweight feel of all-cotton sheets, while others are partial to the supreme softness of microfiber, flannel, or even bamboo. Once that's decided, compare thread count, thickness, quality, and, of course, colors and designs.

To help you find the right set of queen sheets, we've assembled this buying guide covering all the features to compare. We're also sharing a few top choices, including our favorite, Mellanni's Brushed Microfiber 4-Piece Queen Sheet Set. It remains a customer favorite for its wrinkle-free, stain-resistant microfiber blend.

Considerations when choosing queen sheet sets

Weave

Queen sheet sets are available in two types of weaves: percale or sateen. In percale sets, cotton has the same number of threads running horizontally and vertically. The weave is extraordinarily tight and brushed, resulting in crisp, cool sheets.

Sateen sheets are designed with more threads running vertically than horizontally. This gives the sheets a silky-smooth finish, which also happens to be lightweight and ultra soft. Sateen sheets are also far less likely to pill than percale sheets.

Thread count

Thread count refers to the number of threads per square inch. It's a common misconception that the higher the thread count, the better the quality of the sheets. This isn't always true, especially since some manufacturers weave extra thread into the material to jam-pack and inflate thread count.

If you prefer heavy, warm sheets, it's recommended to buy sheets with a thread count between 400 and 600. For cool, lightweight sheets, stick to a thread count between 200 and 400. The higher the thread count, the more delicate the sheets are. If you're someone who tosses and turns a lot, it's best to stick to higher thread counts.

Popular materials

Cotton remains the top choice for queen sheet sets, especially since they're durable, soft, and breathable. Microfiber emerges as a popular choice for its wrinkle-resistant, soft brushed finish. Flannel has a fuzzy, warm finish and is a preferred material for cold weather bedding. Jersey knit has a similar feel to that of a t-shirt, making it one of the coziest, most comfortable options, and it also happens to wash well.

Features

Set pieces

Queen sheet sets come with a fitted sheet, top sheet, and a pair of pillowcases. Fitted sheets all measure 60 x 80 inches, but their depth can vary. If you have a tall or pillow top mattress, you'll probably need a deep-pocket sheet set. Top sheets measure 90 x 102 inches, which is plenty of room for you to fold down the top or make hospital corners. Pillowcases are usually standard and measure 20 x 26 inches, though some sets are sold with queen pillowcases, which are 20 x 30 inches.

Colors and patterns

Queen sheet sets are available in a variety of colors and patterns. White and ivory continue to be the most popular choices, though solid colors or neutral patterns are also top picks. Most people choose a queen sheet set to match their comforter, duvet, or other existing bedding.

Price

Budget-friendly queen sheet sets made with microfiber or cotton blends cost $30 and below. If you prefer all-cotton or other premium materials, be prepared to spend closer to $70 on a set. High-quality organic cotton, bamboo, and modal sets can run as high as $200 and above.

FAQ

Q. Queen sheet sets are available in more than one type of cotton -- how do I know which one is best?

A. Long-fiber is considered the most luxurious variety, and Egyptian cotton is the highest quality variety of long-fiber cotton. Pima cotton and combed cotton fall in the middle, and sheets simply marked "cotton" are usually made of lower-quality, short-fiber cotton.

Q. What's the right way to wash my sheet set?

A. It's recommended to wash your sheets alone in the washing machine with bleach-free detergent in warm water. If you have a microfiber or another synthetic blend set, avoid using fabric softener. Most sheets can tolerate tumble dry low, but if you have an outdoor clothesline, you can dry them there as well.

Queen sheet sets we recommend

Best of the best: Mellanni's Brushed Microfiber 4-Piece Queen Sheet Set

Our take: Exquisite softness and fine satin detail give this set a hotel-quality appearance.

What we like: Washes far better than expected with no pilling, fading, or shrinking. Extensive color and pattern selection.

What we dislike: Sheet colors seemed to be much different in person compared to their images.

Best bang for your buck: Utopia Bedding's Brushed Microfiber 4-Piece Queen Sheet Set

Our take: Great value for its overall quality and for those on a budget.

What we like: Machine-washable and tumble dry low. Standard queen sheets even fit pillow-top mattresses well.

What we dislike: Some reports of ripping after a couple months of use.

Choice 3: California Design Den's 100% Cotton 4-Piece Queen Sheet Set

Our take: Well-made all-cotton sheets that stay in place no matter how much you toss and turn.

What we like: Thicker than most sheets, and fairly resistant to wrinkles. Soft, lightweight, and breathable.

What we dislike: Sheets need to be washed a few times to soften up.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.