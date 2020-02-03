The best queen headboard

Are you bored of your bed? You're not alone, but you might have mixed feelings about upgrading your bedroom furniture. A happy medium is buying a queen headboard for an affordable change.

Because a headboard is the focal point of some bedrooms, many people opt for one with an ornate or handcrafted design. Tufted styles exude stately elegance, while more traditional wood styles are versatile enough to blend in with your bedroom décor.

Of course, there are many styles in between, which is why we've assembled this buying guide to help you find the right queen headboard for your bedroom. Our top choice from Baxton Studio features scalloped edges that add a touch of class to your bed.

Considerations when choosing queen headboards

Size

The average queen headboard measures 62 inches wide by 50 inches tall. The depth can vary considerably based on the construction, ranging from 3 inches to as much as 8 inches. Unembellished wood or metal headboards, for example, tend to be thinner compared to tufted styles, which are padded and therefore generally thicker.

Shape

If you're looking for a traditional shape, there are rectangular or mildly scalloped or sloped queen headboards. For a more stylish, ornate look, there are arched, camelback, semi-circle, and even bookshelf headboards.

Materials

Queen headboards are available in a variety of materials, including real or composite wood, metal, leather, or fabric. Upholstered styles are padded with foam or polyfill stuffing.

Assembly

Some queen headboards require assembly, so you'll need to have basic tools on hand to put it together. For the most part, all you'll really need is a screwdriver and a hammer.

Putting together a queen headboard is straightforward, but it takes up a considerable amount of space. To attach pieces, you may have to flip and move the headboard several times, so it's a good idea to clear your bedroom floor before you get to work.

Mounting

Before falling in love with a queen headboard, determine whether its mounting style is compatible with your bed. Generally speaking, headboards are attached to the bed frame, mounted to the wall, or come as part as an entire bed frame. Hardware is typically included, however with some headboards, you may need to buy additional pieces.

Features

Adjustable legs

Most queen headboards come with adjustable legs. They're either removable, or can be raised or lowered based on your mattress and bed frame height. It's best to measure your bed and mattress to determine which height is best prior to diving into assembly.

Trim

Decorative queen headboards are embellished with trim, such as gathered material or hand-carved details, or dressed up with studs, nailheads, or buttons. Because these latter pieces are small and metal, be mindful that they can pose a choking hazard to kids and pets if they're detached or fall off for some reason.

Price

Simple styles without much embellishment or design cost $100 and below. For a wider variety of decorative details and materials, look to the $100 to $200 range. High-end queen headboards cost upwards of $250 and $500, though they're made of superior quality materials.

FAQ

Q. Won't an upholstered queen headboard attract dust and dirt?

A. It will, just like furniture or curtains. To keep your queen headboard as clean as possible, vacuum or steam clean during your regular house cleaning. It might also be a good idea to avoid eating or drinking in bed, as spills can end up as expensive stains that call for a pricey professional cleaning.

Q. What are the best queen headboards for those with allergies?

A. It's best to choose a wood or metal queen headboard. These styles are easier to clean and it's harder for dust and debris to settle in them as compared to upholstered headboards.

Queen headboards we recommend

Best of the best: Baxton Studio's Rita Modern and Contemporary Scalloped Headboard

Our take: Regal upholstered headboard whose faux crystals add a touch of romantic glamour to your bedroom.

What we like: Easy assembly. Scalloped edges have a high-end look. Adjustable legs.

What we dislike: Limited to only four color options.

Best bang for your buck: Modway's Lily Tufted Linen Fabric Upholstered Queen Headboard

Our take: Simple tufted style at an ideal height that complements all bedrooms.

What we like: Padding is firm and overall construction is top notch. Adjustable legs.

What we dislike: Occasionally shipped with missing pieces, so be sure to check the packaging before starting.

Choice 3: Zinus' Jessica Modern Studio Upholstered Metal Headboard

Our take: Unique combination of metal and upholstery in a modern design.

What we like: Can be taken apart for cleaning or re-upholstery. Great price includes a five-year warranty.

What we dislike: Better suited for mattresses 8 inches or taller to avoid a gap. Corners are a bit sharp.

