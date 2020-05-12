The best quad chair

Quad chairs are as versatile as it gets when it comes to outdoor seating for camping, trips to the beach, or watching local sports games. Besides offering a modest level of comfort, quad chairs are often equipped with a variety of convenience features. Designs can include cup holders, coolers, or stash pockets. Some quad chairs also have detachable cushions and headrests. Most quad chairs are also easy to pop up and break down and are usually equipped with lockable joints to improve stability.

If you're thinking about investing in quad chairs before your next excursion, give this buying guide a read first. It features our top recommendations at the end, as well as our favorite, ALPS Mountaineering's King Kong Chair. This campfire-ready quad chair is designed to last, with rugged construction and an impressive 800-pound weight capacity.

Considerations when choosing quad chairs

Durability

In terms of durability, quad chairs can be separated into three groups. Lightweight designs tend to feature thin, ripstop nylon and narrow folding legs. They're ideal for occasional use and require somewhat careful handling.

Moderately sturdy quad chairs tend to have thicker legs and more stable bases and typically use reinforced 600-denier polyester seats. Rugged quad chairs are the heaviest, as their legs are sturdier to support more weight. Their seat materials are also more durable, such as canvas, and have greater tensile strength to hold up to heavy use.

Weight capacity

Quad chairs for kids support the lowest weight capacities and are usually limited to 60 to 100 pounds. The average quad chair for adults, on the other hand, typically supports between 175 and 300 pounds. The sturdiest quad chairs make a point to advertise their great weight capacities, in which some models support as much as 800 pounds.

Designs

Quad chairs are collapsible, so they usually feature cross-legged designs with a flat seat and straight back. Despite their relatively simple designs, quad chairs have taken on a wide variety of forms.

Scoop quad chairs combine the flat seat and straight back with a single piece of C-shaped material. Rocker quad chairs have more complex bases to allow for moderate rocking. Low quad chairs are only a few inches off the ground as their name implies and are often used for picnicking or nature-watching.

Features

Quad chairs with armrests often have expanded storage options with cup holders and stash pockets. The vast majority of cup holders are made of mesh, however, some are made of insulated materials. Many chairs come with storage bags, and if you'll be toting your chair any distance, you'll want a bag with a carrying strap. More expensive quad chairs have detachable cushions, headrests and adjustable armrests for added comfort. Some may have insulated pockets for storing and chilling beverages and snacks.

Price

While you can find a lightweight quad chair for less than $35, it won't be too durable or have many bells and whistles. Those priced closer to $50 often have cup holders or extra cushions. If you intend to use a quad chair on a regular basis, expect to spend closer to $75 on a heavy-duty design.

FAQ

Q. How do I clean the seat and back material of a quad chair?

A. If your quad chair allows for the material to be removed, you might be able to hand or machine wash it -- but make sure you let it line dry. If the material isn't removable, your best bet is to spot-clean it with bleach-free detergent. To keep spills and stains at bay, consider coating it with water-repellent spray.

Q. Is it worth getting a quad chair with mesh panels?

A. Yes, especially if you're using it in hot weather or near water. Not only do they allow for maximum air flow to keep you cool, they also tend to dry more quickly than other materials.

Quad chairs we recommend

Best of the best: ALPS Mountaineering's King Kong Chair

Our take: Sturdy chair with heavy-duty construction, cup holders and storage pockets.

What we like: Comfy quilted canvas back. Well-liked for its easy-to-fold design and small footprint.

What we dislike: Reinforced areas of the chair can cause friction against bare skin.

Best bang for your buck: Wenzel Low Rise Quad Chair

Our take: Relaxed, low-to-the-ground design with a reclined back.

What we like: Budget-friendly option that still has comfortable padded arm rests and head rest. Frame folds and is compact and easy to carry.

What we dislike: It's shorter than the standard quad chair.

Choice 3: Freeport Park Gorge Outlander Folding Camping Chair

Our take: Sturdy chair with a convenient cooler attached.

What we like: Stable even on uneven terrain or sand. Easy to fold up and transport. Attachable cooler and cup holder.

What we dislike: Arm rests are hard and not as comfortable as others.

