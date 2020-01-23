The best puzzle game

The next time you want to give your brain a little test, try a puzzle game. Whether you want a way to keep your mind occupied in a waiting room or you need to keep your kids entertained on a long car ride, puzzle games do the job. There are an almost limitless array of puzzle games available, so choosing one can feel like an impossible task.

Our useful buying guide, which includes reviews of our favorites at the end, can help you narrow down your options. Our top pick, LOOBANI's Assorted Brain Teasers, will keep you and your kids busy for hours.

Considerations when choosing puzzle games

Puzzle types

There are more types of puzzle games than you can imagine. From color-matching games to escape games to mazes, there's no limit to the different ways you can tease your brain. Here are a few of the most popular styles:

Maze games usually require that you direct a ball through a series of tunnels and holes in order to get to the end. Some are constructed as a cube or sphere with the maze built inside. Others ask you to create the maze yourself using the materials provided.

Strategy puzzle games usually have several steps you must complete in order to solve them. The "Chinese Tea" puzzle is a classic example of this kind of puzzle game. It involves moving pieces of the game in order to totally dismantle it, so you can then put the pieces back together in the proper fashion. These games are usually meant to challenge your logic skills.

Building puzzles can be similar to maze games, as they ask you to build a structure in the hopes that a ball or marble can successfully traverse your creation. Others ask you to recreate a design provided on paper to see how close you can come to the original.

Uses

Think about where you'll be using the puzzle game before buying. If you plan to use it on a long trip, you might want a puzzle game that doesn't have too many pieces. If you think you'll be using it mostly at home where you have a dedicated space, it's probably fine to get a larger, more complex game that includes more pieces.

Number of solutions

While many puzzle games have a single possible solution, others have various ways to solve them. If you're already pretty good at solving logic puzzles, it may be best to get a game that has more than one way to solve it -- you can try to solve it using different possible solutions. It also increases the longevity of the game.

Difficulty

Most puzzle games specify their difficulty level on the box. Keep in mind that some puzzle games are explicitly intended for adult use, making them too difficult for children to play. If you're choosing a puzzle game for a child, look for one that falls within their age range according to the game's packaging.

Carrying case

Games that include many small pieces may include their own carrying case or bag. This is especially useful for games you travel with, as it's easy to lose pieces in transit.

Price

Most puzzle games cost between $5 and $20. For around $5, games are often single-use or quite easy to solve. For $10, you can get a more complex game that might take some time to solve. If you spend $20, you can probably find a puzzle that includes multiple games and offers a carrying case or bag.

FAQ

Q. How can I determine the difficulty of a puzzle game before buying?

A. The best indicator of a puzzle game's difficulty is the specifications on the outside of the box. This is usually categorized by an age group recommendation and is of more importance if you plan to buy the game for a child.

Q. Can I order replacement parts if I lose a piece of a puzzle game?

A. That depends on the specific puzzle. If you lose an important piece of your puzzle, contact the manufacturer to see if they offer replacement parts for that game. If not, you may need to buy a whole new game.

Puzzle games we recommend

Best of the best: LOOBANI's Assorted Brain Teasers

Our take: These 30 different puzzles will keep you entertained for hours on end.

What we like: Choose your own difficulty level. Great for teens and adults alike. Helps develop strategic thinking.

What we dislike: Small pieces can be dangerous for small kids.

Best bang for your buck: Hasbro's Rubik's Cube

Our take: It's hard to beat the most iconic puzzle game of all time.

What we like: A different experience each time you play. Booklet shows you how to solve the cube. Challenging for both adults and kids.

What we dislike: Plastic squares can sometimes fall off.

Choice 3: ThinkFun's Gravity Maze

Our take: A combination logic game and marble run. What could be more fun?

What we like: STEM and engineering focus. Uses cards, blocks, and marbles for a multidimensional game.

What we dislike: Almost impossible for players with any level of color-blindness.

Adam Reeder is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.