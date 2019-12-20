The best puzzle game

Are you a fan of challenging brain teasers? If you are in search of a boredom-busting activity, try a puzzle game. Puzzle games are great for the whole family and take many forms: strategy games, spatial puzzles, trivia games, and more.

Exercise your mind and build critical-thinking and strategic skills by selecting a game that requires a little more brain power than usual. Our buying guide goes over the different types of puzzle games and provides you with recommendations at the end. Our top choice, Loobani Assorted Brain Teasers, includes multiple games for teens and adults.

Considerations when choosing puzzle games

Puzzle types

There's a wide selection of puzzle games to choose from. A few common puzzle game varieties include:

Mazes: Navigate a maze filled with dead ends and confusing twists and turns to find the endpoint. These types of puzzle games require patience, memory, and the ability to problem-solve. There isn't a one-size-fits-all maze game; mazes may be cube or sphere-shaped, or the user may carefully move a small ball through an internal network of paths. Some maze games require the user (or users) to construct the path themselves.

Strategy-based: Strategy puzzle games often involve several steps and require users to discover the most efficient solution. A strategy game may involve a locked box or a series of interlinked pieces. One classic strategy puzzle example is the "Chinese Tea" puzzle, devised by ancient Chinese Emperor Shennong. The game involves moving parts around to deconstruct a puzzle then reassemble it to put it back together.

Building: Building puzzle games usually involve the creation of a structure or path with a limited number of pieces or require players to replicate a design without instructions. Building games have the advantage of being easily replayable.

Uses

Puzzle games are great for limiting boredom on uneventful weekends, playing with friends or family at a gathering, providing entertainment while traveling, or exercising and training the brain.

Replayability

Are you buying a puzzle game to play with other people? It should either have a number of solutions or the ability to be replayed. Single-use puzzles are fun only once, though when you're done, it's nice to share the puzzle with someone else.

Level of difficulty

Many games, puzzles included, feature information about appropriate age range on their packaging. The information may point to how difficult the game may be. Other puzzle games indicate the time required to solve.

It's also possible to adjust the level of difficulty of certain puzzle games. Find it too easy to solve a Rubik's cube? Give yourself a time limit to finish the task.

Price

Puzzle games cost between $5 to over $20. Inexpensive games are typically single-use and are easy to solve. As price increases, the intricacy and difficulty of the puzzle do, too. The most expensive puzzle games have many solutions, many pieces, and are usually replayable.

FAQ

Q. How can I determine the difficulty of a puzzle game?

A. Check the packaging. The description may provide a clue to the game's difficulty level -- age range or time required to solve are both reasonable indications of difficulty. Reading user reviews is another way to gauge how hard a game may be for adults or children.

Q. I want to give a puzzle game as a gift. How do I choose?

A. Think about your giftee's interests. Does the person enjoy wordplay? Go with a word-based puzzle game. If your recipient loves building things, gift a building puzzle game that requires spatial-reasoning skills. Consider the age range of the person you're buying for. A complicated, multi-step puzzle game is not appropriate for a young child, for example.

Puzzle games we recommend

Best of the best: Loobani's Assorted Brain Teasers

Our take: A box with multiple puzzles that delivers maximum entertainment value.

What we like: Customizable difficulty level. Suitable for teens and adults. Useful for developing strategic thinking skills.

What we dislike: Small pieces are a choking hazard for little ones.

Best bang for your buck: Hasbro's Rubik's Cube

Our take: The classic game provides hours of brain-teasing fun. It can be played over and over again.

What we like: Solving the cube is different each time. Challenging but doable and simple enough for all ages.

What we dislike: Plastic stickers have a tendency to fall off.

Choice 3: Bits and Pieces' Stash Your Cash Secret Puzzle Box Brainteaser

Our take: A giftable puzzle game perfect for the escape room fanatic in your life.

What we like: Hide little gifts or money inside the box. The receiver needs to solve the puzzle to access the treasure. Sturdy wooden construction.

What we dislike: Not ideal for little kids under 13 years old.

Steph Coelho is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.