When you're working on your golf game, there always seems to be that one area that needs a little extra attention -- putting. Like most things, it takes plenty of practice to really master putting, but it's not always easy to make time to get to the putting green at your local driving range. Having a putting mat at home allows you to work on your stance and technique whenever you have a few free minutes to help your game steadily improve. Many mats are also travel-friendly, so you can bring them with you on the go and work in some putting practice whenever you have the chance.

Our buying guide contains all the information you need to find the best putting mat to boost your golf game. We've included some specific product recommendations, too, such as our top pick from Putt-A-Bout, which features a kidney-shape and built-in sand traps to mimic real course conditions.

Considerations when choosing putting mats

Size

The size of a putting mat is an essential factor to consider because you must have enough space to set it out. It's particularly important if you don't want to roll it up after each use because you'll need room to leave it out permanently. Putting mats are available in a variety of sizes and shapes, so measure the primary spot where you'll use your putting mat to determine what size is best. For a dedicated practice area, a large mat that measures 20 or 30 square feet is a good option.

Markings

If you want some extra help working on your putting skills, choose a mat that features markings designed to help you improve your putting. These mats typically have a grid-design, so you're able to line up the ball and learn how to adopt the proper stance for successful putting.

Some mats actually feature marking lines that lead directly to the hole, so you're able to visualize the path that the ball should take. That can help you square up the putter head through your backswing and follow-through for more effective putting.

Features

Stimp rating

On a grass green, you know how fast a ball will move based on its stimp rating. Some putting mats offer a stimp rating for their surface, so you can get a sense of how the ball will move on similar grass greens. Opt for a mat with a stimp rating that's close to those of the green at the golf courses you usually play at.

Multiple holes

Large putting mats often have more than one hole to put the ball into -- some have two holes, while others have three. Having multiple holes allows you to put at different distances or angles, so you can work on your stroke in a variety of ways.

Ball return

Instead of requiring you to retrieve your ball, some mats have a ball-return feature, so the ball is kicked back to the spot where you hit it from it. That can help maximize your training time.

Breaks

Some putting mats have breaks in their surface, which help mimic uphill or downhill putting. The breaks can help you figure out how firmly you need to hit the ball for each type of putting, so you'll know just how to do it when you're on the green.

Portability

If you want to be able to bring your putting mat to work or on a trip, look for one that rolls up easily. The mat will be more portable -- and easier to store -- if it rolls up tightly to take up less space.

Price

Putting mats typically cost between $10 and $250. You'll usually pay between $10 and $30 for small mats with few special features, $30 to $80 for mats with more than one hole and breaks, and $80 to $250 for large mats with multiple holes and breaks.

FAQ

Q. Do I need to place a putting mat on a specific surface?

A. In most cases, any flat, firm surface will do, but it can vary from model to model. Some are designed for use outdoors, while others are indoor-only mats. Some mats are better than others for use on hard surfaces such as concrete because they have some cushioning.

Q. How long does a putting mat usually last?

A. Most mats are meant to be highly durable, but there is variation in terms of the quality of materials used. How you care for the mat also affects how long it lasts. Lower-quality mats might only last a few years, but high-quality mats that are well cared for can last 10 years or more.

Putting mats we recommend

Best of the best: Putt-A-Bout's Grassroots Putting Green

Our take: An excellent putting mat that can help both new and experienced golfers perfect their putting game.

What we like: Made from PET resin for increased durability. Features a kidney shape, as well as built-in sand traps, to mimic real course conditions. Constructed to stay smooth for years. Offers a non-skid backing to stay in place. Has three holes.

What we dislike: Its somewhat thin plastic holes aren't particularly well-made.

Best bang for your buck: Shaun Webb's Golf Putting Green

Our take: An outstanding mat that provides plenty of variations for your putting-practice routine.

What we like: Features a special artificial material that doesn't scratch clubs. Measures 9' x 3' to provide a generous practice area. Works well for both right- and left-handed users. Provides three holes for versatile putting practice. Not as expensive as many similar mats.

What we dislike: Foam in cup area can break down over time.

Choice 3: SKLZ' Accelerator Pro

Our take: A high-quality putting mat that offers an attractive look and effective performance.

What we like: Features guide markings to help you fine-tune your stance and motion. Lightweight enough to take on the go. Has an upward slope to mimic course conditions. Ball return lets you practice without having to stop to retrieve the ball.

What we dislike: Can curl upward at the sides. Pricer than similar mats.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.