The best putter grip

Putting is such a key part of the game of golf that golfers are willing to try almost anything to improve their luck on the greens. Sometimes, finding a new putter grip is just the trick to help you have more success with your short game.

You can replace the grip that shipped with your putter at any time. Specialty grips are available in multiple thicknesses and with multiple materials, so you have plenty of choices.

Because many golfers are superstitious, if you start sinking some long putts with your new grip installed, you may never swap it out again. Read our buying guide to find the right putter grip for your game, including our top choice from SuperStroke.

Considerations when choosing putter grips

Materials

Rubber or elastomer: These are the least expensive materials to use in a putter grip, and they're also the most durable. They don't compress much when the golfer is gripping the putter. They also don't appear in especially thick diameters.

Polyurethane or EVA foam: These are lightweight materials to use in a putter grip, so they often carry the greatest level of thickness. Creating a thick diameter putter grip with these materials won't affect the weight of the putter much. These materials compress and feel softer than others.

Leather: This is the most expensive material to use in a putter grip. No other material combines the level of softness and durability that leather has. Multiple types of exotic leathers are available for the grip, such as alligator, lizard, and snake.

Features

Diameter

The majority of putter grips fit in the range of 1 to 1.33 inches in diameter, called standard grips. For an oversized putter grip, the diameter may measure anywhere between 1.33 and 1.75 inches.

An oversized grip is good for golfers who make the mistake of bending their wrists as they putt, as the thicker material forces the wrists to remain locked. Advanced golfers often like thinner style grips, as they can feel and control the putter more precisely.

Shape

Three shapes are available in the putter grip. A round grip gives you consistency from your golf clubs to your putter, as most golf clubs use a round grip.

The pistol grip is round, but it widens at the top. Some golfers like this grip, as it helps them position their hands properly.

The paddle grip has a flat side on the front, helping golfers align their thumbs properly. This type of grip is different from the others, which makes it uncomfortable for some players, though others love this shape.

Color

Some golfers want to bring a bit of personalization to their putter grip, choosing bright colors and patterns. Black is the most common color, but if color and design are important to you, you can find almost any color with a little bit of searching.

Price

The least expensive putter grips cost $5 to $10, while you pay $10 to $25 for thicker grips made of materials other than rubber. Some exotic leather grips could cost up to $100.

FAQ

Q. Will an extra heavy putter grip throw off my putting stroke?

A. It could. That's why most thick putter grips consist of a lightweight material to help you maintain the most comfortable weight distribution.

Q. How long will a replacement putter grip last?

A. Because golfers don't put a lot of force on the grip of the putter, they can last several years. Grips for other clubs are subject to the stress of full power swings and need replacement every year or two.

Putter grips we recommend

Best of the best: SuperStroke's Fatso 5.0 Putter Grip

Our take: For those who want one of the fattest grips on the market, this model provides a diameter of 1.67 inches.

What we like: Lightweight design that shouldn't throw off your putting stroke. Outer layer compresses and helps you maintain a solid grip.

What we dislike: Pricier than others. Not made for those with small hands.

Best bang for your buck: Karma's Dual Touch Midsize Putter Grip

Our take: Nice starter grip for the putter when you want to try a slightly larger grip at a good price.

What we like: Uses rubber, which saves money and creates a tacky feel. Pick from multiple color options.

What we dislike: Some people will not like how the stiffness of the rubber feels.

Choice 3: Flat Cat's Golf Standard Putter Grip

Our take: With a flat edge on this grip, you should be able to hold your hands square to the target consistently.

What we like: Has a unique look that fans of this brand love. Multiple thickness levels are available.

What we dislike: Takes some practice to gain a good feel for the flat side. Pricey.

