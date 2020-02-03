The best push-up bar

The push-up is one of the most basic yet popular exercises known to man. A properly executed push-up works multiple muscle groups and can lead to improved posture. To make push-ups even more effective, all you need is a good set of push-up bars. These are small bars that elevate you off the ground when you're doing push-ups. They serve to expand on the muscle groups being used during a push-up and relieve stress on your wrists and hands, making your workout go further.

If you're ready for a set of push-up bars, our buying guide and reviews are designed to help you make the best possible choice. Check out our best of the best pick, Ultimate Body Press Parallettes XL Push-Up Stands. They're solid exercise equipment that won't let you down when you're pushing up.

Considerations when choosing push-up bars

Push-up bar benefits

Push-up bars offer a number of different benefits. Not only do they provide physical benefits, but they're also designed in a way that's far more convenient than most other serious exercise equipment.

Hand-and-wrist relief: Standard on-ground push-ups can put undue pressure on your hands and wrists, especially for those who struggle with joint pain. Push-up bars keep your hands and wrists straight while you perform your exercises, relieving the stress on your hands and wrists in the process.

Affordability: Some people think they need to spend hundreds of dollars on expensive exercise machines to see results. Those who regularly use push-up bars know that that isn't necessary -- push-up bars are a great way to get a good workout and save money at the same time.

Portability: Most traditional push-up bars are so small and light they can be taken almost anywhere for a mobile workout experience. Even if you only use them at home, their small size allows for easy stowing when not in use.

Variations

Traditional bars sit around five inches off the ground. These are best for the average person who wants to do a simple push-up workout. They're easy to use, affordable, and simple to stow and transport.

Tall bars sit roughly one foot off the ground and are quite long. These are popular with those who perform multiple advanced exercises using their push-up bars. Some people choose to bolt these bars to the ground because their higher center of gravity can make them somewhat unstable.

Stability training sets are popular with practitioners of pilates, P90X, Crossfit, and yoga. They're most often used by experienced athletes. Stability training sets can be difficult to use because they use either changing heights or rotating bases to force your muscles to maintain balance. These sets have increased in popularity in recent years.

Weight capacity

Most push-up bars can carry a weight load of between 500 and 600 pounds. However, you might want to check the product specs to be sure of the exact capacity of your bars. Tall people who weigh over 250 pounds should probably use low-sitting bars, as they'll be more stable.

Construction

Push-up bars are most often made from hollow steel bars. Some bars are made from wood, although these are not as common as steel. Wooden bars usually have a significantly lower weight capacity than steel models.

Features

Hand grips

Some push-up bars include hand grips to give your hands added comfort during your workout. Most are made from commercial-grade foam molded into an ergonomic shape. Rubber grips can be found on gym-quality sets as well, though they're not as common on everyday bars.

Nonslip feet

Nonslip feet are a nice feature to have on your push-up bars, especially if you use them regularly on hardwood floors or tile. These feet are usually made from rubber and offer added traction to the bottoms of the bars. If you use your bars on a smooth surface and they don't have nonslip feet, you could slide off-balance and cause yourself serious injury.

Price

Most push-up bars cost between $13 and $80. $13 push-up bars are basic traditional bars that may be foldable. For $40, you can get taller bars with a solid build and some stability training sets as well. If you spend up to $80, you should be able to find commercial-grade push-up bars used most often by fitness centers.

FAQ

Q. Do I need to be concerned that push-up bars will ruin my hardwood floors?

A. Any time a hard item comes in contact with hardwood floors, you need to be cautious. The best way to protect hardwood floors when using push-up bars is to place a fitness or yoga mat on the floor underneath them. This should absorb shock and protect your floors against unwanted damage.

Q. Can I replace the foam handle grips on my push-up bars?

A. That depends on the bars you have. If your bars still work well but have lost their handle grips, contact the manufacturer to inquire about ordering replacements.

Push-up bars we recommend

Best of the best: Ultimate Body Press' Parallettes XL Push-Up Stands

Our take: One of the best all-around options for regular workouts.

What we like: Feet have extra-thick rubber. Lifetime warranty. Easy to use 12 x 24-inch construction.

What we dislike: Expensive, though worth the extra cost.

Best bang for your buck: CAP Barbell's Pair of Push-Up Bars

Our take: A reasonably priced option that gets the job done with few frills.

What we like: Rust-proof chrome plating. Rubber feet. Lightweight at just 2.1 pounds. Foam handle grips.

What we dislike: May not work well for heavier athletes.

Choice 3: j/fit's Pro Push-Up Bar Stand

Our take: A tall set of bars that are extra durable and ready for regular use.

What we like: 9 inches tall. Rust-free construction. No screws or bolts needed for assembly. Foam padded handles.

What we dislike: These are heavy bars that aren't easy to transport.

