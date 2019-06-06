Dying your hair blonde can certainly give you a whole new lease on life, but maintaining golden tresses isn't always easy. If your dyed blonde hair is starting to turn brassy with harsh orange or yellow tones, purple shampoo can be a real lifesaver. The purple tones in the shampoo help counteract the ugly yellow and restore your hair to golden or platinum perfection.

If you're not really sure how to choose the best purple shampoo for your next shampoo, our handy buying guide is here to help. Our top pick offers a deep violet pigment that can deliver results in as little as five to 10 minutes once a week for hair that proves blondes definitely have more fun.

Considerations when choosing purple shampoos

Color

While all purple shampoos are obviously purple in tone, there's actually some variation in their specific color, which can affect the results you get. Some shampoos are a pale lilac or lavender shade, and the lighter pigment usually provides more subtle results. They may not be particularly useful for extremely brassy yellow or orange tones, though you may prefer a lighter formula if you've never used purple shampoo before and aren't sure how your hair will react. If your hair is dyed a platinum shade of a blonde, a light purple shampoo may be a better option, too.

For darker blonde hair or hair that is particularly brassy, the darker a purple shampoo is, the more effective it is for toning down yellow and orange tones in your hair. A rich violet-colored shampoo usually provides the most noticeable results.

Consistency

The consistency of a purple shampoo is also an important feature to consider because it can affect how well the product penetrates your hair. A thick, rich shampoo can evenly coat all of your strands so your hair can absorb the pigment and the brassiness is toned down all over your head. Thin, runny shampoos drip off easily, so it can be more difficult for the pigment to penetrate your hair and cancel out the brassiness.

Features

Ingredients

As with any hair care product, you want to choose a purple shampoo formula that contains ingredients that won't damage your hair. Purple shampoos do have a tendency to dry out the hair, so opt for a formula that is sulfate- and paraben-free to cut down on dryness. It helps to choose a shampoo with added moisturizing ingredients, such as shea butter, vitamin E, olive oil, and/or hydrolyzed wheat protein.

You may also want to look for a purple shampoo that includes titanium dioxide for protection from UV rays, which can easily discolor dyed hair.

Usage requirements

When you're using a purple shampoo, you want to see results as quickly as possible. Some formulas only require five minutes of use once or twice a week, while other shampoos may need to be used three or four times a week to really tone down the brassiness.

Fragrance

Like most other hair care products, purple shampoo usually features some type of fragrance. It's a good idea to consider how strong the fragrance is in case you're sensitive to certain scents. If you don't like fragrance in your shampoo at all or have a sensitive scalp, you may want to opt for fragrance-free purple shampoo to avoid irritation.

Price

Purple shampoo prices usually range from $6 to $50. Purple shampoos with light pigmentation and lower quality ingredients cost between $6 and $12. For mid-range options that have better ingredients, you can expect to pay between $13 and $20. The highest quality purple shampoos with particularly rich pigmentation usually cost between $20 and $50.

FAQ

Q. How often should I wash my hair with purple shampoo?

A. Always read the manufacturer's instructions regarding proper usage. In most cases, you shouldn't use purple shampoo every time you wash your hair -- it may overcorrect the brassiness in your hair and leave you with ashy-looking locks. Start by washing your hair every other day with the purple shampoo. Once you get your desired results, you can usually reduce it to once or twice a week to maintain your look.

Q. Am I going to wind up with purple hair if I use purple shampoo?

A. If you let purple shampoo sit on your hair for too long, your hair may start to look slightly purple. Don't leave the shampoo on your hair for more than five minutes until you know how well your hair takes to it. To counteract any purple tones that might show up in your hair, wash with a clarifying shampoo.

Purple shampoos we recommend

Best of the best: Fanola No Yellow Shampoo

Our take: A highly effectively purple shampoo that can be combined with most conditioners for reduced brassiness and soft, shiny locks.

What we like: Is a rich violet color that effectively cancels out brassiness. Provides results with five to 10 minutes of use once or twice a week. Works for blonde, gray, and white hair.

What we dislike: Can stain hands and other items. Some people find it dries out their hair and don't enjoy the fragrance.

Best bang for your buck: ArtNaturals Purple Shampoo and Conditioner Set

Our take: A purple shampoo and conditioner set that provides effective color-correcting results and moisturizes hair at the same time. Two products for one attractive price make this an unbeatable value.

What we like: Purple color helps reduce brassiness while the conditioner helps hydrate hair at the same time. Doesn't contain any sulfates and is not tested on animals. Works for blonde, bleached, silver, or color-treated hair.

What we dislike: Has an extremely light scent but that may be a benefit if you're sensitive to fragrance.

Choice 3: Winsome & Wisdom #BlondeMoment Purple Toning Shampoo

Our take: An all-natural formula which is ideal for people looking for a chemical-free option, though it is pricier per ounce than other purple shampoos.

What we like: Uses natural extracts and minerals to counteract brassiness. Boasts a cruelty-free, paraben-free formula. Contains a UV protectant to preserve color.

What we dislike: Fairly expensive and you only get eight ounces per bottle. It can be extremely drying.

